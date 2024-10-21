Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Won't Help Out Postpartum Wife With Chores, She Cancels His Streaming Subscriptions
Man Won’t Help Out Postpartum Wife With Chores, She Cancels His Streaming Subscriptions

Being a first-time parent can be challenging. According to experts, having unequal responsibilities and refusing to accept help are two common stressors for couples that could lead to full-blown arguments. 

This is the scenario for the couple in this story. The woman grew fed up with her husband’s inability to help with the parental and household responsibilities. The frustrations pushed her to cancel their streaming services and hire a housekeeper

Her actions infuriated her husband and added tension to their already stressful home. She stood by her decision but asked the AITAH subreddit if she had gone too far. 

First-time parents are often under a lot of stress

Image credits: Tuva Mathilde Løland / unsplash (not the actual photo)

A woman grew tired and fed up with her husband for “doing the chores terribly”

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

It pushed her to cancel all their streaming services and other sources of leisure to hire a housekeeper

Image credits:  Ben Iwara / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Her decision infuriated her husband, but she maintained she was doing the right thing to help them both

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo)

The author later clarified some comments from readers

Image credits: kkokay5505

Relationships can get rocky after a couple welcomes their first child

The author’s story isn’t unique to her and her husband. According to studies, marital satisfaction tends to dip after the couple welcomes their first child.

A study published in the American Psychological Association revealed that only 38% of parents (mothers, in particular) reported “high satisfaction” in their marriage compared to the 62% of women without children who said the same thing.

Proper communication, quality time together, and intimacy often take a backseat upon the arrival of a newborn. Experts refer to these as “protective” relationship factors, which can lead to conflict when combined with a lack of sleep and financial difficulties.

Because of mounting tension that seems to be worsening, the couple may fail to find a way to achieve much-needed teamwork. According to psychologist and psychoanalyst Dr. Kristen Beesley, this may result in an unhealthy balance between the husband and wife.

“Thus, an unproductive dynamic is born: one parent as boss and one as subordinate,” Dr. Beesley wrote in an article for Psychology Today.

The couple in the story seemed to have let their stressors get the best of them. The husband appeared to care more about the leisures and luxuries that his wife likely canceled partly out of retaliation.

Couples must always remember that they are on the same team

Both the husband and wife admitted to being tired of balancing their personal and professional lives. According to licensed professional counselor Ebru Halper, this makes the couple feel helpless with no one to turn to, resulting in them throwing blame at each other.

In an article for the Westport Couples Counseling website, Halper’s first advice for coping with parenting stress is to focus on the problem at hand.

“Take a step back and remember that you’re on the same team,” Halper wrote, adding that couples must agree on the ongoing issue and tackle it head-on.

Halper also suggests focusing on the emotions underneath all the stress. Addressing these feelings may bring other primary emotions to the surface, such as anger or the fear of failing as a parent.

As Halper notes, tapping into the vulnerabilities may help improve communication in a way that the other person can fully grasp.

Many first-time parents fail to establish a schedule and routine based on their new responsibilities. For San Francisco-based mom Lauren Levy, finding a “system” that works for her and her husband restored the peace in her marriage.

“This eliminated the need for aggravating daily — even hourly — discussions about who was in charge of what and when,” Levy told Fatherly.

The couple could’ve sat down and discussed their issues instead of handling their situation the way they did. However, the husband may need to remind himself of his responsibilities to avoid neglecting them.

What do you think, readers? Do you agree with the wife’s actions in this scenario?

The woman also answered some reader questions

Some commenters sided with her

Some blamed both the man and woman

While a few faulted her for exacting “petty revenge”

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff



Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.


Mantas Kačerauskas




Also on Bored Panda