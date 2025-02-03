ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Filippou's comics are all about his life with his cat, Minnie. These fun and relatable cartoons showcase everyday moments that cat owners will probably recognize and love. Nick's simple drawing style perfectly captures the humor and charm of living with a furry friend. Minnie, his real-life rescue cat, is the star of these comics, and her adventures always bring a smile to people's faces.

Nick started creating these comics to make his girlfriend smile, and over time, his art has grown and improved. Now, he has over 135 thousand followers on Instagram! Sometimes, his comics also feature other characters, like a dog and a baby, adding even more fun to the mix.

