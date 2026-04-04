Who Is Natasha Lyonne? Natasha Lyonne is an American actress, director, writer, and producer known for her distinctive raspy voice and intense, authentic screen presence. Her roles often showcase a compelling blend of vulnerability and sharp wit. She first garnered widespread attention with her leading role in the independent film Slums of Beverly Hills, earning critical acclaim for her portrayal of a sardonic teenager navigating complex family dynamics. This performance established her as a formidable talent.

Full Name Natasha Bianca Lyonne Braunstein Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Dating Bryn Mooser Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education Ramaz School, Miami Country Day School, New York University Tisch School of the Arts Father Aaron Braunstein Mother Ivette Buchinger Siblings Adam Braunstein

Early Life and Education An Orthodox Jewish upbringing shaped Natasha Lyonne’s early years in New York City, where her parents, Ivette Buchinger and Aaron Braunstein, instilled a unique cultural backdrop. Her family briefly lived in Israel, where her interest in acting began. Returning to the US, she attended Ramaz School, a private Jewish institution, before moving to Miami and graduating from Miami Country Day School. Lyonne later briefly studied film and philosophy at New York University Tisch School of the Arts.

Notable Relationships Currently, Natasha Lyonne is in a relationship with filmmaker and entrepreneur Bryn Mooser, with whom she co-founded the AI film studio Asteria. The couple has made several public appearances together in recent years. Earlier in the decade, Lyonne had a highly publicized, long-term relationship with comedian Fred Armisen from 2014 to 2022. She has never been married, having previously stated that marriage involved “too much logistics.”

Career Highlights Natasha Lyonne achieved significant critical and popular acclaim for co-creating, writing, directing, and starring in the Netflix series Russian Doll, which earned multiple Emmy Award nominations. Her starring role as Charlie Cale in the Peacock series Poker Face further cemented her status as a leading actress. Beyond acting, Lyonne co-founded the production company Animal Pictures with Maya Rudolph and launched the artificial intelligence film studio Asteria with Bryn Mooser, aiming to produce animated features. She actively steers creative projects both in front of and behind the camera. Her work has garnered five Primetime Emmy Award nominations and two Golden Globe Award nominations, and she was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2023, acknowledging her broad impact.