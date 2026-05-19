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In many relationships, one has to sometimes accommodate their partner’s family. But, as with everything else, there have to be boundaries, because realizing you are not your partner’s first priority tends to end up destroying a relationship in the long run.

A man asked the internet for advice after shutting off the Wi-Fi at night. As innocuous as it seems, this immediately caused drama with his girlfriend’s brother, who had been living with them, rent free, for multiple years at this point. He later shared an update on what happened after he told her enough was enough.

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Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

But one man had enough of his GF’s brother who did nothing for almost eight years

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Image credits: DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: undefinedstock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: ginkoveyka / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Alyptic

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A few readers wanted more details

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Most thought he was being reasonable

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Others thought his plan wasn’t great

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Later, he shared an update

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Image credits: wirestock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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