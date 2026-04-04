Who Is David Blaine? David Blaine is an American illusionist and endurance artist, known for pushing human limits with dangerous, high-profile stunts. His work transforms traditional magic, focusing on raw audience reactions and intimate street performances. His breakout moment arrived with the 1997 television special David Blaine: Street Magic, which captivated viewers globally. The show redefined televised magic by shifting focus to the astonishment of unsuspecting pedestrians.

Full Name David Blaine Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity Puerto Rican, Italian, and Russian Jewish Education Montessori School, Passaic Valley Regional High School, Neighborhood Playhouse drama school Father William Perez Mother Patrice Maureen White Siblings Michael James Bukalo Kids Dessa

Early Life and Education Patrice White, his single mother, raised David Blaine White in Brooklyn, New York City, instilling an early fascination with the impossible. He discovered magic at age four after witnessing a subway performer, sparking a lifelong interest. Blaine attended a Montessori school in Brooklyn and later Passaic Valley Regional High School in Little Falls, New Jersey. He also honed his performance skills at the Neighborhood Playhouse drama school, appearing in commercials and soap operas.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked David Blaine’s public life, including relationships with Madonna and Daryl Hannah. He was notably partnered with French model Alizée Guinochet. Blaine shares a daughter, Dessa, born in 2011, with Guinochet, with whom he separated in 2014. He has no other publicly confirmed partners since their separation.

Career Highlights David Blaine’s breakthrough came with his 1997 television special David Blaine: Street Magic, redefining magic by showcasing his intimate, close-up illusions. This led to a series of popular specials, including “Frozen in Time” and “Vertigo.” He has consistently innovated with endurance feats, setting a Guinness World Record in 2008 for holding his breath for 17 minutes 4 seconds. More recently, he staged the “Ascension” stunt, floating thousands of feet high with helium balloons. Blaine has also taken his mesmerizing acts on live tours, performing for audiences in North America and the UK. He uses these shows to push boundaries, often attempting new feats live on stage.