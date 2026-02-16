Video Captures Chaotic Brawl That Got ‘Racist’ Passengers Banned From Airline

ADVERTISEMENT

A UK-bound Jet2 flight had to make an emergency landing on February 12 due to a heated brawl between two passengers.

The airlines banned the offenders for life after they were escorted off the packed plane.

Other passengers overheard the aggressors drinking and making racist remarks shortly before the incident, as well as being rude to the cabin crew over cigarettes.

“What should have been a straightforward journey turned into one of the most distressing experiences we’ve had,” one eyewitness told The Sun.

Jet2 banned passengers for life after a mid-flight brawl led to bloodshed

Image credits: yappapp.co.uk/Instagram

Departing from Antalya, Turkey, the Jet2 flight had to make an unscheduled stop at Brussels, Belgium, before continuing to Manchester, UK. Police boarded the aircraft and took the two individuals into custody.

Alarming video footage filmed during the journey showed two passengers trading blows as concerned onlookers around them shouted in fear or pleaded for cooler heads to prevail. Some warned others not to get involved as well.

Image credits: yappapp.co.uk/Instagram

The cabin crew tried to get things under control but were unable to rein in the chaos. Reports claim that blood spots and broken teeth could be spotted on the floor of the airplane.

Jet2 earned praise from other passengers for handling the volatile situation professionally and issuing a zero-tolerance statement.

Image credits: yappapp.co.uk/Instagram

“We can confirm that the two disruptive passengers will be banned from flying with us for life,” Jet2 said. “We will also vigorously pursue them to recover the costs that we incurred as a result of this diversion.”

“As a family friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive passenger behavior, and we are very sorry that other customers and our colleagues onboard had to experience this too.”

The aircraft’s pilot shared that, in his 30 years of flight experience, he had made only a handful of emergency landings, none as chaotic and brutal as this one.

An eyewitness shared details on how the commotion started

Image credits: yappapp.co.uk/Instagram

One passenger shed more light on one of the two men who started the melee. They claimed that a drunk male individual sitting behind them began to make “racist remarks” and then became violent towards the flight attendants.

“From early on in the flight, a passenger seated behind us began making racist remarks, quiet enough that others couldn’t clearly hear, but loud enough for us to,” the onlooker said, according to The Sun. Despite being ignored, the offender continued his tirade.

Image credits: yappapp.co.uk/Instagram

At one point, he wanted to purchase cigarettes from the cabin crew, but was seemingly refused. This aggravated him further, and he “became confrontational, intimidating and openly racist toward the Pakistani passengers around him.”

Some spoke up and tried to intervene, which led to a skirmish blocking the aisle.

Image credits: yappapp.co.uk/Instagram

The flight attendants attempted to de-escalate the situation, but to no avail. A female member of the crew could be seen trying to climb over seats and reach those embroiled in the altercation, but failing to do so due to others spilling out into the aisle.

Soon, hands started flying and the already hostile situation turned physical, leaving people on board scared and distressed. Some took out their cellphones to record the incident.

The eyewitness hailed the fellow passengers who stood up to the aggressors’ racist comments.

“Racism is still very real. Sometimes it’s comments whispered just loud enough. Sometimes it’s open aggression. Either way, it has no place in our society,” the passenger said.

The UK aviation industry has a zero-tolerance approach to dealing with unruly passengers

Image credits: Riik@mct/Wikimedia (Not the actual photo)

According to the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) “Unruly Passengers” fact sheet, the latest figures show a steady increase in such incidents since 2023.

Based on over 24,500 reported cases, there was one incident per 480 flights in 2023, versus one incident per 568 flights in 2022. The number was even lower in 2021: one per 835 flights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YappApp (@yappapp.co.uk)

12 years ago, the aviation industry unanimously adopted the 2014 Montreal Protocol, a set of rules and regulations at the 70th IATA Annual General Meeting. It further strengthened the Tokyo Convention of 1963 in respect to better addressing disorderly behavior on flights.

“One Too Many” is a popular campaign of the UK aviation industry, backed by the protocols set down, that holds travelers accountable with a strict code of conduct. Jet2, being a British low-cost airline based in Leeds, falls under its jurisdiction.

The code states that one may face up to 2 years in prison for disrupting a flight or be required to pay a fine of up to £5,000 ($5,929) for delaying one. In cases of mid-air incidents like the one in this story, passengers may be charged a diversion fee of up to £80,000 ($94,878).

