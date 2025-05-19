Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Ready To Prove Vocabulary Skills?” Test Your Vocab In Both British And American English
Quiz graphic showing the vocabulary challenge between British and American English spelling of sports terms.
Entertainment

“Ready To Prove Vocabulary Skills?” Test Your Vocab In Both British And American English

Do you think you know both American and British English? Let’s see how well you do when we switch them up. British and American English may be technically the same, but you’d never know it from some of the words we’ve picked for this quiz. From trousers to trash cans — this quiz will test whether you can easily find the counterpart word. You’ll answer each question by typing the correct word. No multiple choice here on this quiz — it’s all on you to come up with the right answer.

Ready to prove your vocabulary skills? 🤓

    Selin Atalay

    Selin Atalay

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, I’m a writer here at Bored Panda. When I’m not writing, you can find me reading books, binge-watching TV shows, making pottery and jewelry, or cooking. I love good food and good company. I also love my dog and cat who bring me so much joy every day.

    Read less »
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I gave up at the moment, when the second time my answer was "wrong", because I didn't wrote it in plural. That's dumb.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    annikperrot avatar
    Annik Perrot
    Annik Perrot
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same here. And the one showing shoes that in fact was asking for "trousers". I finally gave up.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    emmastowe avatar
    Emma S
    Emma S
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I got confused with the candy/sweets question because I thought it was asking what was the US term for a lollypop. We don't really tend to call corn 'maize' in the UK. I've never heard anyone call it that anyway.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    dirkaarden avatar
    Don Golosso
    Don Golosso
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lollypop was wrong, they where looking for candy... D-oh!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    dispwned_wog avatar
    Aidan Pite
    Aidan Pite
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That one pissed me off so much. They show a specific object, but wanted you to name a generic category? Booooo.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
