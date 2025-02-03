ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Filippou's comics are all about his life with his cat, Minnie. These fun and relatable cartoons showcase everyday moments that cat owners will probably recognize and love. Nick's simple drawing style perfectly captures the humor and charm of living with a furry friend. Minnie, his real-life rescue cat, is the star of these comics, and her adventures always bring a smile to people's faces.

Nick started creating these comics to make his girlfriend smile, and over time, his art has grown and improved. Now, he has over 135 thousand followers on Instagram! Sometimes, his comics also feature other characters, like a dog and a baby, adding even more fun to the mix.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | iizcat.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com

#1

Cartoon cat humorously illustrates relatable cat moments with food on the table.

Bored Panda reached out to Nick Filippou once more to learn more about his creative journey, the inspirations behind his work, and his experiences as a comic artist.

"Minnie is a mixture of super sweet and also super mischievous. Sometimes she’s both at the same time! There will be moments where she will jump up onto shelves and knock things over tables just to get to you so she can snuggle on your lap," Nick shared when asked about Minnie’s personality.
    #2

    Cartoon cat on owner's head with speech bubble: "Feed me and tell me I'm pretty."

    #3

    Comic of a cat in a window, owner confused by neighbors' reactions, illustrating relatable cat moments.

    How dare they call that cute little kitty a monster, that is clearly a serial killer.

    Since these comics are inspired by Nick’s cat Minnie, they likely hold a special meaning—like a mini journal or a collection of memories from their time together. That said, we couldn’t help but wonder if he has any favorite comics he’s created. "One of my favorite series is my illustrated poem collection I created such as 'The Cat Who Caught A Ghost' and 'The Cat In The Window.' It was a really fun series that kind of took off and has been a passion of mine. I used to write short fun poems a lot as a kid and in school and decided to combine that passion with my comics."

    #4

    Cartoon cat enacting relatable moments, smelling and biting roses, knocking them over, and running while making a mess.

    #5

    Comic of a cat humorously squeezing under a shelf, illustrating relatable cat moments for owners.

    We’re probably not the only ones curious about what a typical day in the life of a comic artist looks like. Nick shared that for him, it’s all about finding inspiration in the everyday moments. "I’m a husband, and father, and work full-time remotely as a tech employee. My typical day is a combination of everyday life, and I witness how Minnie is a part of that. How she interacts with me at work, how she interacts with my kid, the dog, the family, etc., and those interactions inspire my comics."
    #6

    Comic strip illustrating relatable cat moments with a cat trying to touch a pizza slice.

    #7

    Cat on top of a Christmas tree with speech bubbles; one says "Whatever, I'm the star," the other "Minnie! Get down!"

    When talking about his long-term goals for the comic series, Nick shared that he hopes to get published. "I have done self-publishing in the past, which was awesome, but my bucket list goal is to get published and see my comic in a local bookstore."
    #8

    Comic illustration of a cat on owner's back, depicting relatable cat moments.

    #9

    Comic of a cat in sunglasses, a potted flower, and a spilled pot illustrating relatable cat moments.

    If you're an aspiring comic artist, Nick has some valuable advice to share! "Create for yourself. When you start creating for others or get lucky enough to get paid for creating a comic or art, it can come with pressure and the feeling of a job. Sure, creating for monetization is great but remember that you need to still enjoy it and the process of it. Some things you create won’t be for an audience or money. Some things you need to create just for yourself and those are the ones that stay with you."

    #10

    Illustration of a cat experiencing relatable moments with boxes, captioned "If I Fits I Sits."

    #11

    Cartoon cat illustrates relatable moment by gifting a mouse to a surprised woman in bed, saying "Happy Mother's Day!"

    #12

    Comic of a cat sitting on a suitcase, humorously questioning its owner about going on vacation.

    #13

    Comic of person trying to use a heating pad, but their cat takes over. Relatable cat moment.

    #14

    Illustration of a cat playfully tipping a wine glass off a table, symbolizing relatable cat moments for owners.

    #15

    Comic illustration of a cat wearing a wizard hat, humorously practicing magic for more food, portraying relatable cat moments.

    #16

    Cartoon of a person holding a cat with a humorous quote about cat behavior; relatable cat moments illustrated.

    #17

    Comic of a cat waking owner at 3 AM, asking about biscuits, illustrating relatable cat moments.

    #18

    Comic illustration of a cat performing gymnastics, highlighting relatable moments for cat owners.

    #19

    Comic illustration of a cat finding a cozy, private spot on a person's lap while they sit on a toilet.

    #20

    Comic illustration of a cat dramatically begging for food in a humorous, relatable scenario for cat owners.

