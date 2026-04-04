Who Is Eric André? American comedian Eric André is known for his unique blend of surreal humor and anarchic performance style. His unpredictable approach to interviews and sketches often pushes the boundaries of traditional comedy. He burst into the public eye as the creator and host of The Eric Andre Show on Adult Swim, quickly gaining a cult following for its shocking pranks and celebrity discomfort. André’s chaotic energy became his undeniable trademark.

Full Name Eric Samuel André Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Black and Jewish Education Dreyfoos School Of The Arts, Berklee College Of Music

Early Life and Education Born in Boca Raton, Florida, Eric Samuel André was raised by an Afro-Haitian immigrant father, a psychiatrist, and an Ashkenazi Jewish American mother. He openly identifies with both Black and Jewish heritage. André graduated from Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida, in 2001. He then pursued a Bachelor of Music degree at Berklee College of Music in Boston, where he honed his skills playing the double bass.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Eric André’s public life, including relationships with actresses Tatyana Ali and Rosario Dawson, and a brief link to model Emily Ratajkowski. He has no children and is currently reported to be single, with his most recent public relationship concluding in recent years.

Career Highlights Eric André’s groundbreaking series The Eric Andre Show redefined late-night television with its surreal anti-humor and chaotic celebrity interviews. The Adult Swim staple garnered a devoted cult following across six seasons. Beyond television, André wrote, produced, and starred in the Netflix prank comedy film Bad Trip. He also lent his distinctive voice to popular animated features like The Lion King and Disenchantment.