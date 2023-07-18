47 Pics That Perfectly Sum Up Brutalist Architecture, As Shared On This Online Group
Welcome to “Brutalist buildings”, a Facebook page dedicated to, you guessed it right, Brutalist-style buildings from all over the world! From the towering giants of the concrete jungle to hidden gems nestled among urban landscapes, it is a treasure trove for architecture enthusiasts and admirers of Brutalist design.
Emerging in the mid-20th century, Brutalism is an architectural style characterized by bold, raw, and rugged aesthetics, with an emphasis on exposed concrete and geometric forms. Interestingly, the term "brutalism" is derived from the French word "béton brut," which means "raw concrete."
If you love big concrete buildings or find their shapes fascinating, you’re in for a treat! We’ve gathered the best pics of Brutalist architectural marvels, so sit back, relax, and allow yourself to be amazed by the captivating realm of “Brutalist buildings”.
This post may include affiliate links.
Private house (1965)
Zürich, Switzerland
Architect: Hans Demarmels
Estate Parkitka (project: 1986-89)
Częstochowa, Poland
Architect: Marian Kruszyński
Foundation for Medical Researches - "La Tulipe" (1976)
Genève / Geneva, Switzerland
Architect: Jack Vicajee Bertoli
Photo: Magda Ghali
Zvartnots International Airport (1970's), under demolition threat (expanded with new parts in 1998 and 2004)
Yerevan, Armenia
Architects: S. Bagdasaryan, A. Tarkhanyan, S. Khachikyan, Zh. Shekhlyan, L. Cherkezyan - later involved А. Tigranyan and А. Meschyan
Photo: Rob Schoefield
Would look ok if not for using the Brutalist's favourite material, raw concrete.
LateCorbusier with metal and glass and with some Brutalist details
Heidi Weber Museum (1967)
Zürich, Switzerland
Architect: Le Corbusier
Lamela Residential Building (1976)
Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Architect: Slobodan Jovandić
Private house (1965)
Stabio, Switzerland
Architect: Mario Botta
Photo: Arnout Fonck
Tribute to Kevin Roche
Knights of Columbus Building (1969)
New Haven, Connecticut, US
Architectural firm: Kevin Roche John Dinkeloo and Associates
Photo: Seth Tisue
Building Plurioso (1972)
Rome, Italy
Architect: Saverio Busiri Vici
Photo: Il Conte Photography
Armenian Writers Association's Summer Residence, the canteen (1969)
Sevan Peninsula, Armenia
Architect: Gevorg Kochar
Musmeci Bridge, aka bridge over the Basento river (designed in 1967, started in 1971, completed in 1976)
Potenza, Italy
Architect: Sergio Musmeci
Gothard Observatory (1968)
Szombathely, Hungary
Architect: Elemér Zalotay
Photo: János Bődey / Index
National Archives (started in 1976, completed in 1983)
Bratislava, Slovakia
Architect: Vladimír Dedeček
Rhe building looks like the rolling achiving shelves. Smart.
Residential house aka Olympic Pyramid (1976)
Montreal, Canada
Architects: Roger D'Astous and Luc Durand
Pope St. John XXIII. Church (1969)
Cologne / Köln, Germany
Architect: Heinz Buchmann
Istočna kapija (officially Rudo) - East Gate Residential Towers (1976)
Beograd / Belgrade, Serbia
Architect: Vera Ćirković
Flamatt 1 (1958) House
Wünnewil-Flamatt (near Bern), Switzerland
Architects: Atelier 5 (Erwin Fritz, Samuel Gerber, Rolf Hesterberg, Hans Hostettler and Alfredo Pini - later joined: Niklaus Morgenthaler)
One of the old favourites, among others to Keith Stilwell:
Burroughs Wellcome Company Headquarters, later Elion-Hitchings Building (1972)
Research Triangle Park, Durham, North Carolina, US
Architect: Paul Rudolph
Now demolished, because concrete can deteriorate pretty fast.
Hotel Claridge (1969), abandoned
Alarcón, Spain
Residential Complex (1976)
Tbilisi, Nutsubidze Str., Georgia
Architects: Otar Kalandarishvili and Guizo Potskhishvili
Photo: Roberto Conte
Crafton Hills College (1972)
Yucaipa, California, US
Architect: E. Stewart Williams
Photo: Darren Bradley
National Cooperative Development Corporation - NCDC Building (1978)
New Delhi, India
Architect: Kuldip Singh
Photo: Ariel Huber
City Hall (1968)
Arnhem, Netherlands
Architect: Johannes Jacobus Konijnenburg
Palazzetto dello sport / Palace of Sport (1958)
Rome, Italy
Architect: Pier Luigi Nervi
Star Tower at Campus De Uithof, University of Utrecht (1964)
Utrecht, Netherlands
Architect: Sjoerd Wouda
Photo: Arjan den Boer
Church / Église Sainte-Bernadette du Banlay (1966)
Nevers, France
Architects: Claude Parent and Paul Virilio with Odette Ducarre, Morice Lipsi and Michel Carrade
Photo: Aglaia Konrad
Visvesvaraya Complex, the Tower (started in 1974, completed in 1980)
Bangalore / Bengaluru, India
Architect: Charles Correa
Lila Acheson Wallace World of Birds at the Bronx Zoo (1972)
New York, NY, US
Architect: Morris Ketchum
Building Girón (1967)
Havana, Cuba
Architects: Leonardo Finotti, Antonio Quintana Simonetti and Alberto Rodríguez Surribas
ENAIP Vocational Training Centre, former elementary school (1962)
Busto Arsizio (near Milano / Milan), Italy
Architect: Enrico Castiglioni
Photo: Stefano Perego
Central Technical School Art Centre (1962)
Toronto, Canada
Architect: Macy DuBois
Photo: Vik Pahwa
Former school (1967), for sale
Idaho Springs, Colorado, US
Architect: not published
Holy Spirit Church (1976)
Stuttgart, Germany
Architect: Rainer L. Neusch
Bank of Israel (1974)
Jerusalem, Israel
Architects: Arieh and Eldar Sharon
Photo: Ariel Jerozolimski / Bloomberg
Ferantov Garden Residential Complex (1973 or 1975)
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Architect: Edvard Ravnikar
Roihuvuori Elementary School (1967)
Helsinki, Finland
Architect: Aarno Ruusuvuori
Photo: Päivi Leinonen
All Saints or Farkasréti Church (1977)
Budapest, Hungary
Architect: István Szabó
Leumi Bank Building (1969)
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Architect: Gershon Zippor
Photo: Stefano Perego
Chapel of the Cemetery Campos de Paz (1973)
Medellín, Colombia
Architect: Laureano Forero Ochoa
Photo: Dairo Correa
Van Nuys Community Police Station (1964)
Los Angeles, California, US
Architecture firm: Daniel Mann Johnson & Mendenhall
Rivergate Convention Centre (1968), demolished in 1995
New Orleans, Louisiana, US
Architectural firm: Curtis and Davis Architects and Planners
Faculty of Computer Science and Cybernetics at University Taras Shevchenko (1969)
Kiev, Ukraine
Administrative Center of Bahia (1973)
Salvador de Bahia, Brazil
Architect: João Filgueiras Lima
Photo: Kaki Afonso
Newspaper "Tercüman" Office Building (1974)
Istanbul, Turkey
Architects: Günay Çilingiroğlu and Muhlis Tunca
Apartment house (1976)
Warszawa / Warsaw (ul. Smolna, 8.), Poland
Architects: Jan Bogusławski and Bohdan Gniewski
Former Avon factory and offices (1969)
Frenchs Forest (near Sydney), Australia
Architectural firm: Brown Brewer & Gregory
BKK Budapest Transport Centre (1978)
Budapest, Hungary
Architect: not published
Photo: László Róka
These “brutalist” lists never include what is probably the most prominent example of the style in the U.S.: Boston City Hall.
These “brutalist” lists never include what is probably the most prominent example of the style in the U.S.: Boston City Hall.