If you ever find yourself hoarding old books, this artist might give you an idea of how to transform them into unique artwork.

Artist Guy Laramee creates amazing miniature book landscapes out of old books, dictionaries, and encyclopedias. His series entitled The Great Wall and Biblios represent the degradation of human culture and show glacial landscapes, deep valleys, and plateaus.

"So I carve landscapes out of books and I paint Romantic landscapes," says the artist on his website. "Mountains of disused knowledge return to what they really are: mountains. They erode a bit more and they become hills. Then they flatten and become fields where apparently nothing is happening. Piles of obsolete encyclopedias return to that which does not need to say anything, that which simply IS. Fogs and clouds erase everything we know, everything we think we are."

More info: guylaramee.com | Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

