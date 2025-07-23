“Think You Know American English?” Think Again After Doing This Brit Vs American Test

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to Part 2 of Brit Vs American English.

From ‘trainers’ to ‘sneakers’, and ‘theater’ to … Oh, well, you’ll figure that one out soon enough. 😆 We’ve gathered 24 words that have the same meaning but are spelled differently in British English and American English.

Your task is simple: you’ll see a question paired with an image, and you just have to type your answer in the entry box.

Think you have what it takes to ace this test? Or will you join the many who (awkwardly) scored under 6/24? 😬 Give it your best shot, and most importantly – have fun 🤩

