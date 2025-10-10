ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Filippou is the creator of iiz cat, a comic series that humorously depicts life with his rescue cat, Minnie. His work focuses on everyday moments that cat owners can easily relate to, from mischievous behavior to affectionate quirks. Using a clean, simple drawing style and digital tools like Procreate, Nick turns real-life experiences into short, relatable comics that highlight the humor and reality of pet ownership.

What began as a personal project has grown into a widely recognized series followed by over 140k people on Instagram, featuring recurring characters like Minnie, a dog, and a baby.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | iizcat.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

‘I Iz Cat’: How A Rescue Cat Inspires Hilarious And Heartwarming Comics About Everyday Life

iizcat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
paulclarey avatar
Paul C.
Paul C.
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We had a group of friends round one Sunday afternoon and my cat jumped up onto the arm of the couch. The big guy sitting there squealed and pushed her across the room. Now I'm fine if you don't like cats but physically pushing her across the room, Oh No! Thanks for cumming but you can leave now.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    ‘I Iz Cat’: How A Rescue Cat Inspires Hilarious And Heartwarming Comics About Everyday Life

    iizcat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    ‘I Iz Cat’: How A Rescue Cat Inspires Hilarious And Heartwarming Comics About Everyday Life

    iizcat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    ‘I Iz Cat’: How A Rescue Cat Inspires Hilarious And Heartwarming Comics About Everyday Life

    iizcat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    ‘I Iz Cat’: How A Rescue Cat Inspires Hilarious And Heartwarming Comics About Everyday Life

    iizcat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We used to have a cat that ran up one side of the curtains, and then back down the other side. Normally at about three in the morning.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    ‘I Iz Cat’: How A Rescue Cat Inspires Hilarious And Heartwarming Comics About Everyday Life

    iizcat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    ‘I Iz Cat’: How A Rescue Cat Inspires Hilarious And Heartwarming Comics About Everyday Life

    iizcat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    ‘I Iz Cat’: How A Rescue Cat Inspires Hilarious And Heartwarming Comics About Everyday Life

    iizcat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    ‘I Iz Cat’: How A Rescue Cat Inspires Hilarious And Heartwarming Comics About Everyday Life

    iizcat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    ‘I Iz Cat’: How A Rescue Cat Inspires Hilarious And Heartwarming Comics About Everyday Life

    iizcat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    ‘I Iz Cat’: How A Rescue Cat Inspires Hilarious And Heartwarming Comics About Everyday Life

    iizcat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    ‘I Iz Cat’: How A Rescue Cat Inspires Hilarious And Heartwarming Comics About Everyday Life

    iizcat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    ‘I Iz Cat’: How A Rescue Cat Inspires Hilarious And Heartwarming Comics About Everyday Life

    iizcat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    ‘I Iz Cat’: How A Rescue Cat Inspires Hilarious And Heartwarming Comics About Everyday Life

    iizcat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    ‘I Iz Cat’: How A Rescue Cat Inspires Hilarious And Heartwarming Comics About Everyday Life

    iizcat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    ‘I Iz Cat’: How A Rescue Cat Inspires Hilarious And Heartwarming Comics About Everyday Life

    iizcat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    ‘I Iz Cat’: How A Rescue Cat Inspires Hilarious And Heartwarming Comics About Everyday Life

    iizcat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    ‘I Iz Cat’: How A Rescue Cat Inspires Hilarious And Heartwarming Comics About Everyday Life

    iizcat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    ‘I Iz Cat’: How A Rescue Cat Inspires Hilarious And Heartwarming Comics About Everyday Life

    iizcat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    ‘I Iz Cat’: How A Rescue Cat Inspires Hilarious And Heartwarming Comics About Everyday Life

    iizcat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!