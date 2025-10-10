ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Filippou is the creator of iiz cat, a comic series that humorously depicts life with his rescue cat, Minnie. His work focuses on everyday moments that cat owners can easily relate to, from mischievous behavior to affectionate quirks. Using a clean, simple drawing style and digital tools like Procreate, Nick turns real-life experiences into short, relatable comics that highlight the humor and reality of pet ownership.

What began as a personal project has grown into a widely recognized series followed by over 140k people on Instagram, featuring recurring characters like Minnie, a dog, and a baby.

