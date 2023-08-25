Britney Spears Turns Off Comments On Her Post About Puppy Purchase Over Attack From PETA
Continuing the series of controversies, it seems that Britney Spears simply can’t catch a break.
After announcing the newest addition to her family with a snow-white puppy named Snow amid her ongoing divorce from former partner Sam Asghari on Thursday, the pop star found herself facing criticism, this time from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).
“With one cutesy post, Britney Spears ignored countless deserving dogs in shelters who so desperately need love, a comfy bed to curl up on, & a chance at a real life,” PETA’s post on X (formerly Twitter) said.
“She could have been a force for good and adopted, but instead she chose to be toxic.”
Recently, Britney Spears introduced a new addition to her family—a snow-white puppy named Snow
Image credits: britneyspears
While PETA’s reaction to Britney’s new four-legged companion undoubtedly attracted significant attention, a majority of the comments suggested that the organization was simply leveraging the popstar’s name to generate headlines.
“You guys don’t actually care, you just want the press by using her name and it’s actually kind of sad. Lost respect for y’all,” one comment read.
Another comment wrote: “The dog was already born…she didn’t breed them personally. I get the sentiment, but going after Britney is not going to change the puppy mills.”
While most fans saw this as a good thing – considering everything Britney has been going through recently – PETA clearly did not think so
Image credits: peta
The announcement came a day after the pop star and her ex, Sam Asghari, reached an agreement to divide their five dogs following the divorce filing
Image credits: samasghari
Meet Snow, the four-legged ‘culprit’ of this whole controversy
Image credits: britneyspears
Image credits: britneyspears
Image credits: britneyspears
In the face of the statement, Britney chose not to respond directly, opting instead to disable comments on her Instagram post in light of the criticism.
It’s been revealed that Britney and Sam Asghari, her ex-husband made an arrangement on Tuesday to divide their five dogs, after filing for divorce last week.
Among the canines, Asghari will retain ownership of Porsha, the Doberman he acquired in October 2021 to provide security for his then-wife. Spears, on the other hand, will have sole custody of the remaining four dogs: Sawyer, an Australian Shepherd; Hannah, a Yorkie; and two other smaller dogs who will get to enjoy the newest addition to Spears’ fluffy family.
You can watch Britney’s introduction of Snow below
Image credits: PETA
However, this isn’t the first time PETA has called out the Grammy award winner. Back in 2008, Christine Doré from PETA criticized Britney when she featured elephants dressed in circus costumes for her “Circus” music video.
“As Britney is such a victim of the paparazzi and always complaining and crying about how she hates to be held up in her guarded house and can’t feel free, she of all people should be able to relate to the horror that captive animals go through when they’re used for entertainment,” Doré reasoned.
“Except Britney chooses to perform, and the lifestyle just comes with it. Animals are ripped away from their mothers at a young age, kept in chains, and prodded with electric shock devices to make them perform. That doesn’t sound so voluntary to me.”
Upon learning of her intentions to incorporate the same elephants and lions into her “Circus” tour, PETA penned a letter to Britney, appealing for a reconsideration of their use in the performances. Surprisingly, the singer complied and no such animals were used in her world tour.
Unfortunately for PETA, most people thought they were completely in the wrong here
Image credits: Arnolds_Life
Image credits: peta
Image credits: lootmtaylor
Image credits: peta
