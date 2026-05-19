Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
In many relationships, one has to sometimes accommodate their partner’s family. But, as with everything else, there have to be boundaries, because realizing you are not your partner’s first priority tends to end up destroying a relationship in the long run.
A man asked the internet for advice after shutting off the Wi-Fi at night. As innocuous as it seems, this immediately caused drama with his girlfriend’s brother, who had been living with them, rent free, for multiple years at this point. He later shared an update on what happened after he told her enough was enough.
Helping someone get back on their feet is all well and good
Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)
But one man had enough of his GF’s brother who did nothing for almost eight years
Image credits: DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: undefinedstock / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ginkoveyka / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Alyptic
A few readers wanted more details
Most thought he was being reasonable
Others thought his plan wasn’t great
Later, he shared an update
Image credits: wirestock / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)
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