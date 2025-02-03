Artist Illustrates Relatable Moments From Life With A Cat, And Here Are 20 Of His Newest ComicsInterview With Artist
Nick Filippou's comics are all about his life with his cat, Minnie. These fun and relatable cartoons showcase everyday moments that cat owners will probably recognize and love. Nick's simple drawing style perfectly captures the humor and charm of living with a furry friend. Minnie, his real-life rescue cat, is the star of these comics, and her adventures always bring a smile to people's faces.
Nick started creating these comics to make his girlfriend smile, and over time, his art has grown and improved. Now, he has over 135 thousand followers on Instagram! Sometimes, his comics also feature other characters, like a dog and a baby, adding even more fun to the mix.
Bored Panda reached out to Nick Filippou once more to learn more about his creative journey, the inspirations behind his work, and his experiences as a comic artist.
"Minnie is a mixture of super sweet and also super mischievous. Sometimes she’s both at the same time! There will be moments where she will jump up onto shelves and knock things over tables just to get to you so she can snuggle on your lap," Nick shared when asked about Minnie’s personality.
Since these comics are inspired by Nick’s cat Minnie, they likely hold a special meaning—like a mini journal or a collection of memories from their time together. That said, we couldn’t help but wonder if he has any favorite comics he’s created. "One of my favorite series is my illustrated poem collection I created such as 'The Cat Who Caught A Ghost' and 'The Cat In The Window.' It was a really fun series that kind of took off and has been a passion of mine. I used to write short fun poems a lot as a kid and in school and decided to combine that passion with my comics."
We’re probably not the only ones curious about what a typical day in the life of a comic artist looks like. Nick shared that for him, it’s all about finding inspiration in the everyday moments. "I’m a husband, and father, and work full-time remotely as a tech employee. My typical day is a combination of everyday life, and I witness how Minnie is a part of that. How she interacts with me at work, how she interacts with my kid, the dog, the family, etc., and those interactions inspire my comics."
When talking about his long-term goals for the comic series, Nick shared that he hopes to get published. "I have done self-publishing in the past, which was awesome, but my bucket list goal is to get published and see my comic in a local bookstore."
If you're an aspiring comic artist, Nick has some valuable advice to share! "Create for yourself. When you start creating for others or get lucky enough to get paid for creating a comic or art, it can come with pressure and the feeling of a job. Sure, creating for monetization is great but remember that you need to still enjoy it and the process of it. Some things you create won’t be for an audience or money. Some things you need to create just for yourself and those are the ones that stay with you."
Love this! And love that I can relate to every single one 😻
