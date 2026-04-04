Who Is David Cross? David Cross is an American actor, comedian, and writer, celebrated for his distinctive observational humor and satirical wit. His work often blends stand-up with memorable character roles. He gained widespread recognition as Tobias Fünke on the critically acclaimed television series Arrested Development. His dry delivery and nuanced comedic timing quickly made the character a fan favorite.

Full Name David Cross Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Amber Tamblyn Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Emerson College, Northside High School of the Performing Arts Father Barry Cross Mother Susi Cross Siblings Juli Cross, Wendy Cross Kids Marlow Alice Cross

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Roswell, Georgia, David Cross grew up in a Jewish family, one of three children. His parents were Barry and Susi Cross. He attended Northside High School of the Performing Arts and later enrolled at Emerson College in Boston, where he began exploring stand-up comedy at age 17.

Notable Relationships Currently married to actress and author Amber Tamblyn, David Cross has maintained a relatively private relationship life since they married in 2012. He previously dated Mary Lynn Rajskub, Sarah Silverman, and Sara Egan. Cross shares one daughter, Marlow Alice, with Tamblyn, with whom he often collaborates on social and political causes.

Career Highlights David Cross found widespread acclaim for his role as Tobias Fünke in the Emmy-winning Arrested Development series, earning multiple nominations for his comedic performance. He also co-created and starred in the influential sketch comedy series Mr. Show with Bob and David. Beyond acting, Cross has toured extensively as a stand-up comedian, releasing several successful comedy albums and specials, including The Pride Is Back and Bigger and Blackerer. He also ventured into voice acting, notably in the Kung Fu Panda film franchise and the Alvin and the Chipmunks movies.