Oliver also shared what he would like for people to take away from his grandfather’s work: “He worked at a time when photography was not so ubiquitous. There was no Photoshop or retouching apps. Everything he did was analogue. He wanted to capture a subject's inner essence, not their superficial appearance. Shooting on film, you had a limited amount of shots you could take (not like now where you can shoot infinitely on digital), so he waited to release the shutter till he had the moment he wanted. Often he used psychology in the discussion he was having during the shoot, as well as the lighting to create a specific mood. There is so much to say, honestly, he did so much and was not limited to any one genre. He was always experimenting.”

And lastly, Oliver added: “I am working on a documentary film about my grandfather. It's gonna be an in-depth look at his amazing life and his creative journey. Here is the sizzle reel.”