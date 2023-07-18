Welcome to “Brutalist buildings”, a Facebook page dedicated to, you guessed it right, Brutalist-style buildings from all over the world! From the towering giants of the concrete jungle to hidden gems nestled among urban landscapes, it is a treasure trove for architecture enthusiasts and admirers of Brutalist design.

Emerging in the mid-20th century, Brutalism is an architectural style characterized by bold, raw, and rugged aesthetics, with an emphasis on exposed concrete and geometric forms. Interestingly, the term "brutalism" is derived from the French word "béton brut," which means "raw concrete."

If you love big concrete buildings or find their shapes fascinating, you’re in for a treat! We’ve gathered the best pics of Brutalist architectural marvels, so sit back, relax, and allow yourself to be amazed by the captivating realm of “Brutalist buildings”.