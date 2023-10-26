1k+views
"A true portrait should, today and a hundred years from today, be the testimony of how this person looked and what kind of human being he was," said Philippe Halsman.
Not everyone with a camera is a portrait photographer. Taking a photo that would capture the essence of the person in front takes commitment and dedication. One such great photographer was Latvian-born Philippe Halsman (1906-1979), whose work to this day reminds us of iconic 20th-century celebrities such as Marilyn Monroe, Salvador Dali, and Frank Sinatra.
Philippe's grandson, Oliver Halsman Rosenberg, became an accidental archivist who looked through old contact sheets and found outtakes that had never been seen before. Later, he published the book 'Unknown Halsman' for people to see some of those hidden gems as Halsman's legacy to the world.
Joyce Bryant
Stunning. What amazing skin texture. I can't tell if she's young or mature, but she's gorgeous
Bored Panda reached out to Oliver Halsman Rosenberg to learn more about his grandfather's work. Back in 2021, Oliver mentioned a discussion about the Halsman Museum. We were wondering where they are with the process of it right now.“Latvia shares a border with Russia, and unfortunately, the Ukraine war put a pause on the Halsman museum project for the time being,” Oliver shared the devastating news.
Anjelica Huston
Eartha Kitt
The book "Unknown Halsman" presents a side of Philippe Halsman that is often overlooked. We asked Oliver to tell us more about the inspiration and motivation behind bringing his unpublished work to light.
“After my Grandmother passed away our family had to organize and move all of my grandfather's archives. As a child, I had always been fascinated with pulling open a drawer when no one was in the room, and pulling out a random file and looking at the contents. Because my grandfather was mostly known for his celebrity portraiture, many of his experimental photos had never been seen before. I wanted the book Unknown Halsman to be a collection of these images; outtakes, decontextualized advertisements, cool contact sheets, and artistic experiments. I designed the book to operate as a sort of tarot deck, telling a story sequentially through the images,” wrote Oliver.
Elizabeth Taylor
She was never one of my favorite performers but it's almost impossible to deny her scintillating beauty...
Lauren Bacall
Oliver, as someone who had to go through archives to find pictures of celebrities from the past, found a lot that he was not familiar with. Therefore, we were curious about who was the most exciting discovery.
“Honestly, its so interesting to do research. He worked for LIFE and, so many other magazines and had so many assignments to shoot the stars of his era. Very few of these people remain famous a few generations later, but when you google them and watch videos on YouTube you see how fantastic and talented they were. I am doing an NFT drop and writing a little metadata research essay for the blockchain for each piece. Researching is always fun because I take a deep dive on a certain person and understand how their life and creations still affect ours, from Aldous Huxley to Robert Oppenheimer."
Grace Kelly
Sammy Davis Jr.
Oliver also shared what he would like for people to take away from his grandfather’s work: “He worked at a time when photography was not so ubiquitous. There was no Photoshop or retouching apps. Everything he did was analogue. He wanted to capture a subject's inner essence, not their superficial appearance. Shooting on film, you had a limited amount of shots you could take (not like now where you can shoot infinitely on digital), so he waited to release the shutter till he had the moment he wanted. Often he used psychology in the discussion he was having during the shoot, as well as the lighting to create a specific mood. There is so much to say, honestly, he did so much and was not limited to any one genre. He was always experimenting.”
And lastly, Oliver added: “I am working on a documentary film about my grandfather. It's gonna be an in-depth look at his amazing life and his creative journey. Here is the sizzle reel.”
Tippi Hedren
Edward Albee
Marilyn Monroe
I'm not sure I've seen this one before - "Marilyn Monroe acting out the part of someone being confronted by a monster photographed by Philippe Halsman, 1949"
Ray Bolger
Marlon Brando
Don't think I've ever seen a photo of him smiling...at any age.
Albert Einstein
...after failing physics courses, young Einstein switched his interests, and eventually became a leading light in modern abnormal psychology...
Brigitte Bardot
Marilyn Monroe
Rita Hayworth
Now we know where Kate Winslet got the inspiration for her couch position in Titanic.
Marilyn Monroe
"Her portrait, installed in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s “Recognize” space, Jan. 22, 2016"
Gloria Swanson
Barbra Streisand
Lauren Bacall
Rita Hayworth
According to Madonna from the song Vogue, RH "gave good face". Don't shoot the messenger.
Bobby Clark
I think this is a fun shoot concept! Gotta be brave to show off the chompers so clearly tho!
Anthony Perkins
Brigitte Bardot
Frank Sinatra
Ava Gardner
Fernandel
John F Kennedy
New fodder for a conspiracy theory: You know you're about to die, and from a disease which is causing wracking depression (Addison's). You know your death will result in a legacy somewhere between Obi Wan Kenobi's and Jesus Christ's. You've dedicated your entire life to public service. And you expect that your brother can carry on your mission. How do you go out?
