Living with a cat means surrendering your schedule, your personal space, and at least one breakable object a week. Cartoonist Nick Filippou, whose work we’ve featured many times before here on Bored Panda, captures that exact brand of lovable chaos in his comic series Iizcat, turning everyday feline nonsense into sharp, perfectly timed jokes that feel way too familiar.

Inspired by his real-life rescue cat, Minnie, Filippou’s comics zoom in on those small but unforgettable moments every cat owner knows by heart: the keyboard takeover mid-task, the “I’ve never been fed” performance five minutes after dinner, and the mysterious urge to knock things off a table just to watch gravity do its thing. With a clean, expressive style and a knack for pacing, he turns the simplest scenes into punchlines, and somehow makes us love these tiny household tyrants even more.

