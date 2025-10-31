“I Finally Did It”: Guy Savagely Shuts Down Speakerphone User, Others Chime In With Their Stories
Being on your best behavior in public probably comes naturally. Even if you’re around strangers that you’ll never see again, being polite and considerate just seems like common sense. But apparently, not everyone can agree on what is appropriate etiquette in public spaces, especially on public transportation.
If you’ve ever encountered someone who was loudly talking on speakerphone or watching TikToks without earbuds on the bus, you know just how frustrating this can be. So instead of simply keeping his head down and internally grumbling, one man decided to teach a fellow passenger a lesson. Below, you’ll find a story of petty revenge that @Freyy_is shared on X, as well as some of the replies that readers chimed in with.
We all know how frustrating it can be to hear a stranger’s phone call in public
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)
So this man decided that it was time to seek revenge
Image credits: Freyy_is
Americans travel on public transportation 34 million times each weekday
Image credits: Drazen Zigic / freepik (not the actual photo)
According to the American Public Transportation Association, people board public transit in the United States 34 million times every single weekday. And during 2019, Americans took a whopping 9.9 billion trips on public transportation.
Meanwhile, in Europe, 81% of residents rely on public transit for everyday travel. And 95% of people living in a European capital live within fifteen minutes of a public transit stop or station.
Considering how prevalent buses, trains and trams are, one would think that we all know how to behave on them. But apparently, all travelers have encountered some obnoxious passengers from time to time. When it comes to London’s Tube, a YouGov survey found that the worst sin travelers often commit is boarding the train without letting people off first.
Passengers also hate when others try to push ahead while getting onto the train, leave trash on the train, refuse to move down a crowded carriage to make more space and of course, play music on their device out loud.
Many also believe that it’s rude to refuse to give up a seat for an elderly, pregnant or disabled person. And you might get some dirty looks if you take up a seat by placing your backpack there.
Talking loudly also bothers many other passengers, as well as eating smelly food, traveling while drunk, listening to music so loudly that others can hear it through your headphones, manspreading, standing on the left on the escalator and leaning on the poles in the middle of the train.
Being considerate towards other passengers is the best way to travel through your city
Image credits: Fellipe Ditadi / unsplash (not the actual photo)
As far as proper public transportation etiquette goes, Earth’s Attractions wants to remind travelers that they should practice good hygiene and always remember their deodorant. Nobody wants to be stuck on a stinky train while commuting to work. They also call out anyone who talks on the phone or on a video call on speaker. Why would you want strangers to know your business anyway? If you’re being loud, you’re basically inviting them to listen (and perhaps even chime) in.
Lacking spatial awareness can also be a huge problem while traveling on public transportation. Just because you’re in public doesn’t mean that you don’t have a right to your personal space. Especially during flu season, it’s important to be mindful of your germs. Don’t cough or sneeze without covering your mouth. And if you have hand sanitizer, it’s a good idea to use it before and after touching surfaces.
While most of us would simply ignore strangers who are rude or inconsiderate on the bus, that’s probably not going to get them to change their ways. It’s understandable to want to avoid conflict, but if you feel like it will be safe to speak up, you shouldn’t be afraid to.
Calling out other travelers on their behavior does run the risk of being yelled at, being called names or getting dirty looks. In fact, one bus driver told the BBC that she was called “miserable” for asking a passenger to turn down the volume on his phone. But it’s dangerous for drivers to be distracted. And I’m sure everyone else on the bus would rather reach their destination safely than avoid one uncomfortable moment.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think Frey was right for joining in on this woman’s phone call? And if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing drama on public transit, look no further than right here!
Many readers loved Frey’s bold response
Image credits: ShankaMonad
Image credits: MiloniAdams
Image credits: A_Djalo
Image credits: houseofChocss
Image credits: atx_j39491
Image credits: hikmabel
Image credits: chekeeuk
Image credits: Pricelessgem01
Image credits: _contentbender
Image credits: KarenLosAngeles
Image credits: Jools137
Image credits: david_mys
Image credits: Mick_Goulish
Image credits: Wildborn69
Image credits: bellavista_7
Image credits: Fat_Jacques
Image credits: hundred3y35
However, not everyone was a fan of his delivery
Image credits: jg_becket
Image credits: lisajpagano
Image credits: Lowly-Worm_
And some people chimed in with their own petty revenge stories
Image credits: Patrici48060503
Image credits: RichRichg99
Image credits: babybeginner
Image credits: MikeBerridge
Image credits: LuvTX76
Image credits: Kapur2Sandy
Image credits: Studpilot152511
Image credits: petrameyerx
Image credits: 2thegreat166318
Image credits: MangledBarkeep
Image credits: lordofpotton
Image credits: The_Moustache
Image credits: 2muchtequila
Image credits: TurangaRad
Image credits: SlackerGrrrl
Image credits: Dowager-queen-beagle
Image credits: Lucytheblack
30
0