The 2024 Chicken Daddies Calendar Unveils 13 Hilarious Men-Chicken MomentsInterview With Author
The long-awaited 2024 calendar featuring men with their chickens is finally here! If you don't know what we're talking about, let us introduce you to "Chicken Daddies". It's a whole year of cute and funny moments shared between guys and their feathered companions.
For the upcoming year, the "Chicken Daddies" calendar presents not one, but two exciting editions: the Swimsuit Edition and the Hens & Gardens Edition. Double the fun awaits!
What makes this even more special is that a portion of proceeds will be donated to Farm to Fight Hunger, a non-profit that grows, harvests and delivers fresh, nutritious produce and eggs for those in need of healthy food.
More info: chickendaddies.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | Etsy
We reached out to Danielle Brock, the creator of "Chicken Daddies", to learn more about this project. She shared that the inspiration to create "Chicken Daddies" came after seeing an internet challenge called "The Target Dress Challenge". Her partner, Tim, gladly posed for a funny photoshoot wearing a Target-like prairie dress with their chickens in the backyard. Brock shared the pictures on social media, which led to many people requesting a calendar. Encouraged by the interest, the photographer found 12 other men to wear farm dresses, each featuring different chickens and settings. And that's how "Chicken Daddies" was born.
We were curious to know how the "Chicken Daddies" project has evolved since the first calendar. Brock told us that being a "Chicken Daddies" Novelty Calendar photographer has developed into more than a full-time job for one person. "But it is still only run by me with occasional help from family and friends. It is insanely busy, but it is a passion of mine!
The photographer added that the calendar has unexpectedly reached some more well-known TV personalities, comedians and social media influencers such as comedians - "It's time to do some farm chores!" - Matt Mathews, "Southern Momma" Darren Knight, and "Cock Whisperer" and "Naked and Afraid" survivalist Jake Nodar.
Talking about the most memorable moments when shooting for the 2024 calendars, Brock mentioned Dale Harris' wife holding a leaf blower behind the scenes to make his dress fly up "in the wind" to reveal his underwear. "Another would be 'Cock Whisperer' Jake Nodar playing with the garden hose and running through the sprinkler, wearing a flamingo romper for our promo video. And YouTuber and swordmaker Michael Craughwell using a grinder on one of his swords to cast a flash of sparks while wearing only a speedo.
I also traveled halfway across the world to visit Australia and New Zealand to photograph more chicken daddies. It was a bucket list of mine to visit those countries and it did not disappoint. These were some of the most friendly countries I have ever visited."
Looking at the pictures, we couldn't help but wonder how Brock came up with these amazing photoshoot ideas. Every image is funny and unique, so we wanted to know more about how she creates them. The photographer revealed that typically, she comes up with a list of ideas that she wants featured in the calendar in advance. "But I tend to like the calendar edition and scene the models are in to represent them in some way, if possible - for example, we have a professional artist painting a portrait of his favorite chicken, a swordmaker making a sword, and comedian Matt Mathews wearing one of his famous 'farm chore' robes.
There is usually a tremendous amount of collaboration in advance to the photoshoot, such as sharing photos of their property to find the right spot for the photoshoot, figuring out clothing size, season and time of day, props, etc."
When asked if there's a particular message or takeaway that she hopes people get from the "Chicken Daddies" calendars, Brock replied: "Never be afraid to be authentically yourself. Never be afraid to speak your truth. Follow your passion no matter what anyone thinks of you. And shine bright as the beautiful and unique diamond that you are, regardless of what anyone thinks of you.
'Chicken Daddies' wouldn't exist today if we had let the negative comments influence us. None of our 'Chicken Daddies' give two sh*ts what anyone thinks other than to give you the grandest smile today. Our Chicken Dads are courageous. Because of them, there's a little more positivity, unity, laughter, and love to spread throughout this world. We need more of that."
I follow this guy on TicTock, and he's hilarious! "Get up....its time to go do Farm Chores...."
I need this in calendar form
Love this!
Well this was certainly a post. It's more of our finite time on earth than I'd be willing to spend photoshopping chickens into photos.
I don't normally disagree with you Von, but I confess that this post has made me giggle something wicked. And time spent giggling is never wasted
"Men with Chickens" as a calendar could have gone so very wrong so very easily.
