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Brenda Song Slams Airline For Separating Her And Macaulay Culkin From Their Kids During Nightmare Flight
Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin with their child at a public event, related to airline nightmare flight controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Brenda Song Slams Airline For Separating Her And Macaulay Culkin From Their Kids During Nightmare Flight

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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What was supposed to be a joyful family trip quickly turned into a travel nightmare for Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin.

On March 21, the actress took to her Instagram and publicly called out Alaska Airlines after claiming the airline separated her and Culkin from their two young sons, Dakota and Carson.

The incident unfolded as the family was preparing to celebrate their son’s birthday.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Brenda Song publicly slammed Alaska Airlines after the carrier allegedly reassigned her family’s First Class seats.
    • Macaulay Culkin backed his fiancée online, while Alaska Airlines issued an apology.
    • Despite the travel drama, the couple is settling into a new $10.3 million mansion in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, following the birth of their second son, Carson, in late 2022.

    Brenda Song blasted Alaska Airlines after they separated her and Culkin from their two young kids

    Brenda Song looking serious in black top highlighting her experience with airline separating her from kids during flight

    Image credits: brendasong/Instagram

    On her Instagram Stories, Song detailed the frustrating experience, claiming the airline reassigned the family’s seats the morning of their flight.

    “I didn’t know when you book your first class tickets 6 months in advance for your family of six for your son’s birthday — @alaskaair can just give away your seats the morning of with no warning,” the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum wrote.

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    According to Song, the change meant she and Culkin were separated from their children during the flight.

    Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin smiling together at an event, highlighting airline separation issue during flight.

    Image credits: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

    “We will never fly @alaskaair again and neither should you,” she added.

    Song further noted the vacation was meant to celebrate Dakota’s birthday, making the experience even more frustrating.

    Her fiancé, Culkin, quickly backed her up online, reposting her message with a humorous caption.

    “Hell hath no fury like a Brenda scorned…” the Home Alone star wrote.

    Following Song’s online blast, Alaska Airlines addressed the situation in a statement

    Alaska Airlines plane in flight against clear sky, related to Brenda Song slamming airline for family seating issue.

    Image credits: Alito McBean/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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    Comment by Michelle Flammia Stuart expressing that minors should never be separated from parents on a flight during Brenda Song’s airline complaint.

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    Comment by Danielle Lamin expressing frustration about kids being separated during a nightmare flight involving Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin.

    Alaska Airlines’ spokesperson said the family’s experience did not reflect the airline’s usual standards.

    “Traveling can be stressful, especially with young children, and we pride ourselves on being a top airline for traveling families,” the representative continued.

    The airline further added that the situation was “unacceptable and not reflective of the care” it aims to provide.

    “We are deeply sorry for adding friction to the experience.”

    The company also confirmed that it had reached out to the family to make things right.

    Despite the airlines’ statement, Song’s complaint quickly sparked debate online

    Brenda Song criticizes airline for separating her and Macaulay Culkin from their kids during a difficult flight experience.

    Image credits: brendasong/Instagram

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    Song’s complaint quickly sparked debate online, with many people siding with the actress over the issue of separating families on flights.

    “This is a ridiculous practice, no matter who you are. ANY mother needs to be with her children on a flight,” one commenter wrote.

    Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin posing with their child during public event amid airline flight controversy.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

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    Another added, “No minors should ever be separated from their mother or father on a flight. Ever!!!”

    Some users also joked about Culkin’s famous film franchise.

    “This is definitely not the family to split up. The airlines really tried to make Home Alone 3.”

    The incident came as the couple recently spoke about how much their family enjoys traveling together

    Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin dressed elegantly at an event, highlighting airline travel separation controversy.

    Image credits: brendasong/Instagram

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    Comment criticizing airline for separating Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin from their kids during a flight.

    Facebook comment criticizing airline practices of separating families, highlighting dangers of minors not sitting with parents.

    Song and Culkin, who met in 2017 while filming Changeland, have generally kept their private life out of the spotlight.

    The pair got engaged in early 2022 and share two sons, Dakota, born in April 2021, and Carson, whose birth was confirmed in December 2022.

    While they tend to keep their children out of the public eye, Song recently spoke about how much their family enjoys traveling together.

    Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin smiling closely together, highlighting airline separation during nightmare flight with kids.

    Image credits: brendasong/Instagram

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    “We went on a trip to Hawaii this past summer, and it was just so much fun, simply because I think my boys are at an age now where they can actually enjoy it,” she told People.

    They were at the beach every day, riding bikes, doing all of the activities, and it was really special. My parents were there, and so to me that felt like our first family vacay, a proper one.”

    She also joked that her favorite part of traveling is simply getting to “eat my way through wherever I’m at.”

    Beyond the travel drama, Song and Culkin also celebrated a major home milestone

    Brenda Song taking a mirror selfie wearing a Los Angeles Rams shirt amid airline separation controversy during flight.

    Image credits: brendasong/Instagram

    Outside the airline controversy, Song and Culkin have been celebrating a new chapter in their personal life.

    The couple recently purchased a $10.3 million mansion in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, shortly after selling their Toluca Lake home for $14.24 million.

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    The six-bedroom property spans about 10,200 square feet and features luxury amenities including a gym, game room, outdoor entertainment area, and resort-style pool.

    “She paid for all the tickets in advance and still got separated,” wrote one user

    Comment praising Brenda Song for holding airline accountable during a nightmare flight separating her and Macaulay Culkin from their kids.

    Comment by Jackie Zeek Wolf expressing disapproval over airline separating Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin from their kids during flight.

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    Screenshot of Facebook comment by Jessica Holden Lauderdale criticizing Alaska Airlines for poor service and lost loyalty.

    Comment about airline separating seats from child, reflecting Brenda Song slams airline during nightmare flight experience.

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    Screenshot of a social media comment saying Not acceptable in response to Brenda Song slamming airline for family seating issue.

    Comment from Ashley Reyes expressing hope that Brenda Song stops airlines from overbooking flights during nightmare travel experience.

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    ALT text: Online comment criticizing airline for separating Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin from their kids during flight issue

    Comment from Jessica Blankenship sharing an experience about airline separating her from her child during a flight.

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    Comment about Brenda Song slamming airline for separating her and Macaulay Culkin from their kids during flight.

    Comment by Jamie Hill criticizing airlines for separating children from parents during flights, highlighting family travel issues.

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    Comment by Myra Sanderson criticizing Alaska Airlines for separating parents from their kids during a flight experience.

    Alt text: Social media comment discussing Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin separated from their kids during an airline flight issue.

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    Comment from Elise West about airline separating her young son on different flight causing concern during travel.

    Comment expressing frustration about being separated from young kids during a flight in a discussion about Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin.

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    Comment by Tiffany Mathisen criticizing airlines for separating kids from parents during flights, highlighting safety concerns.

    Comment by Patricia Napolin Barconey criticizing the airline for separating parents and children during flight issues.

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    Comment from Tina Rock criticizing an airline after a difficult flight experience involving Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin.

    Comment by Evelyn Cruz expressing refusal to fly if separated from a young child, related to airline separation issue.

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    Comment discussing airline policy on seating families with children, related to Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin flight issue.

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    Samridhi Goel

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