Welcome to “Brutalist buildings”, a Facebook page dedicated to, you guessed it right, Brutalist-style buildings from all over the world! From the towering giants of the concrete jungle to hidden gems nestled among urban landscapes, it is a treasure trove for architecture enthusiasts and admirers of Brutalist design.

Emerging in the mid-20th century, Brutalism is an architectural style characterized by bold, raw, and rugged aesthetics, with an emphasis on exposed concrete and geometric forms. Interestingly, the term "brutalism" is derived from the French word "béton brut," which means "raw concrete."

If you love big concrete buildings or find their shapes fascinating, you’re in for a treat! We’ve gathered the best pics of Brutalist architectural marvels, so sit back, relax, and allow yourself to be amazed by the captivating realm of “Brutalist buildings”.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Private House (1965) Zürich, Switzerland Architect: Hans Demarmels Photo: Georg Aerni

Private house (1965)
Zürich, Switzerland
Architect: Hans Demarmels

Brutalist buildings Report

12points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Woah. I actually really like this one

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Estate Parkitka (Project: 1986-89) Częstochowa, Poland Architect: Marian Kruszyński Source: Https://Www.facebook.com/Czestochowaws/Photos/Pcb.1082118661847340/1082117955180744/?type=3&theater

Estate Parkitka (project: 1986-89)
Częstochowa, Poland
Architect: Marian Kruszyński

Brutalist buildings Report

10points
POST
Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This could've been a picture of Palmdale CA and I wouldn't have been able to tell the difference . 🤣

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

Foundation For Medical Researches - "La Tulipe" (1976) Genève / Geneva, Switzerland Architect: Jack Vicajee Bertoli Photo: Magda Ghali

Foundation for Medical Researches - "La Tulipe" (1976)
Genève / Geneva, Switzerland
Architect: Jack Vicajee Bertoli

Photo: Magda Ghali

Brutalist buildings Report

9points
POST
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those colors 🤩 I’d volunteer myself for medical research just to go to this building every day

1
1point
reply
#4

Zvartnots International Airport (1970's), Under Demolition Threat (Expanded With New Parts In 1998 And 2004) Yerevan, Armenia Architects: S. Bagdasaryan, A. Tarkhanyan, S. Khachikyan, Zh. Shekhlyan, L. Cherkezyan - Later Involved А. Tigranyan And А. Meschyan Photo: Rob Schoefield

Zvartnots International Airport (1970's), under demolition threat (expanded with new parts in 1998 and 2004)
Yerevan, Armenia
Architects: S. Bagdasaryan, A. Tarkhanyan, S. Khachikyan, Zh. Shekhlyan, L. Cherkezyan - later involved А. Tigranyan and А. Meschyan

Photo: Rob Schoefield

Brutalist buildings Report

8points
POST
Elizabeth Elliot
Elizabeth Elliot
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would look ok if not for using the Brutalist's favourite material, raw concrete.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#5

Latecorbusier With Metal And Glass And With Some Brutalist Details Heidi Weber Museum (1967) Zürich, Switzerland Architect: Le Corbusier Source: Http://Www.laufen.com/Wps/Wcm/Connect/Laufen_com/En/Newsroom-And-Press/News/World_interiors_day_at_centre_le_corbusier

LateCorbusier with metal and glass and with some Brutalist details

Heidi Weber Museum (1967)
Zürich, Switzerland
Architect: Le Corbusier

Brutalist buildings Report

8points
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rubik's Cube and Mondriaan.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

Lamela Residential Building (1976) Zenica, Bosnia And Herzegovina Architect: Slobodan Jovandić Source :http://Www.alluringworld.com/Lamela-Building/

Lamela Residential Building (1976)
Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Architect: Slobodan Jovandić

Brutalist buildings Report

7points
POST
Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like the building’s mom lined them up for a picture

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#7

Private House (1965) Stabio, Switzerland Architect: Mario Botta Photo: Arnout Fonck (Flickr)

Private house (1965)
Stabio, Switzerland
Architect: Mario Botta

Photo: Arnout Fonck

Brutalist buildings Report

7points
POST
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve seen a building similar to this on another BP article (albeit an old one), the layout and design on these particular structures are unique and interesting for sure

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

Tribute To Kevin Roche Knights Of Columbus Building (1969) New Haven, Connecticut, Us Architectural Firm: Kevin Roche John Dinkeloo And Associates Photo: Seth Tisue Https://En.wikipedia.org/Wiki/File:knights_of_columbus_headquarters.jpg://En.wikipedia.org/Wiki/File:knights_of_columbus_headquarters.jpg

Tribute to Kevin Roche
Knights of Columbus Building (1969)
New Haven, Connecticut, US
Architectural firm: Kevin Roche John Dinkeloo and Associates

Photo: Seth Tisue

Brutalist buildings Report

6points
POST
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’d like to think Kevin would be proud

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#9

Building Plurioso (1972) Rome, Italy Architect: Saverio Busiri Vici Photo: Il Conte Photography Https://Www.flickr.com/Photos/Conte/15275453744

Building Plurioso (1972)
Rome, Italy
Architect: Saverio Busiri Vici

Photo: Il Conte Photography

Brutalist buildings Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#10

Armenian Writers Association's Summer Residence, The Canteen (1969) Sevan Peninsula, Armenia Architect: Gevorg Kochar Photo: Stefan Perego

Armenian Writers Association's Summer Residence, the canteen (1969)
Sevan Peninsula, Armenia
Architect: Gevorg Kochar

Brutalist buildings Report

5points
POST
#11

Musmeci Bridge, Aka Bridge Over The Basento River (Designed In 1967, Started In 1971, Completed In 1976) Potenza, Italy Architect: Sergio Musmeci Photo: Roberto Conte Https://Www.facebook.com/Ilcontephotography/

Musmeci Bridge, aka bridge over the Basento river (designed in 1967, started in 1971, completed in 1976)
Potenza, Italy
Architect: Sergio Musmeci

Brutalist buildings Report

4points
POST
#12

Gothard Observatory (1968) Szombathely, Hungary Architect: Elemér Zalotay Photo: János Bődey / Index

Gothard Observatory (1968)
Szombathely, Hungary
Architect: Elemér Zalotay

Photo: János Bődey / Index

Brutalist buildings Report

4points
POST
#13

National Archives (Started In 1976, Completed In 1983) Bratislava, Slovakia Architect: Vladimír Dedeček Source: Pinterest

National Archives (started in 1976, completed in 1983)
Bratislava, Slovakia
Architect: Vladimír Dedeček

Brutalist buildings Report

4points
POST
Gin. No tonic
Gin. No tonic
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rhe building looks like the rolling achiving shelves. Smart.

0
0points
reply
#14

Residential House Aka Olympic Pyramid (1976) Montreal, Canada Architects: Roger D'astous And Luc Durand Source: Https://En.wikipedia.org/Wiki/Olympic_village_(Montreal)#/Media/File:montreal_-_qc_-_olympisches_dorf.jpg

Residential house aka Olympic Pyramid (1976)
Montreal, Canada
Architects: Roger D'Astous and Luc Durand

Brutalist buildings Report

4points
POST
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
2 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From afar looks like a pyramid of stairs

0
0points
reply
#15

Pope St. John Xxiii. Church (1969) Cologne / Köln, Germany Architect: Heinz Buchmann Source: Pinterest

Pope St. John XXIII. Church (1969)
Cologne / Köln, Germany
Architect: Heinz Buchmann

Brutalist buildings Report

4points
POST
Elizabeth Elliot
Elizabeth Elliot
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe it's nicer from the inside?

0
0points
reply
#16

Istočna Kapija (Officially Rudo) - East Gate Residential Towers (1976) Beograd / Belgrade, Serbia Architect: Vera Ćirković Source: Pinterest

Istočna kapija (officially Rudo) - East Gate Residential Towers (1976)
Beograd / Belgrade, Serbia
Architect: Vera Ćirković

Brutalist buildings Report

4points
POST
#17

Flamatt 1 (1958) House Wünnewil-Flamatt (Near Bern), Switzerland Architects: Atelier 5 (Erwin Fritz, Samuel Gerber, Rolf Hesterberg, Hans Hostettler And Alfredo Pini - Later Joined: Niklaus Morgenthaler) Photo: Jsmaur (Flickr) Https://Www.flickr.com/Photos/Jsebmaur/21248889143

Flamatt 1 (1958) House
Wünnewil-Flamatt (near Bern), Switzerland
Architects: Atelier 5 (Erwin Fritz, Samuel Gerber, Rolf Hesterberg, Hans Hostettler and Alfredo Pini - later joined: Niklaus Morgenthaler)

Brutalist buildings Report

4points
POST
#18

One Of The Old Favourites, Among Others To Keith Stilwell: Burroughs Wellcome Company Headquarters, Later Elion-Hitchings Building (1972) Research Triangle Park, Durham, North Carolina, Us Architect: Paul Rudolph Source: Https://Www.scoopnest.com/User/Oniropolis/777099536661483520-Burroughs-Wellcome-Hq-1971-By-Paul-Rudolph

One of the old favourites, among others to Keith Stilwell:
Burroughs Wellcome Company Headquarters, later Elion-Hitchings Building (1972)
Research Triangle Park, Durham, North Carolina, US
Architect: Paul Rudolph

Brutalist buildings Report

3points
POST
Elizabeth Elliot
Elizabeth Elliot
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now demolished, because concrete can deteriorate pretty fast.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#19

Hotel Claridge (1969), Abandoned Alarcón, Spain Architect: Not Published Source: Reddit

Hotel Claridge (1969), abandoned
Alarcón, Spain

Brutalist buildings Report

3points
POST
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If ever I find myself in Spain I wanna go check out this building, exploring abandoned buildings is right up my alley

0
0points
reply
#20

Residential Complex (1976) Tbilisi, Nutsubidze Str., Georgia Architects: Otar Kalandarishvili And Guizo Potskhishvili Photo: Roberto Conte

Residential Complex (1976)
Tbilisi, Nutsubidze Str., Georgia
Architects: Otar Kalandarishvili and Guizo Potskhishvili

Photo: Roberto Conte

Brutalist buildings Report

3points
POST
#21

Crafton Hills College (1972) Yucaipa, California, Us Architect: E. Stewart Williams Photo: Darren Bradley

Crafton Hills College (1972)
Yucaipa, California, US
Architect: E. Stewart Williams

Photo: Darren Bradley

Brutalist buildings Report

3points
POST
#22

National Cooperative Development Corporation - Ncdc Building (1978) New Delhi, India Architect: Kuldip Singh Photo: Ariel Huber

National Cooperative Development Corporation - NCDC Building (1978)
New Delhi, India
Architect: Kuldip Singh

Photo: Ariel Huber

Brutalist buildings Report

2points
POST
#23

City Hall (1968) Arnhem, Netherlands Architect: Johannes Jacobus Konijnenburg Source: Https://Www.tellerreport.com/News/2019-06-21---Coalition-In-Arnhem-Falls-Apart-Due-To-Care-Shortages-.by-N44ccjs.html

City Hall (1968)
Arnhem, Netherlands
Architect: Johannes Jacobus Konijnenburg

Brutalist buildings Report

2points
POST
#24

Palazzetto Dello Sport / Palace Of Sport (1958) Rome, Italy Architect: Pier Luigi Nervi Source: Pinterest

Palazzetto dello sport / Palace of Sport (1958)
Rome, Italy
Architect: Pier Luigi Nervi

Brutalist buildings Report

2points
POST
#25

Star Tower At Campus De Uithof, University Of Utrecht (1964) Utrecht, Netherlands Architect: Sjoerd Wouda Photo: Arjan Den Boer

Star Tower at Campus De Uithof, University of Utrecht (1964)
Utrecht, Netherlands
Architect: Sjoerd Wouda

Photo: Arjan den Boer

Brutalist buildings Report

2points
POST
#26

Church / Église Sainte-Bernadette Du Banlay (1966) Nevers, France Architects: Claude Parent And Paul Virilio With Odette Ducarre, Morice Lipsi And Michel Carrade Photo: Aglaia Konrad

Church / Église Sainte-Bernadette du Banlay (1966)
Nevers, France
Architects: Claude Parent and Paul Virilio with Odette Ducarre, Morice Lipsi and Michel Carrade

Photo: Aglaia Konrad

Brutalist buildings Report

2points
POST
#27

Visvesvaraya Complex, The Tower (Started In 1974, Completed In 1980) Bangalore / Bengaluru, India Architect: Charles Correa Source: Https://Benbansal.me/?p=2912

Visvesvaraya Complex, the Tower (started in 1974, completed in 1980)
Bangalore / Bengaluru, India
Architect: Charles Correa

Brutalist buildings Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#28

Lila Acheson Wallace World Of Birds At The Bronx Zoo (1972) New York, NY, Us Architect: Morris Ketchum Source: Https://Www.nycurbanism.com/Brutalnyc/World-Of-Birds

Lila Acheson Wallace World of Birds at the Bronx Zoo (1972)
New York, NY, US
Architect: Morris Ketchum

Brutalist buildings Report

2points
POST
#29

Building Girón (1967) Havana, Cuba Architects: Leonardo Finotti, Antonio Quintana Simonetti And Alberto Rodríguez Surribas Source: Http://Www.thebohemianblog.com/2016/05/Climbing-All-Over-The-Massive-Modernist-Architecture-Of-Cuba.html

Building Girón (1967)
Havana, Cuba
Architects: Leonardo Finotti, Antonio Quintana Simonetti and Alberto Rodríguez Surribas

Brutalist buildings Report

2points
POST
#30

Enaip Vocational Training Centre, Former Elementary School (1962) Busto Arsizio (Near Milano / Milan), Italy Architect: Enrico Castiglioni Photo: Stefano Perego

ENAIP Vocational Training Centre, former elementary school (1962)
Busto Arsizio (near Milano / Milan), Italy
Architect: Enrico Castiglioni

Photo: Stefano Perego

Brutalist buildings Report

2points
POST
#31

Central Technical School Art Centre (1962) Toronto, Canada Architect: Macy Dubois Photo: Vik Pahwa Wikpahwa.com

Central Technical School Art Centre (1962)
Toronto, Canada
Architect: Macy DuBois

Photo: Vik Pahwa

Brutalist buildings Report

2points
POST
#32

Former School (1967), For Sale Idaho Springs, Colorado, Us Architect: Not Published Source: Http://Www.cityfeet.com/Cont/Listing/Commercial-Property-For-Sale/320-Highway-103-Idaho-Springs-Co-80452/Cs8819767

Former school (1967), for sale
Idaho Springs, Colorado, US
Architect: not published

Brutalist buildings Report

2points
POST
#33

Holy Spirit Church (1976) Stuttgart, Germany Architect: Rainer L. Neusch Photo Credit: Silesia711 Https://Commons.wikimedia.org/Wiki/File:heilig_geist_kirche_stuttgart-Ost.jpg

Holy Spirit Church (1976)
Stuttgart, Germany
Architect: Rainer L. Neusch

Brutalist buildings Report

2points
POST
#34

Bank Of Israel (1974) Jerusalem, Israel Architects: Arieh And Eldar Sharon Photo: Ariel Jerozolimski / Bloomberg

Bank of Israel (1974)
Jerusalem, Israel
Architects: Arieh and Eldar Sharon

Photo: Ariel Jerozolimski / Bloomberg

Brutalist buildings Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Ferantov Garden Residential Complex (1973 Or 1975) Ljubljana, Slovenia Architect: Edvard Ravnikar Source: Http://Leaderofourboat.co.uk/Slovenia/

Ferantov Garden Residential Complex (1973 or 1975)
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Architect: Edvard Ravnikar

Brutalist buildings Report

2points
POST
#36

Roihuvuori Elementary School (1967) Helsinki, Finland Architect: Aarno Ruusuvuori Photo: Päivi Leinonen

Roihuvuori Elementary School (1967)
Helsinki, Finland
Architect: Aarno Ruusuvuori

Photo: Päivi Leinonen

Brutalist buildings Report

2points
POST
#37

All Saints Or Farkasréti Church (1977) Budapest, Hungary Architect: István Szabó Source: Https://Harunahoncoop.files.wordpress.com/2015/07/Img_1906.jpg Thank You, Yakov Maleczki

All Saints or Farkasréti Church (1977)
Budapest, Hungary
Architect: István Szabó

Brutalist buildings Report

2points
POST
#38

Leumi Bank Building (1969) Tel-Aviv, Israel Architect: Gershon Zippor Photo: Stefano Perego

Leumi Bank Building (1969)
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Architect: Gershon Zippor

Photo: Stefano Perego

Brutalist buildings Report

2points
POST
#39

Chapel Of The Cemetery Campos De Paz (1973) Medellín, Colombia Architect: Laureano Forero Ochoa Photo: Dairo Correa (Flickr)

Chapel of the Cemetery Campos de Paz (1973)
Medellín, Colombia
Architect: Laureano Forero Ochoa

Photo: Dairo Correa

Brutalist buildings Report

2points
POST
#40

Van Nuys Community Police Station (1964) Los Angeles, California, Us Architecture Firm: Daniel Mann Johnson & Mendenhall Source: Http://Www.roadarch.com

Van Nuys Community Police Station (1964)
Los Angeles, California, US
Architecture firm: Daniel Mann Johnson & Mendenhall

Brutalist buildings Report

2points
POST
#41

Rivergate Convention Centre (1968), Demolished In 1995 New Orleans, Louisiana, Us Architectural Firm: Curtis And Davis Architects And Planners Source: Https://Www.reddit.com/R/Brutalism/Comments/6dygje/The_rivergate_new_orleans_la_usa_buster_curtis_jr/

Rivergate Convention Centre (1968), demolished in 1995
New Orleans, Louisiana, US
Architectural firm: Curtis and Davis Architects and Planners

Brutalist buildings Report

2points
POST
#42

Faculty Of Computer Science And Cybernetics At University Taras Shevchenko (1969) Kiev, Ukraine Architect: Not Published Source: Https://Kyivmaps.com/En/Places/Kievskij-Nacionalnyj-Universitet-Tarasa-Sevcenka-Fakultet-Komputernyh-Nauk-I-Kibernetiki

Faculty of Computer Science and Cybernetics at University Taras Shevchenko (1969)
Kiev, Ukraine

Brutalist buildings Report

2points
POST
#43

Administrative Center Of Bahia (1973) Salvador De Bahia, Brazil Architect: João Filgueiras Lima Photo: Kaki Afonso

Administrative Center of Bahia (1973)
Salvador de Bahia, Brazil
Architect: João Filgueiras Lima

Photo: Kaki Afonso

Brutalist buildings Report

2points
POST
#44

Newspaper "Tercüman" Office Building (1974) Istanbul, Turkey Architects: Günay Çilingiroğlu And Muhlis Tunca Source: Https://Www.reddit.com/R/Brutalism/Comments/8weyw7/Terc%c3%bcman_office_building_istanbul_turkey_g%c3%bcnay/

Newspaper "Tercüman" Office Building (1974)
Istanbul, Turkey
Architects: Günay Çilingiroğlu and Muhlis Tunca

Brutalist buildings Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

Apartment House (1976) Warszawa / Warsaw (Ul. Smolna, 8.), Poland Architects: Jan Bogusławski And Bohdan Gniewski Source: Https://Pl.wikipedia.org/Wiki/M%c5%82otek_(Budynek)#/Media/Plik:smolna_8_in_warsaw.jpg

Apartment house (1976)
Warszawa / Warsaw (ul. Smolna, 8.), Poland
Architects: Jan Bogusławski and Bohdan Gniewski

Brutalist buildings Report

1point
POST
#46

Former Avon Factory And Offices (1969) Frenchs Forest (Near Sydney), Australia Architectural Firm: Brown Brewer & Gregory Source: Https://Www.architects.nsw.gov.au/Download/Bhts/Bhts_2016_brutalist_project_sydney_glenn_harper.pdf

Former Avon factory and offices (1969)
Frenchs Forest (near Sydney), Australia
Architectural firm: Brown Brewer & Gregory

Brutalist buildings Report

1point
POST
#47

Bkk Budapest Transport Centre (1978) Budapest, Hungary Architect: Not Published Photo: László Róka (Flickr)

BKK Budapest Transport Centre (1978)
Budapest, Hungary
Architect: not published

Photo: László Róka

Brutalist buildings Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!