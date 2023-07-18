What if beautiful-looking food wasn't just stunning but also cute? What if the most savory burger could also be "sweet"? Ksenia Zmanovskaya is a person who knows how to combine all these qualities and capture them in a single image. The artist has mastered her Photoshop skills to create the most unique pictures featuring two things we love the most - cats and food! While this combination may seem unusual, you have to see Ksenia's works to understand that it's exactly what you needed to see today, even if you didn't realize it.

With an impressive following of over 180k on Instagram, Ksenia keeps recreating new photographs by seamlessly merging elements from these two different worlds, resulting in fresh, surprising, and adorable pictures.

