To uphold their good reputation, most celebrities try to be on their best behavior in the public eye. But while this comes naturally to some, others are suspected of acting very differently behind the scenes. Under this popular thread, people were calling out the specific stars they think are faking their public persona. To find out who they are, all you have to do is scroll down.

#1

Female celebrity in an orange and silver fringe outfit speaking on stage, related to celebs people can’t stand despite their popularity. Dolly Parton. I suspect that she is a better person than we realize.

Grand-Pen7946:

Every couple years there's a new allegation about her anonymously doing something charitable.

throwaway37559381 , Kristopher Harris / flickr Report

    #2

    Close-up of a celebrity wearing glasses and purple, featured in a discussion about celebs people can't stand. Despised Oprah from day one... don't even know why. No reason really at the time, just her eyes don't sit well with me, she's not a good person, and no one can change my guts on the subject.

    marycem:

    Anyone that had a magazine and had herself on every single cover is too full of themselves for me.

    LeDjaap , Maryland GovPics Report

    cahyde avatar
    CA Hyde
    CA Hyde
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She always talks about herself, even when interviewing someone, she will direct the subject back to herself - narcissist

    #3

    Couple sitting on a couch with a bulldog wrapped in a pink blanket, discussing celebs people can't stand but love. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Super creeps.

    Diiiiirty:

    Chrissy Tegan did a pro bono celeb endorsement for a women's clinic my wife worked for and they made this huge deal about it. She came into the clinic to film and was cold, didn't spend any time with any of the actual people who work there, and just seemed like she was there simply because her agent put it on her calendar but couldn't get away soon enough.
    Maybe it was a bad day for her. Maybe she had a packed schedule. But that always rubbed me wrong.

    Not-lucky-butblessed , kismet / Instagram Report

    yho12 avatar
    veirdbuttrue
    veirdbuttrue
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, Chrissy Tegan was alleged to have bullied a few people, her comments came to light a few years ago. Said some pretty awful things. Who tells someone to go and top themselves??

    #4

    Blonde female celebrity on red carpet at event, showcasing glamour and style, related to celebs people can't stand. I dislike Gwenyth Paltrow with so much passion that I’m not even going to spell check her name. I just know I’m not alone in this lol.

    Throwrasoberasacobra:

    I once read some interview where she says “[she’s] fŪŪking good at her job”
    As what? Being a nepo baby? Stealing the role in “Shakespeare in Love” from your friend Winona Ryder? Sucking up to Weinstein and supporting him? Hawking vagina eggs and other useless and stupidly expensive “holistic items”?

    YeouPink , Andrea Raffin Report

    #5

    Young man in a white NASA hoodie smiling indoors, illustrating people sharing celebs they can’t stand despite popularity. Mr. Beast creeps me out.

    YouMadDudeMan:

    Maybe at first he wasnt absolutely terrible. However , now ? He treats Humans like he is playing the Sims due to the wealth he has amassed.

    3EsandPaul:

    One day we will learn some serious s**t about this dude.

    slothcough:

    One day? The f**ked up s**t that happened while he was shooting his reality show is enough to know he's a sociopath.

    DrMonkeyLove , Youtube Report

    #6

    Close-up of a woman with long brown hair and a pink top, related to celebs people can't stand but many love. Probably the ones who constantly talk about how “real” or “humble” they are. Truly grounded people don’t need to remind everyone their actions speak for them.

    This_Shock_9582 Report

    #7

    Female celebrity singing on stage wearing a black shiny outfit, illustrating celebs people can’t stand despite their popularity. Beyoncé. Sorry.

    Professional_Art9704:

    The lion king remake bts promo stuff has a hilarilous moment where Donald Glover is asked about working with her, and he is like "Don't know, never met her."
    And it emerges in the bts that she recorded all her part in a day or two in a locked off sound stage separate from all the other talent, including her counterpart the romantic lead.
    lmao. It shows.

    PhotographGullible94 , Raph_PH Report

    #8

    Comedian at an event, sharing thoughts on celebs people can't stand despite their popularity. Everyone loves him, but I just don’t like Kevin Hart. Idk why he just seems fake to me and I’ve grown very tired of his comedy.

    urmom42024:

    You mean the guy that cheated on all his ex wives? Yeah fck him.

    JurgenShankly:

    I don't think everyone loves him, I can't stand him. His movies are cookie cutter trash. He hasn't had a single decent stand up special, he just sold his soul to get to the top. Katt Williams called him out on it, he wore the dress and played the game. Bill Burr destroyed him to his face too, that's on youtube if you wanna see a guy die inside.

    TheyFloat2032 , Lance Harris Report

    #9

    Older man in a suit and red tie smiling with an American flag in the background, related to celebs people can't stand. Dr. Oz.

    I didn't like the guy 15 years ago, and I still don't.

    dawndsquirrel:

    The fact that Oprah platformed both Oz and “Dr” Phil is one of the main reasons I am deeply DEEPLY suspicious of anyone and everyone she was ever nice to.

    canadiancarlin , United States Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Report

    #10

    Young woman in a pink blazer being interviewed with floral background, related to celebs people can't stand discussion. Ariana Grande.

    BolaViola , Barbie Simons Report

    #11

    I don't think there is actually a single influencer who is a good person.

    zeno_22 Report

    #12

    Close-up of a bearded man wearing glasses and a purple jacket, illustrating celebs people can't stand despite their popularity. I can't put my finger on why, but Jonah Hill. Nevermind his whole "funny kid in Superbad to serious actor man" career which I don't understand because he's not that funny or good. But he strikes me as the type who is a total creep in his personal life. There's something *off* with him, and he's not fooling me at least.

    Fehnder:

    Have you not ever seen the stuff about him and his girlfriend/ex girlfriend? He is absolutely HORRIBLE.

    Thamnophis660 , Harald Krichel Report

    #13

    Bald man smiling in front of brick wall with black and white celebrity photos, related to celebs people can't stand. I hated Joe Rogan since the UFC days. You could tell he wasn't very intelligent from the way he'd learn a word and then use it 10000 times per broadcast.

    goog1e:

    I tried his podcast about 12 years ago and got halfway through one episode. it was unlistenable because he didn't have the intelligence to correct/challenge his guest who was spouting BS.
    The guest was selling something, and the whole gimmick was based on "nobody knows why we sleep" - which is not true at all. But because ROGAN doesn't know that, he just nodded along for THREE HOURS when the whole premise was bunk.
    I knew this guy was gonna be a problem because he hits that conspiracy theorist reward-center of "I know more than everyone now that I absorbed all this information." for people who don't know anything and can't fact check. Like if you just listened blindly to that sleep episode, you come away feeling super smart but actually knowing less than anyone who did a few minutes reading on Wikipedia.

    braumbles Report

    #14

    Close-up of a well-known celebrity in a black suit and tie, featured in discussions about celebs people can't stand. I hated Elon at his height of popularity when Marvel and Star Trek were even glazing him. Everything he does is for government money or to prevent public investment in technology or science.

    Also, Christopher Paolini, the author of Eragon only has a career because of early 2000s culture war money and nepotism.

    garublador:

    Elon has always given me the creeps and all of his overblown promises he makes have never sat right with me. There was a while where it seemed like everyone in tech was dying for a Tesla and wanted to spend ridiculous amounts of money on his garbage. I never understood why so many seemingly smart people fell for it.

    bluecollarclassicist , Gage Skidmore Report

    #15

    Close-up of a celebrity with short blonde hair, expressing emotion in an outdoor setting related to celebs people can't stand. I called Ellen, years ago. Her smile only reached her eyes when she was humiliating someone or scaring them. Otherwise, it was a fake camera smile. Her eyes dam near twinkle when she’s watching people in distress.

    lolzzzmoon:

    That’s a good tell! I agree! When you only see someone excited or interested when someone is being gossiped about or something negative or violent happens…I’ve met people like that…it’s like they’re soooo bored by everything & always on their phone for anything positive but as soon as the drama perks up, they’re lazered in.
    It’s like those people who laugh at videos of athletes breaking legs or violence/accidents. Like WTF is wrong with these people. Why would anyone want to watch that s**t?

    Trishlovesdolphins , Toglenn Report

    yho12 avatar
    veirdbuttrue
    veirdbuttrue
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've always had a strong dislike of Ellen and her awful show with the screaming sycophantic audiences.

    #16

    Portrait of an older man in a Temple sweatshirt, related to celebs people can't stand despite widespread love. At this point I find it best not to trust any public figures.

    Striking_Sea_129 , The World Affairs Council of Philadelphia Report

    yho12 avatar
    veirdbuttrue
    veirdbuttrue
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was sooooo disappointed and grossed out when I heard what he had done.

    #17

    Celebrity portrait featuring a woman in a beaded black lace outfit, related to celebs people can't stand despite their fame. Jennifer Lopez.

    Something always felt fake about this woman. Way before the P Diddy allegations came along.

    She just seems to me like the type of person to be a sweetheart to you face to face, and then talk 💩 about you behind your back.

    NewYorkNY123123:

    My friend was a private pilot for her and Marc Anthony years ago. I’ll never forget when he canceled on a night out. He said he was exhausted because JLo kept him up all night. Turns out he wasn’t kidding.
    She had insisted the plane be filled with hot pink roses ahead of time. She walked on and right back off, and sat in their limo while her twin toddlers were running around the tarmac. She said the roses were the wrong shade of pink and refused to get back on until it was fixed. So they called every florist they could at 9 p.m. on a weeknight until they had enough roses in the correct color.
    One of those florists ended up being a vendor for my wedding. Such a small world!

    kembervon:

    I don't get this kind of behavior. Even if I cared about the shade of roses on my plane, I can't imagine just sitting in a limo indefinitely instead of just getting on the plane to go where I need to go. I feel like sitting and waiting is worse than not getting the superficial decoration I want.

    marsthechocolate , Everwest Report

    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shes gross. About 10 years ago she did a concert in Morocco (a religious country) and it was basically a soft p***o, not even kidding she stripped down until she wore tissue paper coverings and the stage furniture was a bed and very provocative dancing.... Shes banned from the country now

    #18

    Man with curly hair and beard speaking into microphone, representing celebs people can't stand despite their popularity. I wasn't fooled by Russell Brand. I think people are on to him now though.

    Sleuthiestofsleuths:

    I love that you said this! I was at the Central Park Zoo a couple weeks ago and Russell Brand was there with, I'm assuming, wife and kids. I think his shtick now is sobriety? His legs were skinny as toothpicks and he was walking the streets of NYC in the disposable slippers they give you in hotel rooms (we had the same ones, so he was staying at the same level hotel we were, which was not the Plaza, if ya feel me.). He also had on an open cotton jacket with no shirt underneath. I'll just say that if I were looking for d**gs in NY, I would have asked him 😂

    BoomerEdgelord , TaurusEmerald Report

    #19

    Actor in a black tuxedo at a formal event, representing celebs that some people can't stand despite popularity. Tom Cruise. I think he's essentially a broken man, but I can't excuse the massive amount of damage he's done by promoting that cult. I think he's pretty odd with women, too.

    I don't know that he's fooling anyone, though. I'm just surprised that people don't seem to really care about the damage he's done. I guess because he's not personally doing most of it, it doesn't hit as hard.

    paradoximoron:

    I think he’s a secret sociopath who has leveraged his differences into a very successfully career, not unlike the sociopaths who become CEOs. Everyone likes him, but he has no friends.

    BrilliantPressure0:

    Dead on the money here. Sociopaths who have taught themselves how to display charisma are the truly scary ones.
    Also, just noting that in American Psycho, Christian Bale said that he based the performance of Patrick Bateman on Cruise specifically. If I recall, Bale said that he had seen Cruise on a talk show laughing and making nice with the host, but said that he was creeped out that Cruise could smile with his mouth, but not with his eyes.

    Electric-Sheepskin , Harald Krichel Report

    #20

    Donald Trump. I don't know what it is, but I don't trust that guy.

    malcomhung Report

    #21

    Close-up of a male celebrity with short hair and a beard smiling against a blue and white background, relating to celebs people can't stand. Mark Wahlberg. I’ll never understand how he has the fame he does with his history of violent hate crimes.

    crm115:

    Obviously his past, which gets brought up all the time on Reddit, is a major red flag. But for me the thing that really makes me suspicious of him is how he advertises how religious he is now. I have no problem with people who are religious but anyone who goes out of their way to broadcast how pious they are definitely makes them suspect.

    kristinbugg922:

    He is a walking red flag. He had the audacity to apply for a pardon and to lie and state that he met with the victim of his 1988 a**ault, Johnny Trinh. Trinh clarified that Wahlberg never met with him before his pardon request. Wahlberg withdrew his pardon application. He has never accepted responsibility or accountability for his actions.

    kristinbugg922 , U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge A. Rosales Report

    #22

    Blonde woman smiling outdoors, wearing a black polka dot blouse, related to celebs many people can't stand topic. Reese Witherspoon. Her cute bookish friend thing died for me the day she was caught drunk driving then told the cops “don’t you know who I am?”.

    ShinyPennyRvnclw , dtstuff9 Report

    #23

    Female celebrity in black dress and layered necklaces at a glamorous event, representing celebs many people love but some can't stand Am I the only one who thinks Taylor Swift is a complete narcissist?

    nenny61181:

    I cannot stand her. She’s mediocre and her fans are psychotic. So glad someone mentioned her because I’ve been scrolling and was about to post it lol.

    AztecGodofFire , iHeartRadioCA Report

    #24

    Young male celebrity in a suit speaking into a microphone, featured in celebs people can't stand discussions. I never liked James Franco. I always got an icky feeling from him.

    Lemoncatnipcupcake:

    S*xual abuse allegations against him came out and Seth Rogan won’t work with him anymore last I read.

    HandoCalrissian Report

    #25

    Young male celeb smiling with curly hair and wearing a purple jacket, featured in people sharing celebs they can't stand. Timothee Chalamet.

    I just don’t trust him or his feather duster looking head.

    Chrono_Convoy , Maximilian Bühn Report

    Close-up of a celebrity wearing glasses and a suit, featured in discussions about celebs people can't stand. Tyler Perry is a pos and I have no qualms telling anyone who wants to listen to.

    penney20:

    I was in a theatre program for a year and had one classmate with a decent amount of background acting credits including one on a Tyler Perry movie. I can’t remember the details exactly but I do remember him telling me they were doing a table read or something like that and Tyler Perry asked the cast if they had any suggestions. My classmate raised his hand and Perry said, “Put your f**king hand down”, and no one else raised their hand. Sounds like a real swell guy to work with.

    SpaceBoJangles , Arlington National Cemetery Report

    #27

    Actor at a media event, representing celebs people can't stand despite their popularity in entertainment. Rami Malek is a 5,000 year old Egyptian vampire.

    Fatlantis:

    I just saw him in a very small acting part in an old episode of Gilmore Girls, from before he was actually famous. And yes, he looks exactly the same...

    Melodic-Beach-5411 , Dominick D Report

    #28

    Smiling male celebrity at event wearing dark jacket and shirt, representing celebs people can't stand despite their popularity. Ryan Reynolds has always put me off. He’s a smug, one-trick pony hiding a dark side.

    LazyTypis:

    I just saw him in a very small acting part in an old episode of Gilmore Girls, from before he was actually famous. And yes, he looks exactly the same...

    scootiescoo , Thomas Johnson Report

    #29

    Smiling woman in a red one-shoulder dress walking on a runway, illustrating celebs people can't stand despite popularity. Rachel Ray. I have a feeling she's as rude and mean as Ellen. Perhaps even worse.

    ResoluteWatchman , The Heart Truth - Report

    #30

    Young male celebrity in a gray suit speaking in front of a blue curtain, related to celebs people can't stand. John Mulaney. I think he’s very bad at pretending he’s not miserable all the time, and I have a hunch he’s very manipulative. Can’t really put my finger on why, exactly, but hunches be hunching nonetheless.

    dontbeadick23 , Dominick D Report

    #31

    Arianna Grande
    Literally a homewrecker for EVERY relationship
    But it's okay because her new personality is Glinda the "Good".

    BubbleyumRocks Report

    #32

    James Corden.

    I know he’s low-hanging-fruit at this point, but even at the ‘height’ of his ‘popularity’ I couldn’t stand him. He’s like the kid in class who thought everything they said was hilarious and lacked the self-awareness to realize they were acting like a buffoon.

    He tries desperately to be hip or relevant and connect with the Gen Z and Gen Alpha crowd and it just comes off as hokey, fake and ham-fisted.

    Plus he never lets anyone forget his Broadway résumé… ever.

    dum_spir0_sper0 Report

    #33

    Smiling female celebrity with wavy brown hair in a dark patterned dress, attending a public event with photographers in the background. My theory is that Julia Roberts is a terrible human, as evidenced by the fact that no other celebrities talk about her, and in fact when asked about working with her seem to just deflect.
    “What’s it like to work with a mega star like a Julia Roberts?”
    “Julia is Julia”.

    Ake4455 , Colleen Sturtevant - Report

    #34

    Animated tiger character in a red hoodie holding a blue stuffed animal outside a house with flower boxes SEO keywords. Daniel Tiger. Family has tiger pelt curtains.

    Dysterqvist Report

    #35

    Close-up of a man in a suit and tie, representing celebs people can't stand despite being widely loved. Jimmy Fallon - dead eyes and over exaggerated laughter at his guests jokes and trying to one up them to get a joke in himself.

    ahopskipandaheart:

    Whenever a guest makes a joke about him, even if completely whatever and small, he freezes like his brain is kicking in that he should laugh rather than fight, and it's really weird.

    Zen-Zone- , Montclair Film Festival Report

    #36

    Going to the Wayback machine but I was in second grade when I told my parents I was afraid of Richard Nixon. History proved me right.

    Fresh_Passion1184 Report

    #37

    Man in glasses and suit at Peabody Awards, representing celebs people can't stand even though many love them. I actually feel bad saying this, but Fred Armisen. Something about him doesn't sit right with me.

    TwerkinAndCryin:

    It seems like an open Hollywood secret that he's a f**king a**hole. Natasha Lyonne (his ex) said something about him pretending to be a real person is the best acting he does or something like that. He just seems like such a f**king weirdo.

    BP619 , Peabody Awards Report

    #38

    Close-up of a woman wearing a patterned blazer and red scarf, related to celebs people can't stand despite their popularity. Blake Lively

    Never liked her.

    lolzzzmoon:

    Same!! I could see that she was very, very good at performing this very sweet, natural persona. Like the kind of woman that guys fall for but other women can tell she’s fake AF. Like the mean girl who acts like the mom friend but steals yo mans lol

    Baby-IM-Back , MTV International Report

    yho12 avatar
    veirdbuttrue
    veirdbuttrue
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's probably another very entitled Hollywood type but at least she can act.

    #39

    Blonde woman with curly hair wearing a sparkly blue outfit smiling on stage, representing celebs people can't stand. Sabrina Carpenter has me questioning every day, if I’m the only real person on the planet. I’m just not buying it.

    Tonyjord3 , Raph_PH Report

    #40

    Shia LaBeouf. I refuse to support him in any way. I’m not sure if anyone still supports him or not but…

    On the flip side, I truly believe that Kanye West needs to be medicated and hasn’t been right since his mother died because no one else could get him to take his medication.

    Rogue_LeI3eau Report

    #41

    Hardly a “celebrity,” but Matt Rife. My friends think he’s funny and hot. I think he’s a sleazeball and has good editors for his crowd work. Lol.

    toothpastenachos Report

    #42

    I’ve never liked Jared Leto, he always looked like a total creep to me and I couldn’t understand why other people are being so over the moon about him. Welp!

    Secure_Layer_290 Report

    #43

    Close-up of a male celebrity smiling at an event, representing celebs people can't stand despite their popularity. Justin Timberlake.

    cawfytawk , Gage Skidmore Report

    #44

    Close-up of a smiling celebrity wearing glasses and a light-colored suit, highlighting celebs people can't stand. 100% The Rock.

    cdot2k:

    Two reasons I agree. One, the fake laugh he puts in his selfie videos.
    Two, Brock Lesnar wrote a chapter in his book about The Rock hoodwinking him on a match finish. He had Brock stay at his house to work together for a period of time and then the day before the match he casually dropped in the new ending with The Rock winning with a line like “oh I thought the office told you.” The Rock is a third generation performer from a world of carnies and con artists. He definitely is one….. but he’s nice to fans in public.

    HeWhoChonks:

    I remember that publicity stunt he pulled a couple years ago, where he went back to a convenience store he supposedly stole candy from as a kid and paid for everyone’s stuff. It was killing him for decades and he just HAD to make up for it. But first he needed a professional film crew so he could post the proof that he’s a good guy online. Can’t trust that anything he does isn’t meticulously planned PR.

    bloodpriestt:

    The fakest affected human being currently alive
    Seems that most have caught on lately but godDAMN watching him fake sincerity in interviews is infuriating.

    CluelessNuggetOfGold , Harald Krichel Report

    #45

    The slap made me feel very vindicated in my immense dislike of Will Smith.

    Feature_Agitated Report

    Chapellen Roan. I don’t mean her politics, whatever they are, just something about her makes me feel she’s a robot pretending to be a human, but like one those weird liquid robots from the terminator movies that can shapeshift into whatever form.

    drfunkenstien014 Report

    #47

    That Tilly Norwood chick. There's something so fake about her. .

    FuzzzWuzzz Report

    #48

    Candace Cameron. She makes all these insta posts promoting her clothing line and Jesus and tries to come off as peaceful and happy. But I dunno she just seems really sad a lot of the time. I kinda wonder if it’s hard for her to be stuck in that kind of religious cult, especially since she didn’t initially grow up with it. She also comes across as pretty fake in terms of like she’s always trying to be sweet, but you know there’s a mean edge there.

    WorkingFit5413 Report

    #49

    Leonardo di caprio is a creepy older man now, yet we all joke about his gf ages and how he has a new gf every 5 mins when its well known he has models picked for boat parties and they sign ndas.

    Strong-Economist-394 Report

    #50

    Close-up of a male celebrity in a suit, illustrating popular celebs people can't stand according to shared opinions. Anyone who asks for donations or has their own line of over rated and over priced liquor.

    Renting_Bourbon , Bryan Berlin Report

    #51

    Drake. Phony all the way through since day one.

    89samhsbr_ Report

    #52

    Jay Z.

    reegs2388 Report

    #53

    Smiling man in a suit and tie posing outdoors, related to celebs people can't stand though many love them topic. Neil Patrick Harris is going to be exposed as something terrible one day.

    aftermath37:

    I’ve had dinner with him before. Can confirm, total narcissist and high maintenance.

    KaleidoscopeSad4884 , hilipRomanoPhoto Report

