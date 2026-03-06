Major Airline Rolls Out Tough New Rule That Draws Unexpected Support From Passengers

ADVERTISEMENT

United Airlines, a major American airline headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, recently announced a new rule to battle an issue that has long been a talking point in the aviation industry.

On February 27, 2026, the airline confirmed the change on its website with a revision to the Contract of Carriage.

In the event of noncompliance, United reserves the right to remove any passenger from any flight, the new regulation states.

The change was widely supported on social media by flyers, some of whom demanded that other airlines follow suit.

United’s decision drew praise from one airline expert for “gracefully” tackling the issue.

“What frustrates me even more is that the people usually argue that it’s not rude,” one fan commented in support of United’s decision.

United Airlines has made the use of headphones mandatory on flights

Image credits: United Airlines

United Airlines added a rule to its ‘Refusal of Transport’ policy by making headphones compulsory on flights while consuming audio or video content.

The Contract of Carriage Policy on United Airlines’ website states that “by purchasing a ticket or accepting transportation, the passenger agrees to be bound by these controlling terms of this Contract of Carriage, and no covenants at law or in equity shall be implied or incorporated.”

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Under Rule 21 of the document, the policy states that the airline can remove or potentially ban “passengers who fail to use headphones while listening to audio or video content.”

“UA has the right to refuse transport, on a permanent basis, any passenger who engages in any of the activities in this Rule,” the rule clarifies.

The website’s FAQ section says that free earbuds will be provided to any passenger who has forgotten to bring theirs.

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

In a statement to media outlets, a United spokesperson confirmed the amendment and explained the decision.

“We’ve always encouraged customers to use headphones when listening to audio content, and our Wi-Fi rules already remind customers to use headphones,” the spokesperson said, according to USA Today.

Image credits: United Airlines

“With the expansion of Starlink, it seemed like a good time to make that even clearer by adding it to the contract of carriage.”

United’s Contract of Carriage policy also bans voice and video calls after the aircraft doors have closed.

United Airlines’ decision was met with overwhelming support from flyers

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

The internet’s reaction to United’s rule change indicated that people were frustrated by fellow passengers scrolling social media at full volume or listening to music loudly. The decision received massive support online.

One person said, “Get quiet or get banned from future flights. Sounds good to me. There is nothing worse than some a*shole playing a movie with sound on their tablet.”

“This is amazing and should apply to all forms of transport,” said one commenter. “I’m actually thrilled about this, and want more of it,” said another.

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

“Disagreeing with this rule is a red flag that should get auto-posted to every dissenter’s dating profile,” one joked.

Another said, “GOOD! Playing media on a flight without headphones is caveman behavior.” One other person wrote, “Oh, please enforce. For the love of all things sane.”

Many urged other airlines to follow in United’s footsteps.

“This should be the rule on all the airlines,” a person wrote.

A travel Expert commended United Airlines for their strict new rule

Image credits: United Airlines

Scott Keyes, airline expert and the founder of flight-deal alert service Going (formerly Scott’s Cheap Flights), weighed in on the matter.

Keyes told CBS News that he was unaware of any other major U.S. airline that has officially included such a rule in its policy with clearly stated consequences.

According to him, there are several that encourage flyers to wear headphones, but none that explicitly state failure to comply could result in refusal of transport.

“This is in line with how the vast majority of travelers comport themselves and would like others to comport themselves,” Keyes said. “It’s usually only a small number of folks on airplanes who are making noise by not using headphones, so this is a graceful way to handle those folks.”

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Some netizens suggested other changes they want implemented as well.

“If parents would only teach their children that they can’t always get what they want… It would be a brave New World everywhere!” one said, referring to crying babies on a plane.

“Up next… taking shoes off if not wearing socks. Banned for life!” said another. One more wrote, “I was hoping it was going to eliminate reclining seats!”

“No picking your toenails or performing mani/pedi on flight!” commented a fourth user.

One demanded: “Showering before boarding should be mandatory.”

“This is great news!!” Flyers were delighted to learn about United Airlines’ new headphone rule

