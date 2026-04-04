Who Is Craig T. Nelson? Craig Theodore Nelson is an American actor known for his commanding presence and versatile performances across comedy and drama. He has carved out a significant career through memorable film and television roles. His breakout moment arrived with the lead role as Coach Hayden Fox in the popular ABC sitcom Coach, which earned him widespread recognition. The series captivated audiences for nearly a decade, solidifying his status as a beloved television personality.

Full Name Craig Theodore Nelson Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education University of Arizona Father Armand Gilbert Nelson Mother Vera Margaret Spindler Kids Tiffany Nelson, Christopher Nelson, Noah Nelson

Early Life and Education The Spokane, Washington, home of Craig Theodore Nelson was shaped by the arts; his mother was a dancer, and his father was a businessman. Nelson attended Lewis and Clark High School, where he was active in sports. His initial studies led to Central Washington University before he transferred to Yakima Valley College, where a drama teacher inspired his acting pursuit. Nelson later studied drama at the University of Arizona on a scholarship.

Notable Relationships A string of committed relationships marks Craig T. Nelson’s personal life, including his first marriage to Robin McCarthy. After their divorce, he married Doria Cook-Nelson in 1987, who is a writer and martial arts instructor. Nelson shares three children, Tiffany, Christopher, and Noah, from his previous marriage with McCarthy. He remains married to Doria Cook-Nelson, with whom he has no additional children.

Career Highlights Craig T. Nelson anchored the hit sitcom Coach as Hayden Fox, a role that garnered him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 1992. The show ran for eight seasons, establishing him as a prominent television star. Beyond his on-screen roles, Nelson expanded into production with his company, Family Tree Productions, and lent his distinctive voice to the iconic character of Mr. Incredible in the highly acclaimed animated film The Incredibles and its sequel Incredibles 2. To date, Nelson has secured numerous accolades, including multiple Emmy nominations and a win for his work on Coach, cementing his legacy as a versatile and enduring Hollywood figure.