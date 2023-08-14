Bride Seeks Refund After Catching Groom With 2nd Shooter, Wedding Photographer Asks For Advice

When you are planning a wedding, you strive for every detail to be perfect, everything to go according to plan and everybody to enjoy the day, right? So, for that to happen, of course, it is very important to have people who will help to make your dream wedding come true. Hosts, photographers or wedding planners (in most cases) will be there with you for the whole wedding day, so it’s crucial that you can rely on them to make your special day perfect and to be confident that they will not make the celebration worse.

It’s probably a good idea to have an interview before your wedding with the photographers as you will be spending a lot of time together on your special day

A wedding photographer asks for advice after finding out his second shooter had an affair with the groom and the bride is demanding a refund

The man’s typical second shooter couldn’t come, so he hired someone else who he felt did good work

He shares that the photos were edited, delivered to the client and everything had gone smoothly

However, later on, he received an email from the bride demanding a refund as the second shooter ended up sleeping with the groom and the wife had photos to prove it

To say that this situation is shocking is a bit of an understatement. Well, a photographer shared his story to one Reddit community asking its members for advice after he received an email from a bride whose wedding he shot, claiming that the second shooter who he had hired had slept with the groom. Oh, and also she had proof.

To begin with, OP shares that his typical second shooter couldn’t make it to this wedding so he found someone else online who he felt would do a good job. Fast forward after the wedding, everything went well, photos were edited and delivered to the client. However, the OP received an email from the bride requesting a refund as it turns out, that lady who the author hired ended up having an affair with the groom after the wedding.

Moreover, the email consisted of photos that the bride attached as proof. Well, the author of this story is confused as the job which they were hired for was done; however, it still feels partially wrong. Moreover, he shares that the second shooter is a private contractor and not an employee.

The community members backed OP up and claimed that it’s not his fault and it’s not connected to the provided service. “This happened after the wedding, correct? If so, it has nothing to do with you or the service your business provided,” one user wrote. “Her husband’s infidelity is not your problem!” another added.

Unfortunately, it’s not the first time and most likely won’t be the last time we read about unfaithful spouses. It can happen before, during, or after the wedding and while it’s among the most cruel things a person can do – cheating is a choice. But also, did you know that men are more likely to cheat than women? Gitnux shares that 20% of males and 13% of women confess to infidelity.

Moreover, infidelity has consequences, thus the statistics show that 57% of marriages that experience cheating end in divorce. However, honesty plays a big part in such situations. Torrone Law shares that marriages where one or both parties have a secret affair that they never acknowledge have a divorce rate of 80%. On the other hand, when the unfaithful partner comes forward with their indiscretion, only 43% of these marriages end in divorce.

And speaking about wedding photographers, in order to avoid such situations and be the happiest with wedding photos, Rudney Novaes, who is an expert wedding photographer, shares that conducting an interview with a potential photographer is crucial. It’s important to make sure that personalities and goals align and working together won’t be torture.

Cheating is really a terrible thing to do. Especially on the wedding day or even just after getting married and with a person who was part of your wedding day. However, what would you do in this situation? Should the author refund the bride, or is it not his fault and he is only responsible for the service that he was paid for?

