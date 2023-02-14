Guy Doesn’t Want To Show ID, Requires The Cops To Be Called And Gets Arrested Himself

Security protocols are often annoying and sometimes they seem pointless, but you never know what can happen. The people responsible for security would rather be safe than sorry, even if it means inconveniencing the customer or visitor.

But Reddit user becauselifeis’s visitor was so inconvenienced when he was asked to show his ID that he wanted the police to be called. That backfired because the police recognized him and he didn’t get the job for which he came in the first place.

Front desk worker maliciously complies with visitor’s request and sees him getting escorted out in cuffs

The woman asked the visitor to show his ID and he was against it, so when he wasn’t allowed in for his appointment, he demanded that she call the police

The man was being aggressive, so she did and found out the police actually had a warrant for him, meaning she helped to catch a criminal

That’s how the guy came for a job interview but was led out by the police at his own request

Years ago the Original Poster (OP) worked for a big company at the front desk. It was the headquarters and one of her jobs was to greet the people coming in and follow through a security protocol.

It didn’t have too many steps, but they had to be taken. Firstly, the guest had to prove they had an appointment by telling their name so the OP could call the person they were visiting to confirm, and she had to see an identification document, or the person from the company would come to confirm the visitor was the person they were waiting for.

This one guy really didn’t want to show his ID and was getting increasingly angrier the more the OP tried to explain that she couldn’t let him in unless he showed her an ID or allowed her to call the person he needed to meet.

It came to a point where he asked for the police to be called, and the OP did just that, knowing she had done nothing wrong. It backfired big time because the guy was arrested on the spot as the police already had a warrant on him. He was supposed to be there for a job interview, but was taken away in cuffs instead.

People in the comments were quite entertained by the story because there were so many questions: why did he have a warrant, why would he want to call the police when they were searching for him, why would he be so rude to the staff of the company he wanted to work at, and so many others.

It seems that people have gotten used to settling their conflicts by calling the police when they can’t convince the other side that their truth is more true. We can see that from numerous retail stories in which a Karen is threatening to call the police when she can’t get her way or like in this story that was covered by Bored Panda in which a neighbor calls the police when she doesn’t believe a young person could be a homeowner.

According to the law firm Rosenblum Law, “In general, you should always call 911 when someone’s life, safety, health, or property is in immediate danger.” Situations when you would need to call the police also involve a crime or a suspected crime.

Not getting a discount because you asked for it is not on the list and it would be considered a frivolous complaint. Edmonton Police Commission defines a frivolous complaint as “devoid of substance, lacking in factual basis, absent an air of reality, lacking in proper seriousness, or without importance.”

Asking for ID is definitely not a crime and many companies, establishments and organizations ask for it to make sure the person is who they say they are, otherwise they have the right to not let the person in.

But in this situation, the front desk worker actually offered the option of asking the inviter to come down and confirm the guy was the person they had scheduled for the appointment, but he thought it was “wrong.”

Do you think the guy was just being a Karen? Maybe you sense this story has a deeper meaning? Let us know your thoughts and reactions in the comments.

