Desiree Palmen is a Dutch contemporary artist widely known for her camouflage installations. She explores human mimicry in urban environments by using clothes that are painted to match the background. The idea for her camouflage art was initially inspired by the installation of police surveillance cameras in so-called ‘dangerous’ areas of Rotterdam. She wanted to reflect on the possibility for people to ‘dissolve’ or even to ‘disappear’ into their surroundings.

Palmen's camouflage art appeared in different countries, including the Netherlands, Jerusalem, Wales, Germany, Austria, Italy, Canada, and more. With her work, she touches on topics related to themes of surveillance, identity, and visibility, making viewers question their surroundings, as well as the ways in which they are seen by others.

The camouflage art remains relevant today, posing a thought-provoking question on the impact of the digital age: can we still remain invisible in a world where every aspect of our lives can be monitored, captured, and shared online?

More info: desireepalmen.nl | Instagram