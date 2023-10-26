ADVERTISEMENT

The long-awaited 2024 calendar featuring men with their chickens is finally here! If you don't know what we're talking about, let us introduce you to "Chicken Daddies". It's a whole year of cute and funny moments shared between guys and their feathered companions.

For the upcoming year, the "Chicken Daddies" calendar presents not one, but two exciting editions: the Swimsuit Edition and the Hens & Gardens Edition. Double the fun awaits!

What makes this even more special is that a portion of proceeds will be donated to Farm to Fight Hunger, a non-profit that grows, harvests and delivers fresh, nutritious produce and eggs for those in need of healthy food.

