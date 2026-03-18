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Woman Alleges She Was Kicked Off Flight For Being Deaf As Frontier Reveals The Real Story
Woman with glasses on a crowded flight, appearing upset, relating to allegations of being kicked off for being deaf.
Lifestyle, Travel

Woman Alleges She Was Kicked Off Flight For Being Deaf As Frontier Reveals The Real Story

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A woman accused Frontier Airlines of discrimination in a viral video, claiming she was kicked off a plane because she’s deaf.

The airline has since disputed her allegations, accusing her of lying about her hearing disability.

Ashley, who goes by legallyswiftie13 on TikTok, posted her video over the weekend with overlay text that read, “Frontier Airlines kicked me off a flight because I’m a deaf person who couldn’t hear the flight attendant.”

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A passenger accused Frontier Airlines of discrimination, claiming she was removed from a flight because she couldn’t hear crew members.
    • The airline said no disability was noted on her reservation and staff reported she communicated effectively with them.
    • The Air Carrier Access Act requires airlines to accommodate disabled passengers and provide written explanations for exclusion.

    A woman claims she was discriminated against by Frontier AirlinesWoman in pink dress holding small dog on beach representing woman alleges she was kicked off flight for being deaf.

    Image credits: legallyswiftie13/TikTok

    The clip shows Ashley being comforted by another woman behind the camera and reassured that she did “nothing wrong whatsoever.”

    A flight attendant can also be seen speaking to the captain at the front of the plane.

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    At one point, a crew member informs Ashley that she has to exit the plane, though the reason is not clear from the video.

    Passengers seated inside an airplane cabin with text about a woman alleging she was removed for being deaf by Frontier flight crew.

    Image credits: legallyswiftie13/TikTok

    “Now I’m gonna go down the aisle and people are going to think I did something bad,” Ashley says, crying.

    She also calls the situation “embarrassing” and reassures a crew member that she won’t resist the airline’s decision.

    “I’m crying because I’m embarrassed. But I’m willing to go.”

    Ashley said she was kicked off because she’s deaf and couldn’t hear the flight attendant’s instructionsAirline staff talking to seated passengers during a dispute involving a woman who is deaf on a Frontier flight.

    Image credits: legallyswiftie13/TikTok

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    The TikTok also featured a text overlay that read, “What is the point of listing that you’re deaf on your ticket when Frontier refuses to accommodate?”

    In the caption, the passenger alleged that gate agents apologized for the flight attendants’ behavior when she went to rebook her flight.

    Tagging the airline, she told them to “train your flight attendants on disability accommodations, specifically when somebody is deaf/hard of hearing.”

    Comment expressing outrage over disability discrimination after woman allegedly kicked off flight for being deaf, urging legal action.

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    Comment on social media from user JP about Frontier Airlines no longer being a choice, related to woman alleges she was kicked off flight for being deaf.

    The video has amassed 1.2 million views and thousands of comments, with some people expressing confusion about why she was removed and many others advising Ashley to file a lawsuit against Frontier.

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    “That’s a lawsuit that will be settled quickly,” one TikTok user wrote.

    “Lawsuit mama, God will prevail,” shared another.

    “I am so sorry. Frontier airlines should be embarrassed, not you!!” read an additional comment.

    Woman talking on phone in airport hallway with text about flight attendant complaining due to her being deaf on Frontier flight.

    Image credits: legallyswiftie13/TikTok

    In a statement to The Post, the low-cost airline denied the woman’s allegations, claiming she was actually removed for breaking the rules.

    “According to the flight attendant directly involved in the matter, the passenger boarded with an open container which she admitted contained alc*hol when questioned,” the representative said, noting that it is a violation of federal law and airline policy to bring liquor on board.

    The airline has denied the claims, insisting that Ashley violated flight rules Woman with blonde hair pictured during an incident involving a flight dispute related to being deaf on Frontier Airlines.

    Image credits: legallyswiftie13/TikTok

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    The representative added that when the passenger was informed of the violation, she “rapidly consumed” what was left of the drink before handing over the container.

    “The flight crew made the decision to remove the customer from the aircraft and she was rebooked on a later flight.”

    The airline insisted that there was “no indication” on the woman’s reservation that she is deaf or has any form of disability.

    “According to various personnel who interacted with the passenger, she was clearly and effectively conversing with them during interactions,” the spokesperson stated.

    Comment saying "Well that’s a HUGE lawsuit" with a dog profile picture on a social media platform discussing woman alleges kicked off flight for being deaf.

    Comment expressing support for a woman alleging discrimination for being deaf after a flight incident with Frontier Airlines.

    In a video posted last December, Ashley said she discovered she was losing her hearing during a routine ear cleaning.

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    She explained that, not wanting to use hearing aids, she consulted another doctor for a second opinion.

    “There’s a surgery for everything, right? Wrong,” the woman said. “Instead, I found out that my hearing is rapidly declining. So yeah, now I wear these little hearing aid things.”Woman with glasses holding a snack bag, appearing upset inside an airplane cabin during a flight dispute involving deafness.

    Image credits: legallyswiftie13/TikTok

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    She claimed she was close to getting cochlear implant surgery—a medical procedure that places a small electronic device in the inner ear to help people with severe hearing loss—until she realized that she could possibly lose what was left of her hearing from the procedure.

    “Honestly, maybe I should have let them go through with the surgery because they were not going to explain that to me, and I would have woken up just like, deaf, and maybe I could have sued for medical malpractice,” she said.

    I’m eventually gonna go deaf anyway, may as well have gotten a payout or something.”

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    The Air Carrier Access Act protects passengers from discrimination on the basis of disability
    Frontier Airlines airplane flying in a clear blue sky related to woman alleges being kicked off flight for being deaf.

    Image credits: Brandon Karaca/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    On its website, Frontier Airlines notes that passengers who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind, or visually impaired can request assistance during booking or through the airline’s “Manage Trips” tool.

    Crew members can work with passengers to “establish a way to share important flight information” once they are on board.

    @legallyswiftie13 I was removed from a flight because I am deaf. When I went to rebook, the gate agents apologized for the flight attendant’s behavior. @Frontier Airlines please train your flight attendants on disability accommodations, specifically when somebody is deaf/hard of hearing.  #deaf#disability#discriminationawareness♬ original sound – ASHLEY’S VERSION 🩵

    The Air Carrier Access Act protects passengers from discrimination by airlines on the basis of disability, stating that airlines must ensure that communication about flights and safety information is accessible to all.

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    For instance, airlines must display captioning at all times on all televisions, and information and reservation services must be accessible to individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or deaf-blind. 

    “If a carrier excludes a person with a disability on safety grounds, the carrier must provide a written explanation of the decision,” reads the US Department of Transportation page.

    Many people advised Ashley to sue the airline, calling its alleged behavior “absolutely disgusting”
    Comment by Becca stating a lawsuit will be settled quickly, related to woman alleges kicked off flight for being deaf.

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    Comment urging to get a lawyer for the woman allegedly kicked off flight for being deaf, discussing legal advice.

    Comment stating that an ADA lawsuit might bankrupt Frontier, related to woman alleging she was kicked off flight for being deaf.

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    Comment on social media expressing support to a woman alleging she was kicked off flight for being deaf, citing rights violation.

    User comment on social media expressing sympathy for a woman allegedly kicked off a flight for being deaf.

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    Man with a beard and dog in profile picture, commenting on a video with a playful emoji about winning a lawsuit.

    Comment expressing disgust and sympathy about a woman alleged kicked off flight for being deaf in a social media post.

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    Comment by Ron Duncan expressing that Frontier should be held accountable for allegedly kicking off a deaf woman from flight.

    Comment accusing Frontier airline of having a bad reputation after woman alleges she was kicked off flight for being deaf.

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    Comment from a deaf woman expressing fear and disappointment about flying Frontier Airlines due to a safety incident.

    Comment about woman alleging she was kicked off flight for being deaf, highlighting disability and airline policies.

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    Comment criticizing alleged discrimination after woman claims she was kicked off flight for being deaf on Frontier Airlines.

    Tweet from user urging support for deaf rights, mentioning grandparents, with a pleading and heart emoji.

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    Comment expressing support for woman alleging she was kicked off flight for being deaf, criticizing airline behavior.

    Comment on social media about a lawsuit involving Frontier Airlines related to a woman allegedly kicked off a flight for being deaf.

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    Comment expressing confusion and sympathy about a woman allegedly kicked off flight for being deaf.

    Comment on social media about woman allegedly kicked off flight for being deaf, citing a major ADA violation concern.

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    Comment on social media expressing gratitude for advocacy regarding woman allegedly kicked off flight for being deaf.

    Comment from user TizzyEnt expressing outrage with the phrase This is unacceptable and a high like count.

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    Comment urging to get an ADA lawyer in response to woman alleges she was kicked off flight for being deaf controversy.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    hlmorgan avatar
    Big Chungus
    Big Chungus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you brought an open container, then yea they can kick you off. Get over it and move on. Based on her previous comment about suing the doctor for malpractice, it kind of shows she probably has a specific MO for this stuff. You can't really sue if it is a known potential risk ya idiot.

    3
    3points
    reply
    mr-garyscott avatar
    El Dee
    El Dee
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's like peeling an onion. The initial statement and then the truth emerges..

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    hlmorgan avatar
    Big Chungus
    Big Chungus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you brought an open container, then yea they can kick you off. Get over it and move on. Based on her previous comment about suing the doctor for malpractice, it kind of shows she probably has a specific MO for this stuff. You can't really sue if it is a known potential risk ya idiot.

    3
    3points
    reply
    mr-garyscott avatar
    El Dee
    El Dee
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's like peeling an onion. The initial statement and then the truth emerges..

    0
    0points
    reply
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