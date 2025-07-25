Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Attacks Bus Passenger For Stealing Her AirPods Only To Find Them In Her Own Bag
Woman confronts bus passenger over stolen AirPods, later finds them in her own bag on a crowded bus.
Entitled People, Society

Woman Attacks Bus Passenger For Stealing Her AirPods Only To Find Them In Her Own Bag

A video has gone viral of a womanattacking a person on a bus in the U.K. She thought the person had stolen her earbuds, only to find them in her bag.

The incident happened on a bus in London. 

Shortly after the commotion, the person who was accused appeared to have a panic attack

Netizens are erupting with praise for the victim and harsh words for the accuser.

Highlights
  • A video of a woman attacking a person whom she thought stole her earbuds is going viral.
  • It shows a woman forcibly removing what she thought were her earbuds from someone's hands.
  • After realizing she’s made a mistake, an awkward interaction happens that has the internet talking.
RELATED:

    A woman physically wrestles away a pair of earbuds from a stranger on a bus

    Interior of a bus with passengers seated, highlighting a scene related to bus passenger and stolen AirPods incident.

    Image credits: Jacob Pretorius/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Young woman wearing white AirPods in her ear, highlighting AirPods used in a bus passenger misunderstanding incident.

    Image credits: Kaspars Grinvalds/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

    The video is being shot by a third person. We see a woman in a black shirt and shorts in a commotion with another person who has reddish-pink hair and a brown sweater.

    The woman, who later speaks Brazilian Portuguese, is repeating in broken English that the other person “stole” her earbuds as she manhandles the person with pink hair, who says, “Call the police!”

    The woman in black continues to accuse the other person, wrestling the earbuds from their hands. She finally says, “Let me check my bag.”

    She quickly unzips the bag and zips it back up again as the person filming interacts with the person accused of stealing.

    Again, the woman in black repeats, “Let me check my bag.” The person filming encourages her to do so.

    Woman confronts bus passenger over stolen AirPods but finds them later in her own bag during the heated incident.

    Image credits: Cardoso

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying Attack first, ask questions later referencing a woman attacking a bus passenger.

    Text message screenshot expressing frustration about people attacking others and hoping the police intervene.

    While the person with pink hair is telling the person filming that they can prove their identity and that the earbuds only work with their phone, the woman in black conducts a more thorough check of her bag. 

    Suddenly, she says, “Oh my god,” and pulls out a pair of identical earbuds from her backpack.

    “You can’t attack people on buses”: The accused tells the accuser to back off

    Woman and bus passenger in a heated dispute over stolen AirPods inside a bus with blue seats and windows.

    Image credits: Cardoso

    Text post from humanpneumatic praising the calmness of a bus passenger during a woman’s AirPods theft accusation.

    Woman angrily confronts bus passenger over stolen AirPods, later discovers them in her own bag during the altercation

    An awkward moment of silence. Then she says with conviction, “But it’s the same, it’s the same,” as if to explain how she might have been confused. 

    She then offers to exchange her earbuds for the other person’s, to which they say, “They won’t work with my phone!” 

    The person filming tries to defuse the situation, saying, “Ok, so you have yours then.”  The person with pink hair says, “You can’t go around attacking people on buses.”

    The person filming encourages the woman in black to apologize, which she does.

    The person with pink hair walks a few steps away, then collapses on another seat, before sliding to the bus floor. Eventually, the person stands up and walks to the exit.

    By this point, the woman who had accused the person with pink hair is visibly upset and starts speaking to someone in Brazilian Portuguese.

    Woman on a bus confronting another passenger about stolen AirPods, later found them in her own bag.

    Image credits: Cardoso

    Text comment describing woman attacking bus passenger over stolen AirPods, then finding them in her own bag.

    Commenter joking about two people having the same AirPod case cover as a funny conversation starter online.

    “I’m afraid now,” she says, “I thought he had taken it from me, they pretty much look the same.”

    “Even this looks the same,” she says while pointing to the cable

    “And then I received a message saying the AirPods weren’t connected. That’s when I thought he had taken them from my bag,” she pleads.

    A bystander relays the woman’s account to the accused, who said before leaving the bus:  

    “Lady, if you think people’ve stolen from you, call the police. And have them sort it out. Don’t attack them physically.”

    “Smart phones, stupid people”: Netizens react to the incident with support for the accused

    Woman confronting bus passenger over stolen AirPods inside crowded bus during a heated argument and confusion.

    Image credits: Cardoso

    Woman attacks bus passenger over stolen AirPods only to discover they were in her own bag, expressing confusion and apology.

    Woman confronts bus passenger over stolen AirPods, later discovers the AirPods were in her own bag.

    The entire altercation is firing up netizens, who are showing overwhelming support for the person who was wrongly accused.

    Most people are saying how embarrassing it is for the accuser and how she should have been more apologetic. “Smart phones, stupid people,” one person said.

    A few people have suggested that the woman saw her own earbuds the first time she unzipped her bag and was trying to stall.

    And still others suggest she might have been doing something even more sinister—trying to scam the victim out of their earbuds by “offering” hers as a replacement.  

    “No way in h*ll I’m accepting somebody’s used (possibly counterfeit) earpods as a replacement for breaking mine. Nope,” someone said.

    Comments on Portuguese-speaking social media channels have been similar in their support for the victim.

    One person asked if the woman thought she was on the CPTM, a commuter rail system in the Greater São Paulo area, which is known for having high levels of theft and pickpocket incidents.

    Brazil is notorious for its theft and pickpocket incidents on public transport

    Woman confronts bus passenger over stolen AirPods only to find them in her own bag during heated argument.

    Image credits: Cardoso

    Text post from TheLoneliestGhost praising a level-headed woman for handling a bus passenger AirPods misunderstanding calmly.

    Text post showing user solo954 explaining how a woman de-escalated a situation after attacking a bus passenger over AirPods theft.

    It’s interesting to note that robbery and theft are rampant in Brazil’s megacities. 

    According to a report by InterLira, a risk consultancy group from  São Paulo, theft on public transport in the city has been and continues to be a problem.

    Cases of robberies and thefts on public transport showed an increase in 2023 compared to 2022. Last year, 33,992 cases were recorded, which represents an average of approximately 2,833 per month and 93 per day,” the report explained. 

    Brazil’s theft and pickpocketing epidemic is widely known. 

    In fact, the U.K. government’s official travel website warns British tourists in Brazil to be vigilant while on public transport.

    “Robberies are common in many cities, particularly on buses. Thieves target mobile phones, particularly between 4pm and 9pm. Attackers may be armed and under the influence of drugs. Do not resist attackers. If threatened, hand over your valuables without resistance,” the website reads, which, coincidentally, is exactly how the English person responded when their earbuds were confiscated by the woman.

    Pickpocket thefts occur in major cities around the world

    Person holding AirPods charging case and earbud, illustrating AirPods theft on bus passenger SEO keywords.

    Image credits: I’M ZION/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    And it’s not like there are never any thefts on London’s public transport either. 

    According to Transport for London, there were more than 4,000 incidents of pickpocketing on buses in 2023. 

    Typically, the TfL says, incidents of theft are higher on the city’s underground train network, nicknamed the Tube.

    Pickpocketing is considered a problem in many European cities, including Paris, Barcelona, and Milan.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Verified Tea (@verifiedtea)

    Netizens say the woman who wrongly accused someone else of stealing her earbuds was way out of line

    Woman angrily confronts bus passenger over stolen AirPods before discovering them in her own bag.

    Woman angrily confronts bus passenger over stolen AirPods, later discovers them in her own bag during the incident.

    Text post saying Oh no I was wrong time to weaponise my tears referencing a woman attacking bus passenger for stealing her AirPods.

    Text post showing a user commenting humorously about accidentally committing a felony.

    Woman confronts bus passenger over AirPods theft only to find them hidden in her own bag.

    Woman confronts bus passenger over stolen AirPods, only to discover they were in her own bag all along.

    Comment on a forum expressing doubt about a woman’s reaction after accusing a bus passenger of stealing her AirPods.

    Text message screenshot showing a user discussing accountability and therapy related to a viral incident.

    Comment text on a white background with username FavoriteInsomnia in blue, discussing differing colors.

    Comment on social media about woman attacking bus passenger over stolen AirPods, later found in her own bag.

    Woman confronting bus passenger over stolen AirPods, only to discover them in her own bag during the dispute.

    Woman confronts bus passenger over stolen AirPods, only to discover them inside her own bag.

    Woman confronting bus passenger about stolen AirPods, later discovering them in her own bag during commute.

    Woman attacks bus passenger suspecting AirPods theft, only to discover them in her own bag during the confrontation.

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing a woman attacking a bus passenger over stolen AirPods before finding them in her own bag.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    madeleinefitzsimons avatar
    madeleine f
    madeleine f
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People in general are quick to blame others for things that are their own fault. Always check and double check, trace your 'steps' before jumping into conclusion.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    stuff_5 avatar
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is very clear that this is a*****t and battery, and the victim should have reported it to the Police. In the UK this sort of behaviour is becomming commonplace, with no respect for people or the rule of law, and it needs to stop.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
