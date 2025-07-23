“Think You Know American English?” Think Again After Doing This Brit Vs American Test
Welcome to Part 2 of Brit Vs American English.
From ‘trainers’ to ‘sneakers’, and ‘theater’ to … Oh, well, you’ll figure that one out soon enough. 😆 We’ve gathered 24 words that have the same meaning but are spelled differently in British English and American English.
Your task is simple: you’ll see a question paired with an image, and you just have to type your answer in the entry box.
Think you have what it takes to ace this test? Or will you join the many who (awkwardly) scored under 6/24? 😬 Give it your best shot, and most importantly – have fun 🤩
If you missed Part 1, click here to check it out.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 24
|
|
|
/ 24
|
This is so half arsed, so badly researched and so inaccurate it must be time to quit BP!
I gave up after they posted a horrible picture of some stringy potato things, and tried to claim they were British chips 😡
This is so half arsed, so badly researched and so inaccurate it must be time to quit BP!
I gave up after they posted a horrible picture of some stringy potato things, and tried to claim they were British chips 😡
27
2