“I Finally Did It”: Guy Savagely Shuts Down Speakerphone User, Others Chime In With Their Stories

Being on your best behavior in public probably comes naturally. Even if you’re around strangers that you’ll never see again, being polite and considerate just seems like common sense. But apparently, not everyone can agree on what is appropriate etiquette in public spaces, especially on public transportation.

If you’ve ever encountered someone who was loudly talking on speakerphone or watching TikToks without earbuds on the bus, you know just how frustrating this can be. So instead of simply keeping his head down and internally grumbling, one man decided to teach a fellow passenger a lesson. Below, you’ll find a story of petty revenge that @Freyy_is shared on X, as well as some of the replies that readers chimed in with.

We all know how frustrating it can be to hear a stranger’s phone call in public

Woman smiling while using phone on public bus, illustrating speakerphone user stories and reactions from others.

So this man decided that it was time to seek revenge

Twitter post showing a user describing how they shut down a speakerphone user on a bus with confidence.

Americans travel on public transportation 34 million times each weekday

Woman standing on crowded bus holding handle and coffee while another passenger reads, illustrating speakerphone user stories.

According to the American Public Transportation Association, people board public transit in the United States 34 million times every single weekday. And during 2019, Americans took a whopping 9.9 billion trips on public transportation.

Meanwhile, in Europe, 81% of residents rely on public transit for everyday travel. And 95% of people living in a European capital live within fifteen minutes of a public transit stop or station.

Considering how prevalent buses, trains and trams are, one would think that we all know how to behave on them. But apparently, all travelers have encountered some obnoxious passengers from time to time. When it comes to London’s Tube, a YouGov survey found that the worst sin travelers often commit is boarding the train without letting people off first.

Passengers also hate when others try to push ahead while getting onto the train, leave trash on the train, refuse to move down a crowded carriage to make more space and of course, play music on their device out loud.

Many also believe that it’s rude to refuse to give up a seat for an elderly, pregnant or disabled person. And you might get some dirty looks if you take up a seat by placing your backpack there.

Talking loudly also bothers many other passengers, as well as eating smelly food, traveling while drunk, listening to music so loudly that others can hear it through your headphones, manspreading, standing on the left on the escalator and leaning on the poles in the middle of the train.

Being considerate towards other passengers is the best way to travel through your city

Young woman laughing while holding phone to her ear in a candid moment illustrating shutting down speakerphone users.

As far as proper public transportation etiquette goes, Earth’s Attractions wants to remind travelers that they should practice good hygiene and always remember their deodorant. Nobody wants to be stuck on a stinky train while commuting to work. They also call out anyone who talks on the phone or on a video call on speaker. Why would you want strangers to know your business anyway? If you’re being loud, you’re basically inviting them to listen (and perhaps even chime) in.

Lacking spatial awareness can also be a huge problem while traveling on public transportation. Just because you’re in public doesn’t mean that you don’t have a right to your personal space. Especially during flu season, it’s important to be mindful of your germs. Don’t cough or sneeze without covering your mouth. And if you have hand sanitizer, it’s a good idea to use it before and after touching surfaces.

While most of us would simply ignore strangers who are rude or inconsiderate on the bus, that’s probably not going to get them to change their ways. It’s understandable to want to avoid conflict, but if you feel like it will be safe to speak up, you shouldn’t be afraid to.

Calling out other travelers on their behavior does run the risk of being yelled at, being called names or getting dirty looks. In fact, one bus driver told the BBC that she was called “miserable” for asking a passenger to turn down the volume on his phone. But it’s dangerous for drivers to be distracted. And I’m sure everyone else on the bus would rather reach their destination safely than avoid one uncomfortable moment.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think Frey was right for joining in on this woman’s phone call? And if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing drama on public transit, look no further than right here!

Many readers loved Frey’s bold response

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing speakerphone use with others sharing their related stories.

Social media post about shutting down speakerphone users, highlighting public pet peeves and shared user experiences.

Tweet showing a user sharing a tip to shut down speakerphone users by playing loud videos without headphones.

Twitter reply praising a user for shutting down a speakerphone user, with others sharing their stories and reactions.

Screenshot of a tweet about shutting down a speakerphone user, highlighting social decency and online reactions.

Tweet from user pinky replying to a speakerphone user story, praising doing insane things to make people sane.

Twitter user discussing culture of turning phones off on public transport to avoid chaos, related to shutting down speakerphone users.

Tweet by Precious Andrew responding to speakerphone user story, sharing plans to join loud speaker listener next time.

Tweet text laughing about joining conversation confidently and shutting down speakerphone user, with others sharing stories.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply sharing a story about shutting down a speakerphone user and discussing similar experiences.

Tweet by Julie Comyn praising a savage shutdown of a speakerphone user, with others sharing similar speakerphone stories.

Tweet about shutting down speakerphone users creatively, with others sharing similar experiences and reactions online.

Tweet screenshot of Michael Goulish replying about shutting down a speakerphone user, sparking others to share stories.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply describing how a man shut down a speakerphone user, restoring peace on a bus.

Twitter user Bella replies officially nominating for Nobel Prize in a post about speakerphone user stories and shutdowns.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply sarcastically addressing speakerphone use, part of stories about shutting down speakerphone users.

Tweet showing a man describing how he would shut down a speakerphone user by offering earbuds and walking away.

However, not everyone was a fan of his delivery

Tweet reply discussing shutting down speakerphone user and sharing opinions on public conversations on a bus.

Tweet from user discussing shutting down speakerphone users and others sharing similar stories in a social media reply thread.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about dealing with annoying behavior, highlighting speakerphone user shutdown stories.

And some people chimed in with their own petty revenge stories

Tweet about a man shutting down a loud speakerphone user on a train, with others joining in.

Tweet by Rich Gross sharing a story about shutting down a loud speakerphone user on a bus.

Tweet from user Jennifer sharing a story about courage and shutting down loud music with others joining in with their stories.

Tweet sharing a story about a bus driver shutting down a loud speakerphone user, sparking others to join in.

Tweet describing a speakerphone user causing a scene in a Barnes and Noble cafe, sparking reactions from others.

Tweet showing a user sharing a story about shutting down speakerphone users in public with humor and others joining in.

Tweet screenshot showing a user sharing a story about shutting down a speakerphone user with humor and others joining in.

Tweet screenshot of a user sharing a story about shutting down a speakerphone user and others joining with their experiences.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply sharing a story about shutting down a speakerphone user and similar experiences.

Reddit user shares story of shutting down loud speakerphone user, sparking others to join in with their own experiences.

Reddit comment describing a man shutting down a loud speakerphone user on a train after a woman's sharp remark.

User shares story about coworker’s fights on speakerphone, sparking others to join with their own speakerphone experiences.

Reddit user shares story of shutting down speakerphone bathroom user with loud interruption, sparking others to share similar stories.

Reddit user shares story about shutting down speakerphone use in a public bathroom, sparking others to share similar experiences.

Reddit story of guy shutting down loud speakerphone user in public, others share similar speakerphone experience stories.

Reddit comment about shutting down a speakerphone user with others sharing similar stories and reactions.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment humorously about a recording, related to speakerphone user stories and shutdowns.

