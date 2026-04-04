Who Is Graham Norton? Graham Norton is an Irish presenter and comedian, widely recognized for his unique interviewing style and flamboyant charm. His career has consistently delivered engaging and witty content across television and radio. He first rose to widespread public attention with his Channel 4 chat show, So Graham Norton, which garnered critical acclaim for its irreverent humor and celebrity interactions, establishing his signature brand of entertainment.

Full Name Graham Norton Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $45 million Nationality Irish Ethnicity Irish Education Bandon Grammar School, University College Cork, Central School of Speech and Drama Father William Walker Mother Rhoda Walker Siblings Paula Walker

Early Life and Education Born Graham William Walker in Clondalkin, Dublin, Graham Norton grew up in Bandon, County Cork, as his father, William Walker, worked as a sales representative for Guinness. His family were members of the Church of Ireland. He attended Bandon Grammar School and later studied English and French at University College Cork, though he did not complete his studies, before moving to London to attend the Central School of Speech and Drama.

Notable Relationships Graham Norton married Scottish filmmaker Jono McLeod in a private ceremony in County Cork on July 10, 2022. Prior to his marriage, Norton had a relationship with Kristian Seeber, known as drag queen Tina Burner, and later dated Trevor Patterson and Andrew Smith. Norton has no children. He has spoken candidly about how the demands of his high-profile career have impacted his relationships.

Career Highlights Graham Norton anchors the critically acclaimed The Graham Norton Show, which has earned him multiple BAFTA TV Awards for its distinctive blend of celebrity interviews and audience participation. The show transitioned to BBC One in 2010, cementing its status as a flagship entertainment program. Beyond his chat show, Norton has become synonymous with the Eurovision Song Contest, providing witty BBC commentary since 2009 and co-hosting the 2023 final. He also sold his production company, So Television, to ITV for approximately £17 million in 2012 and has published several bestselling novels and memoirs.