Man Tells Fiancée To Pick “Someone Else” To Walk Her Down The Aisle As Her Father Is Unable To Contribute To The Wedding Financially

A wedding is a ritual that is a start to a new family and even though the main people joining their lives together are the bride and the groom, in reality, it involves both of their families as well. So it would be nice, when you are celebrating Christmas, for everyone to get along and have a great time together.

It happens that the bride and the groom love each other’s company, but they dislike a certain family member or get in an argument every time they start to talk. For a woman on Reddit, it got to a point where her fiancé actually told her that she should find someone else to take her down the aisle because he was bothered by almost everything her dad did and didn’t want him to have such a big role in the wedding.

Woman is about to marry a man who doesn’t like her dad to the point that he doesn’t want him walking her down the aisle

The Original Poster (OP) has been with her fiancé for over 2 years and their wedding date is coming closer. Other than her fiancé, the woman has a dad and an older sister to which she is very close. The daughter is very grateful for her dad being a single parent and always doing his best to provide for his girls.

So it hurts her heart that her fiancé doesn’t get along with her dad very well. He keeps nagging his future-father-in-law about the stupidest things like his old truck or how he talks about his late wife.

The woman has been with her fiancé for about 2 years and he has always had something bad to say to her dad

The most recent argument between them was about the dad not wanting or, to be more precise, not being able to afford to contribute to the wedding financially. The fiancé was really mad about it and asked the OP to find another person to walk her down the aisle because his FIL is ruining his mood.

The OP refused because it’s her dad and she wants him to be there for that special moment. She is one of those girls who dreamt of this moment for a long time, so having her dad there, who she has a good relationship with, is important for her. The fiancé, on the other hand, called the woman inconsiderate because it’s his wedding too.

He didn’t like the dad keeping an old truck and that he missed his late wife

The bride entering the venue is one of the most memorable moments of a wedding as she comes in all white, glowing from happiness and looking forward to her loving husband. But she doesn’t walk that aisle alone as traditionally the bride is accompanied by her dad.

According to wedding historian Susan Waggoner, in the past, the woman was seen as a financial liability and weddings were more like a financial exchange, so the fathers were involved in it. They were giving away their daughters, leading them to the groom’s hands.

The fiancé got really mad when the dad refused to contribute to the wedding despite knowing he didn’t have money for it

The tradition remained, but its significance changed a lot. By walking their daughter down the aisle, dads show their support and give their blessings. It’s not a matter of giving away their daughters, but of letting go as now they step down from the most important man’s position in the daughter’s life.

The symbolism and just the feeling of having a family member joining you in the aisle is comforting, so it is understandable why the OP doesn’t want anyone else to do it as she respects and loves her dad very much.

So the man asked the OP to choose someone else to walk her down the aisle, which she doesn’t want to do as she loves her dad and wants him by her side

The bride got called selfish and inconsiderate as it is also the man’s wedding so his comfort should matter

People in the comments were quick to come to OP’s defense, assuring her that her wish to have her dad by her side was normal and wasn’t selfish. Redditors were actually concerned about the controlling fiancé’s behavior and were strongly advising her not to marry him.

We would like to know if you think that the fiancé had reason to get mad. Do you think the OP shouldn’t allow her dad to take her down the aisle to avoid conflict? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Redditors disagreed because the man didn’t want the dad walking her down the aisle over money, which is a problem, and suggested that the OP cancel the wedding