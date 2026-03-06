Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Major Airline Rolls Out Tough New Rule That Draws Unexpected Support From Passengers
United Airlines airplane flying in a blue sky representing major airline's new rule gaining passenger support.
Major Airline Rolls Out Tough New Rule That Draws Unexpected Support From Passengers

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
United Airlines, a major American airline headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, recently announced a new rule to battle an issue that has long been a talking point in the aviation industry.

On February 27, 2026, the airline confirmed the change on its website with a revision to the Contract of Carriage.

In the event of noncompliance, United reserves the right to remove any passenger from any flight, the new regulation states.

Highlights
  • United Airlines recently introduced a new rule to address a controversial passenger behavior.
  • The change was widely supported on social media by flyers, some of whom demanded that other airlines follow suit.
  • United’s decision drew praise from one airline expert for “gracefully” tackling the issue.

“What frustrates me even more is that the people usually argue that it’s not rude,” one fan commented in support of United’s decision.

    United Airlines has made the use of headphones mandatory on flights

    United Airlines airplane in flight against a blue sky representing major airline new rule gaining passenger support

    Image credits: United Airlines

    United Airlines added a rule to its ‘Refusal of Transport’ policy by making headphones compulsory on flights while consuming audio or video content.

    The Contract of Carriage Policy on United Airlines’ website states that “by purchasing a ticket or accepting transportation, the passenger agrees to be bound by these controlling terms of this Contract of Carriage, and no covenants at law or in equity shall be implied or incorporated.”

    Passenger seated in major airline cabin looking at phone, illustrating tough new rule that draws passenger support.

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Under Rule 21 of the document, the policy states that the airline can remove or potentially ban “passengers who fail to use headphones while listening to audio or video content.”

    “UA has the right to refuse transport, on a permanent basis, any passenger who engages in any of the activities in this Rule,” the rule clarifies.

    The website’s FAQ section says that free earbuds will be provided to any passenger who has forgotten to bring theirs.

    Hand holding white earbuds against plain background, illustrating major airline rule that draws passenger support.

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    In a statement to media outlets, a United spokesperson confirmed the amendment and explained the decision.

    “We’ve always encouraged customers to use headphones when listening to audio content, and our Wi-Fi rules already remind customers to use headphones,” the spokesperson said, according to USA Today.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading "That’s common sense" supporting a major airline's tough new rule.

    Interior view of a major airline cabin showcasing new passenger seating and in-flight entertainment screens.

    Image credits: United Airlines

    “With the expansion of Starlink, it seemed like a good time to make that even clearer by adding it to the contract of carriage.”

    United’s Contract of Carriage policy also bans voice and video calls after the aircraft doors have closed.

    United Airlines’ decision was met with overwhelming support from flyers

    Passenger using phone near airplane window with headphones around neck on a major airline flight following new rule.

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    The internet’s reaction to United’s rule change indicated that people were frustrated by fellow passengers scrolling social media at full volume or listening to music loudly. The decision received massive support online.

    One person said, “Get quiet or get banned from future flights. Sounds good to me. There is nothing worse than some a*shole playing a movie with sound on their tablet.”

    “This is amazing and should apply to all forms of transport,” said one commenter. “I’m actually thrilled about this, and want more of it,” said another.

    Comment by LJ Bury emphasizing the need for parents to teach children patience, gaining unexpected support from readers.

    Passenger wearing earphones seated next to airplane window, illustrating major airline's new rule with passenger support.

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    “Disagreeing with this rule is a red flag that should get auto-posted to every dissenter’s dating profile,” one joked.

    Another said, “GOOD! Playing media on a flight without headphones is caveman behavior.” One other person wrote, “Oh, please enforce. For the love of all things sane.”

    Many urged other airlines to follow in United’s footsteps.

    “This should be the rule on all the airlines,” a person wrote.

    A travel Expert commended United Airlines for their strict new rule

    Social media comment praising a major airline’s tough new rule that has gained unexpected support from passengers.

    United Airlines plane flying over coastline, illustrating major airline rolling out a tough new rule with passenger support.

    Image credits: United Airlines

    Scott Keyes, airline expert and the founder of flight-deal alert service Going (formerly Scott’s Cheap Flights), weighed in on the matter.

    Keyes told CBS News that he was unaware of any other major U.S. airline that has officially included such a rule in its policy with clearly stated consequences.

    Man commenting online about airline policies, expressing hope for eliminating reclining seats amid new passenger-supported rule.

    Comment by Jim Holahan stating showering before boarding should be mandatory, reflecting passenger support for airline rule.

    According to him, there are several that encourage flyers to wear headphones, but none that explicitly state failure to comply could result in refusal of transport.

    “This is in line with how the vast majority of travelers comport themselves and would like others to comport themselves,” Keyes said. “It’s usually only a small number of folks on airplanes who are making noise by not using headphones, so this is a graceful way to handle those folks.”

    Passenger using smartphone by airplane window with neck pillow and eye mask, reflecting a major airline new rule onboard.

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Some netizens suggested other changes they want implemented as well.

    “If parents would only teach their children that they can’t always get what they want… It would be a brave New World everywhere!” one said, referring to crying babies on a plane.

    “Up next… taking shoes off if not wearing socks. Banned for life!” said another. One more wrote, “I was hoping it was going to eliminate reclining seats!”

    “No picking your toenails or performing mani/pedi on flight!” commented a fourth user.

    One demanded: “Showering before boarding should be mandatory.”

    “This is great news!!” Flyers were delighted to learn about United Airlines’ new headphone rule

    Comment from Jorge Jackson expressing positive reaction to a major airline's tough new rule gaining passenger support.

    Social media comment praising a major airline’s tough new rule that gains unexpected passenger support.

    Comment from Corey Anker discussing a new tough airline rule about removing shoes if not wearing socks.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing a major airline's tough new rule with passenger reactions.

    Screenshot of social media comment by Kyla Rooney saying No bare feet with a foot emoji, related to airline tough new rule support.

    Comment from Geoff Brooks expressing mixed feelings about a major airline’s tough new rule gaining passenger support.

    Screenshot of a social media comment supporting a major airline’s tough new rule, highlighting passenger agreement.

    User comment saying It’s just respect, shown in a social media style chat bubble with a profile photo.

    User comment about a major airline’s tough new rule receiving unexpected support from passengers.

    Comment from passenger Jersey Green suggesting United Airlines provide earphones on all planes amid new rule rollout.

    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    ADVERTISEMENT