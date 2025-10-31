Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Finally Did It”: Guy Savagely Shuts Down Speakerphone User, Others Chime In With Their Stories
Woman smiling and talking on phone in public transit while holding a pole, illustrating shutting down speakerphone user stories.
Entitled People, Social Issues

“I Finally Did It”: Guy Savagely Shuts Down Speakerphone User, Others Chime In With Their Stories

Being on your best behavior in public probably comes naturally. Even if you’re around strangers that you’ll never see again, being polite and considerate just seems like common sense. But apparently, not everyone can agree on what is appropriate etiquette in public spaces, especially on public transportation. 

If you’ve ever encountered someone who was loudly talking on speakerphone or watching TikToks without earbuds on the bus, you know just how frustrating this can be. So instead of simply keeping his head down and internally grumbling, one man decided to teach a fellow passenger a lesson. Below, you’ll find a story of petty revenge that @Freyy_is shared on X, as well as some of the replies that readers chimed in with.  

    We all know how frustrating it can be to hear a stranger’s phone call in public

    Woman smiling while using phone on public bus, illustrating speakerphone user stories and reactions from others.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

    So this man decided that it was time to seek revenge

    Twitter post showing a user describing how they shut down a speakerphone user on a bus with confidence.

    Image credits: Freyy_is

    Americans travel on public transportation 34 million times each weekday

    Woman standing on crowded bus holding handle and coffee while another passenger reads, illustrating speakerphone user stories.

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / freepik (not the actual photo)

    According to the American Public Transportation Association, people board public transit in the United States 34 million times every single weekday. And during 2019, Americans took a whopping 9.9 billion trips on public transportation. 

    Meanwhile, in Europe, 81% of residents rely on public transit for everyday travel. And 95% of people living in a European capital live within fifteen minutes of a public transit stop or station.  

    Considering how prevalent buses, trains and trams are, one would think that we all know how to behave on them. But apparently, all travelers have encountered some obnoxious passengers from time to time. When it comes to London’s Tube, a YouGov survey found that the worst sin travelers often commit is boarding the train without letting people off first.

    Passengers also hate when others try to push ahead while getting onto the train, leave trash on the train, refuse to move down a crowded carriage to make more space and of course, play music on their device out loud. 

    Many also believe that it’s rude to refuse to give up a seat for an elderly, pregnant or disabled person. And you might get some dirty looks if you take up a seat by placing your backpack there.

    Talking loudly also bothers many other passengers, as well as eating smelly food, traveling while drunk, listening to music so loudly that others can hear it through your headphones, manspreading, standing on the left on the escalator and leaning on the poles in the middle of the train. 

    Being considerate towards other passengers is the best way to travel through your city

    Young woman laughing while holding phone to her ear in a candid moment illustrating shutting down speakerphone users.

    Image credits: Fellipe Ditadi / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    As far as proper public transportation etiquette goes, Earth’s Attractions wants to remind travelers that they should practice good hygiene and always remember their deodorant. Nobody wants to be stuck on a stinky train while commuting to work. They also call out anyone who talks on the phone or on a video call on speaker. Why would you want strangers to know your business anyway? If you’re being loud, you’re basically inviting them to listen (and perhaps even chime) in. 

    Lacking spatial awareness can also be a huge problem while traveling on public transportation. Just because you’re in public doesn’t mean that you don’t have a right to your personal space. Especially during flu season, it’s important to be mindful of your germs. Don’t cough or sneeze without covering your mouth. And if you have hand sanitizer, it’s a good idea to use it before and after touching surfaces. 

    While most of us would simply ignore strangers who are rude or inconsiderate on the bus, that’s probably not going to get them to change their ways. It’s understandable to want to avoid conflict, but if you feel like it will be safe to speak up, you shouldn’t be afraid to.

    Calling out other travelers on their behavior does run the risk of being yelled at, being called names or getting dirty looks. In fact, one bus driver told the BBC that she was called “miserable” for asking a passenger to turn down the volume on his phone. But it’s dangerous for drivers to be distracted. And I’m sure everyone else on the bus would rather reach their destination safely than avoid one uncomfortable moment.

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think Frey was right for joining in on this woman’s phone call? And if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing drama on public transit, look no further than right here

    Many readers loved Frey’s bold response

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing speakerphone use with others sharing their related stories.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing speakerphone use with others sharing their related stories.

    Image credits: ShankaMonad

    Social media post about shutting down speakerphone users, highlighting public pet peeves and shared user experiences.

    Social media post about shutting down speakerphone users, highlighting public pet peeves and shared user experiences.

    Image credits: MiloniAdams

    Tweet showing a user sharing a tip to shut down speakerphone users by playing loud videos without headphones.

    Tweet showing a user sharing a tip to shut down speakerphone users by playing loud videos without headphones.

    Image credits: A_Djalo

    Twitter reply praising a user for shutting down a speakerphone user, with others sharing their stories and reactions.

    Twitter reply praising a user for shutting down a speakerphone user, with others sharing their stories and reactions.

    Image credits: houseofChocss

    Screenshot of a tweet about shutting down a speakerphone user, highlighting social decency and online reactions.

    Screenshot of a tweet about shutting down a speakerphone user, highlighting social decency and online reactions.

    Image credits: atx_j39491

    Tweet from user pinky replying to a speakerphone user story, praising doing insane things to make people sane.

    Tweet from user pinky replying to a speakerphone user story, praising doing insane things to make people sane.

    Image credits: hikmabel

    Twitter user discussing culture of turning phones off on public transport to avoid chaos, related to shutting down speakerphone users.

    Twitter user discussing culture of turning phones off on public transport to avoid chaos, related to shutting down speakerphone users.

    Image credits: chekeeuk

    Tweet by Precious Andrew responding to speakerphone user story, sharing plans to join loud speaker listener next time.

    Tweet by Precious Andrew responding to speakerphone user story, sharing plans to join loud speaker listener next time.

    Image credits: Pricelessgem01

    Tweet text laughing about joining conversation confidently and shutting down speakerphone user, with others sharing stories.

    Tweet text laughing about joining conversation confidently and shutting down speakerphone user, with others sharing stories.

    Image credits: _contentbender

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply sharing a story about shutting down a speakerphone user and discussing similar experiences.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply sharing a story about shutting down a speakerphone user and discussing similar experiences.

    Image credits: KarenLosAngeles

    Tweet by Julie Comyn praising a savage shutdown of a speakerphone user, with others sharing similar speakerphone stories.

    Tweet by Julie Comyn praising a savage shutdown of a speakerphone user, with others sharing similar speakerphone stories.

    Image credits: Jools137

    Tweet about shutting down speakerphone users creatively, with others sharing similar experiences and reactions online.

    Tweet about shutting down speakerphone users creatively, with others sharing similar experiences and reactions online.

    Image credits: david_mys

    Tweet screenshot of Michael Goulish replying about shutting down a speakerphone user, sparking others to share stories.

    Tweet screenshot of Michael Goulish replying about shutting down a speakerphone user, sparking others to share stories.

    Image credits: Mick_Goulish

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply describing how a man shut down a speakerphone user, restoring peace on a bus.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply describing how a man shut down a speakerphone user, restoring peace on a bus.

    Image credits: Wildborn69

    Twitter user Bella replies officially nominating for Nobel Prize in a post about speakerphone user stories and shutdowns.

    Twitter user Bella replies officially nominating for Nobel Prize in a post about speakerphone user stories and shutdowns.

    Image credits: bellavista_7

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply sarcastically addressing speakerphone use, part of stories about shutting down speakerphone users.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply sarcastically addressing speakerphone use, part of stories about shutting down speakerphone users.

    Image credits: Fat_Jacques

    Tweet showing a man describing how he would shut down a speakerphone user by offering earbuds and walking away.

    Tweet showing a man describing how he would shut down a speakerphone user by offering earbuds and walking away.

    Image credits: hundred3y35

    However, not everyone was a fan of his delivery

    Tweet reply discussing shutting down speakerphone user and sharing opinions on public conversations on a bus.

    Tweet reply discussing shutting down speakerphone user and sharing opinions on public conversations on a bus.

    Image credits: jg_becket

    Tweet from user discussing shutting down speakerphone users and others sharing similar stories in a social media reply thread.

    Tweet from user discussing shutting down speakerphone users and others sharing similar stories in a social media reply thread.

    Image credits: lisajpagano

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about dealing with annoying behavior, highlighting speakerphone user shutdown stories.

    Image credits: Lowly-Worm_

    And some people chimed in with their own petty revenge stories

    Tweet about a man shutting down a loud speakerphone user on a train, with others joining in.

    Image credits: Patrici48060503

    Tweet by Rich Gross sharing a story about shutting down a loud speakerphone user on a bus.

    Image credits: RichRichg99

    Tweet from user Jennifer sharing a story about courage and shutting down loud music with others joining in with their stories.

    Image credits: babybeginner

    Tweet sharing a story about a bus driver shutting down a loud speakerphone user, sparking others to join in.

    Image credits: MikeBerridge

    Tweet describing a speakerphone user causing a scene in a Barnes and Noble cafe, sparking reactions from others.

    Image credits: LuvTX76

    Tweet showing a user sharing a story about shutting down speakerphone users in public with humor and others joining in.

    Tweet showing a user sharing a story about shutting down speakerphone users in public with humor and others joining in.

    Image credits: Kapur2Sandy

    Tweet screenshot showing a user sharing a story about shutting down a speakerphone user with humor and others joining in.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user sharing a story about shutting down a speakerphone user with humor and others joining in.

    Image credits: Studpilot152511

    Tweet screenshot of a user sharing a story about shutting down a speakerphone user and others joining with their experiences.

    Tweet screenshot of a user sharing a story about shutting down a speakerphone user and others joining with their experiences.

    Image credits: petrameyerx

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply sharing a story about shutting down a speakerphone user and similar experiences.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply sharing a story about shutting down a speakerphone user and similar experiences.

    Image credits: 2thegreat166318

    Reddit user shares story of shutting down loud speakerphone user, sparking others to join in with their own experiences.

    Image credits: MangledBarkeep

    Reddit comment describing a man shutting down a loud speakerphone user on a train after a woman's sharp remark.

    Image credits: lordofpotton

    User shares story about coworker’s fights on speakerphone, sparking others to join with their own speakerphone experiences.

    Image credits: The_Moustache

    Reddit user shares story of shutting down speakerphone bathroom user with loud interruption, sparking others to share similar stories.

    Image credits: 2muchtequila

    Reddit user shares story about shutting down speakerphone use in a public bathroom, sparking others to share similar experiences.

    Image credits: TurangaRad

    Reddit story of guy shutting down loud speakerphone user in public, others share similar speakerphone experience stories.

    Image credits: SlackerGrrrl

    Reddit comment about shutting down a speakerphone user with others sharing similar stories and reactions.

    Image credits: Dowager-queen-beagle

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment humorously about a recording, related to speakerphone user stories and shutdowns.

    Image credits: Lucytheblack

    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

