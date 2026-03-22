Brenda Song Slams Airline For Separating Her And Macaulay Culkin From Their Kids During Nightmare Flight

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What was supposed to be a joyful family trip quickly turned into a travel nightmare for Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin.

On March 21, the actress took to her Instagram and publicly called out Alaska Airlines after claiming the airline separated her and Culkin from their two young sons, Dakota and Carson.

The incident unfolded as the family was preparing to celebrate their son’s birthday.

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Highlights Brenda Song publicly slammed Alaska Airlines after the carrier allegedly reassigned her family’s First Class seats.

Macaulay Culkin backed his fiancée online, while Alaska Airlines issued an apology.

Despite the travel drama, the couple is settling into a new $10.3 million mansion in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, following the birth of their second son, Carson, in late 2022.

Brenda Song blasted Alaska Airlines after they separated her and Culkin from their two young kids

Image credits: brendasong/Instagram

On her Instagram Stories, Song detailed the frustrating experience, claiming the airline reassigned the family’s seats the morning of their flight.

“I didn’t know when you book your first class tickets 6 months in advance for your family of six for your son’s birthday — @alaskaair can just give away your seats the morning of with no warning,” the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum wrote.

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According to Song, the change meant she and Culkin were separated from their children during the flight.

Image credits: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

“We will never fly @alaskaair again and neither should you,” she added.

Song further noted the vacation was meant to celebrate Dakota’s birthday, making the experience even more frustrating.

Her fiancé, Culkin, quickly backed her up online, reposting her message with a humorous caption.

“Hell hath no fury like a Brenda scorned…” the Home Alone star wrote.

Following Song’s online blast, Alaska Airlines addressed the situation in a statement

Image credits: Alito McBean/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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Alaska Airlines’ spokesperson said the family’s experience did not reflect the airline’s usual standards.

“Traveling can be stressful, especially with young children, and we pride ourselves on being a top airline for traveling families,” the representative continued.

The airline further added that the situation was “unacceptable and not reflective of the care” it aims to provide.

“We are deeply sorry for adding friction to the experience.”

The company also confirmed that it had reached out to the family to make things right.

Despite the airlines’ statement, Song’s complaint quickly sparked debate online

Image credits: brendasong/Instagram

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Song’s complaint quickly sparked debate online, with many people siding with the actress over the issue of separating families on flights.

“This is a ridiculous practice, no matter who you are. ANY mother needs to be with her children on a flight,” one commenter wrote.

Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

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Another added, “No minors should ever be separated from their mother or father on a flight. Ever!!!”

Some users also joked about Culkin’s famous film franchise.

“This is definitely not the family to split up. The airlines really tried to make Home Alone 3.”

The incident came as the couple recently spoke about how much their family enjoys traveling together

Image credits: brendasong/Instagram

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Song and Culkin, who met in 2017 while filming Changeland, have generally kept their private life out of the spotlight.

The pair got engaged in early 2022 and share two sons, Dakota, born in April 2021, and Carson, whose birth was confirmed in December 2022.

While they tend to keep their children out of the public eye, Song recently spoke about how much their family enjoys traveling together.

Image credits: brendasong/Instagram

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“We went on a trip to Hawaii this past summer, and it was just so much fun, simply because I think my boys are at an age now where they can actually enjoy it,” she told People.

“They were at the beach every day, riding bikes, doing all of the activities, and it was really special. My parents were there, and so to me that felt like our first family vacay, a proper one.”

She also joked that her favorite part of traveling is simply getting to “eat my way through wherever I’m at.”

Beyond the travel drama, Song and Culkin also celebrated a major home milestone

Image credits: brendasong/Instagram

Outside the airline controversy, Song and Culkin have been celebrating a new chapter in their personal life.

The couple recently purchased a $10.3 million mansion in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, shortly after selling their Toluca Lake home for $14.24 million.

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The six-bedroom property spans about 10,200 square feet and features luxury amenities including a gym, game room, outdoor entertainment area, and resort-style pool.

“She paid for all the tickets in advance and still got separated,” wrote one user

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