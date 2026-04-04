David Cross with glasses and a cap, wearing a plaid shirt, captured in a close-up portrait for bio and career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

David Cross

Born

April 4, 1964

Died
Birthplace

Roswell, Georgia, US

Age

62 Years Old

Horoscope

Aries

Who Is David Cross?

David Cross is an American actor, comedian, and writer, celebrated for his distinctive observational humor and satirical wit. His work often blends stand-up with memorable character roles.

He gained widespread recognition as Tobias Fünke on the critically acclaimed television series Arrested Development. His dry delivery and nuanced comedic timing quickly made the character a fan favorite.

Full NameDavid Cross
GenderMale
Height5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried Amber Tamblyn
Net Worth$10 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
EducationEmerson College, Northside High School of the Performing Arts
FatherBarry Cross
MotherSusi Cross
SiblingsJuli Cross, Wendy Cross
KidsMarlow Alice Cross

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Roswell, Georgia, David Cross grew up in a Jewish family, one of three children. His parents were Barry and Susi Cross.

He attended Northside High School of the Performing Arts and later enrolled at Emerson College in Boston, where he began exploring stand-up comedy at age 17.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to actress and author Amber Tamblyn, David Cross has maintained a relatively private relationship life since they married in 2012. He previously dated Mary Lynn Rajskub, Sarah Silverman, and Sara Egan.

Cross shares one daughter, Marlow Alice, with Tamblyn, with whom he often collaborates on social and political causes.

Career Highlights

David Cross found widespread acclaim for his role as Tobias Fünke in the Emmy-winning Arrested Development series, earning multiple nominations for his comedic performance. He also co-created and starred in the influential sketch comedy series Mr. Show with Bob and David.

Beyond acting, Cross has toured extensively as a stand-up comedian, releasing several successful comedy albums and specials, including The Pride Is Back and Bigger and Blackerer. He also ventured into voice acting, notably in the Kung Fu Panda film franchise and the Alvin and the Chipmunks movies.

Signature Quote

“I have always tried to use humor to ‘help ever’ and ‘hurt never,’ for I find that to laugh is like swallowing a secret that Santa Claus farted.”

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