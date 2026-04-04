Who Is Jill Scott? Jill Heather Scott is an American singer, songwriter, and actress known for her distinct voice and fusion of R&B, soul, and spoken word. Often dubbed the “Queen of Neo Soul,” she crafts deeply personal narratives through her music. Scott’s breakout moment arrived with her platinum-selling debut album, Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1, released in 2000. The album’s success, driven by singles like “A Long Walk,” cemented her place in contemporary R&B; fans affectionately call her “Jilly from Philly.”

Full Name Jill Heather Scott Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Philadelphia High School for Girls, Temple University Mother Joyce Scott Kids Jett Hamilton Roberts

Early Life and Education Growing up in a North Philadelphia neighborhood, Jill Scott was raised by her mother, Joyce Scott, and her grandmother, fostering an early love for storytelling and performance. She attended the Philadelphia High School for Girls, later enrolling at Temple University to study secondary education. Initially aspiring to be a high school English teacher, Scott became disillusioned after three years, shifting her focus to spoken word poetry. This pivot allowed her to explore her artistic voice, eventually leading to a career in music and acting.

Notable Relationships Jill Scott was married to Lyzel Williams, a graphic artist, from 2001 until their divorce in 2007. She later married Mike Dobson in 2016, but their union ended in separation and divorce the following year. Scott shares a son, Jett Hamilton Roberts, born in 2009, with her former fiancé, drummer John Roberts. The accomplished artist has openly discussed her preferences for a partner who is both kid-friendly and God-fearing.

Career Highlights Jill Scott’s genre-blending albums, including Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1 and Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2, achieved platinum and gold status respectively. Her soulful narratives and powerful vocals have earned widespread critical acclaim, establishing her as a unique force in R&B. Beyond music, Scott expanded her artistry into acting, appearing in films like Why Did I Get Married? and the BBC/HBO series The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency. Her diverse talents and consistent output have solidified her legacy across multiple entertainment platforms. To date, Scott has collected three Grammy Awards, including a win for Best Urban/Alternative R&B Performance. Her impact on music and culture continues to be celebrated, notably with her recent album To Whom This May Concern.