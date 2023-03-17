In 2019, Yoerie Custers and I collaborated on a photography series called 'Marvels.' The collection features images of animals inserted into abandoned buildings, creating surreal scenes of what these places could look like if nature reclaimed them. The series won the Fine Art Award in the International Photography Awards(IPA) 2019, and it was an incredible feeling to be recognized for this work.

Over the past few years, my 'Marvels' series has evolved. I've continued to photograph and add new animals to my collection, looking for creatures that not only add visual interest but also convey a deeper message. Yoerie also continued to explore abandoned places throughout Europe, searching for new locations to capture with his camera.

One of my new works features a family of cheetahs living in an abandoned home. They're sitting by an old piano, a nod to the importance of preserving knowledge and culture. In another image, majestic leopards perched on a stair balustrade, overlooking a crumbling stairway hall. It's a reminder of the potential of these abandoned places and how nature can thrive even in the most unexpected locations.

The 'Marvels' series goes beyond just the images themselves. I want each image to convey a message, to inspire viewers to think about the world around them and the impact of human activity on nature.

The 'Marvels' series is a testament to the power of photography to tell a story, to convey a message, and to inspire change. I'm grateful for the opportunity to revisit this collection and to continue exploring the beauty of abandoned places and the resilience of nature.

As I look back on the past few years, I'm reminded of the words of conservationist Baba Dioum, who said, "In the end, we will conserve only what we love; we will love only what we understand, and we will understand only what we are taught." Through my 'Marvels' series, I hope to teach others to love and appreciate the beauty of the natural world and the importance of preserving it for future generations.

MARVELS

Created by Cheraine Collette responsible for the concept, animal photography, composition, and digital painting.

Made in collaboration with Yoerie Custers responsible for the photography of abandoned places.

