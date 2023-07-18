80 Weirdly Delicious Images Of Cats Photoshopped Into Food By This Artist (New Pics) Interview With Artist
What if beautiful-looking food wasn't just stunning but also cute? What if the most savory burger could also be "sweet"? Ksenia Zmanovskaya is a person who knows how to combine all these qualities and capture them in a single image. The artist has mastered her Photoshop skills to create the most unique pictures featuring two things we love the most - cats and food! While this combination may seem unusual, you have to see Ksenia's works to understand that it's exactly what you needed to see today, even if you didn't realize it.
With an impressive following of over 180k on Instagram, Ksenia keeps recreating new photographs by seamlessly merging elements from these two different worlds, resulting in fresh, surprising, and adorable pictures.
Bored Panda reached out to Kseniia Zmanovskaia to learn more about her unique “Cats in Food” images. We wanted to know how she came up with the initial idea of combining cats and food in her artwork. The artist shared with us: “Actually, it's pretty simple - I saw some memes through the internet like 'loaf cat' or something like that, started to notice such things more, and one day I was just bored and the thought came to my mind 'What if I try to merge cats and food together in Photoshop', so that's how it started.”
Asked to tell us more about her creative process when working on these unique pieces, Kseniia told us: “At first, I search for food and cat photos, then I do the work in Photoshop. I usually use food photos from stocks, so there is no right infringement. As for the cats - it's mostly cats of my followers, my cats or popular cats on the internet, or if I have an idea I use photos of cats from stocks too.”
We were interested in the challenges the artist faces when seamlessly blending these two elements in her artwork and how she overcomes them. Zmanovskaia said: “I try to think about that moment ahead while searching for food photos for a specific cat, but when I can't find a perfect photo to overcome such a problem I use a lot of color correction and other Photoshop procedures.”
Kseniia told us more about her favorite cat or food-related artwork that she created and she explained what makes it so special to her: “Yes, I do. It's the first edit I made with my cat Smoky in the burger. It's special for me because the whole 'cats in food' theme started from this edit.”
Lastly, we wanted to know if there are some other subjects or concepts the artist would like to explore in the future. We found out that: “I have another Instagram account, where I photoshop not only cats in food, but dogs too and not only in food but with other animals, flowers, and so on. Also at the moment, I study digital art and some 3D programs as well, so maybe one day the world will see 3D cats in food, who knows.”