“Humiliated”: Trace Cyrus Accuses Ex Brenda Song Of Faking Pregnancies, Abortion, And Even Cancer
Trace Cyrus with facial and neck tattoos taking a mirror selfie in a bathroom, related to accusations and controversies.
Celebrities, News

Trace Cyrus made a string of explosive allegations against his ex-girlfriend Brenda Song that included fake cancer, fake pregnancies, and a fake abortion.

The 36-year-old musicianson of Billy Ray Cyrus and the older brother of Miley Cyrusoften has angry outbursts online and recently called his father “the lamest man ever to walk planet earth.”

Highlights
  • Trace Cyrus dated Brenda Song on and off from 2010 to 2017.
  • He recently accused her of faking pregnancies, an abortion, and even cancer during their relationship.
  • The songwriter claimed she stole “thousands of dollars” from him.
  • Trace, who often shares angry outbursts on social media, recently targeted his father Billy Ray Cyrus and called him “the lamest man to ever walk planet earth.”

One of his latest fiery rants targeted his ex Brenda and accused her of stealing “thousands of dollars” from him.

    Trace Cyrus accused ex-girlfriend Brenda Song of faking pregnancies, an abortion, and even cancer during their relationship

    Trace Cyrus taking a mirror selfie showing tattoos with claims involving pregnancies, abortion, and cancer accusations.

    Image credits: tracecyrus

    Trace dated the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum on and off from 2010 to 2017. They were briefly engaged in 2011 as well.

    This week, Trace made scathing remarks about her when a fan insulted him on social media saying, “Ahhhh now we know why Brenda left. Good riddance.”

    The songwriter responded by launching a tirade against the actress.

    Woman in a white lace top with black ribbon and blue jeans posing against a paneled wall, related to Trace Cyrus accusations.

    Image credits: brendasong

    “Yes because she stole thousands of dollars from me and faked multiple pregnancies,” Trace responded to the fan comment.

    The musician went on to accuse the Running Point star of lying to him and his family.

    She “lied about being terminally ill to make my family and I think she had breast cancer and a brain tumor. It was all a lie,” he alleged.

    Trace alleged Brenda stole “thousands of dollars” from him before being “humiliated” in front of his family

    Trace Cyrus and Brenda Song posing together at an event, highlighting accusations of faking pregnancies and cancer.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz/WireImage

    Screenshot of an online comment accusing Brenda Song of faking pregnancies, abortion, and cancer in a heated discussion.

    The Metro Station band member said he and his mother Tish Cyrus allegedly confronted her after catching her lies.

    “She was humiliated to ever show her face around my family again once we figured it out and my mom confronted her and called her out on all of it,” he wrote in the comment.

    “Thanks for reminding me of another scenario where I was a great loving person and someone did me wrong for no reason,” he told the fan.

    Trace Cyrus wearing sunglasses and a plaid shirt outdoors with tattoos, linked to accusations of faking pregnancies and cancer.

    Image credits: tracecyrus

    Text post from user terykishot discussing claims about a fake pregnancy related to Trace Cyrus and Brenda Song.

    In a follow-up comment, Trace further accused Brenda of splattering fake blood on a bathroom floor to fake an abortion.

    “Oh she also faked an abortion with fake blood covering the bathroom floor and my mom and I rushed her to the obgyn. That’s when all the lies started unraveling and we realized it was fake,” he said.

    Trace launched his tirade after a fan insulted him, saying “Good riddance”

    Trace Cyrus accuses ex Brenda Song of faking pregnancies, abortion, cancer, and lying to his family in social media comments.

    Image credits: tracecyrus

    The unexpected rant spilled over to his Instagram Stories, where he alleged that the actress once arrived at his doorstep after getting a “‘brain tumor’ removed by the best surgeon in Chicago.”

    “She didn’t realize we were catching on to her lies,” he went on to say. “So when she showed up to my house with a bandage on her head claiming she just got out of surgery I ripped it off exposing no surgery had been done.”

    “There’s more proof of how f***ed in the head child stars are,” he added. “I hope she’s doing better mentally.”

    Trace Cyrus accuses ex Brenda Song of faking brain tumor surgery, pregnancies, abortion, and cancer in a social media post.

    Image credits: tracecyrus

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing Trace Cyrus accusing Brenda Song of faking pregnancies, abortion, and cancer.

    Trace is one of Billy Ray Cyrus’ six children.

    The Achy Breaky Heart singer, 63, adopted Brandi and Trace, who were his ex-wife Tish’s biological children from a different relationship, before welcoming kids Miley, Braison, and Noah.

    He also shares son Christopher Cody with his ex Kristen Luckey.

    Trace is one of the six children belonging to Billy Ray Cyrus

    Trace Cyrus calls out child stars, accusing Brenda Song of faking pregnancies, abortion, and cancer in a shocking social media post.

    Image credits: tracecyrus

    Trace was part of the band Metro Station, which is most famous for their 2007 hit Shake It.

    He was romantically linked with Demi Lovato and Hanna Beth Merjos before his turbulent romance with Brenda.

    After breaking up with the Disney Channel alum in 2017, Trace wrote about their relationship in his 2018 song Brenda.

    Trace Cyrus with friends outdoors, featuring visible tattoos and casual clothing in a close-up group selfie.

    Image credits: tracecyrus

    Social media post highlighting Trace Cyrus accusing ex Brenda Song of faking pregnancies, abortion, and cancer.

    “Her and I have both moved on and I’m extremely happy for her. She inspired me to write countless songs and was such an important part of my life,” he wrote in the caption of a since-deleted Instagram post.

    He said the song was a reminder of their “crazy 7 years together.”

    “When I wrote this song it was my final goodbye as we ended our relationship,” he added. “I told myself after I wrote this song it would be my last song about Brenda and I’ve kept my word. Music like this is my therapy.”

    Trace often shares angry outbursts on social media and recently targeted his father in a scathing post

    Trace Cyrus shares a lengthy statement on relationships and cheating amid accusations involving ex Brenda Song.

    Image credits: tracecyrus

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing disbelief over a comparison, related to Trace Cyrus accusing ex Brenda Song.

    Trace often shares outbursts on social media, and he recently accused his father of being “so hungry for fame it’s pathetic.”

    “He really flew to Italy for a fashion show but wouldn’t come to LA for Mammie’s funeral while he was still married to my mom,” he claimed on Instagram. “Even after his daughter got him a 60K private jet like he demanded then he still didn’t come even after the plane was paid for.”

    “You’re the lamest man to ever walk planet earth. Honestly embarrassed to ever have considered you my idol,” he continued.

    “I refuse to be a washed up, delusional, evil person when I’m old like you. Christ is King. Get right with God. You need it,” he concluded.

    Brenda is currently in a relationship with Macaulay Culkin and shares two sons with him

    Couple wearing wetsuits hugging on a boat with ocean and rocky shoreline in the background at sunset.

    Image credits: brendasong

    Trace’s last public romance was with reportedly with Taylor Lauren Sanders, whom he dated from 2018 to 2020.

    Meanwhile, Brenda began dating child star Macaulay Culkin in 2017.

    They got engaged in 2022 and are parents to two sons, Dakota, 4, and Carson, 2.

    “Love seeing women in male dominated fields,” one social media user commented

    Screenshot of a tweet praising women in male dominated fields with high engagement including likes and replies.

    Image credits: criminalplaza

    Screenshot of a tweet defending Brenda Song amid Trace Cyrus accusations of faking pregnancies and cancer.

    Image credits: positionsmafiaa

    Tweet by Steven expressing support for women first despite Trace Cyrus accusing Brenda Song of faking pregnancies and cancer.

    Image credits: arianaunext

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Trace Cyrus accusing ex Brenda Song of faking pregnancies and cancer.

    Image credits: horejsiii

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Trace Cyrus accusing ex Brenda Song of faking pregnancies, abortion, and cancer claims.

    Image credits: MelodyMars_

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Brenda and Trace Cyrus in a heated discussion about alleged fake pregnancies and cancer.

    Image credits: joysopinions

    Tweet praising Brenda Song, with user supporting her creativity amid Trace Cyrus accusing ex of faking pregnancies and cancer.

    Image credits: orchidnamebabe

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a man calling his girlfriend crazy, related to Trace Cyrus accusing Brenda Song.

    Image credits: notmaryshea

    Screenshot of a Twitter post accusing Brenda Song of faking pregnancies, abortion, and cancer in a public dispute.

    Image credits: emssult

    Tweet by user pres stating God forbid an actress acts, referencing Trace Cyrus accusing ex Brenda Song of faking pregnancies and illnesses.

    Image credits: boyfriendfatale

    Twitter user commenting on Trace Cyrus accusing ex Brenda Song of faking pregnancies, abortion, and cancer.

    Image credits: TLIMLSTAN

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Trace Cyrus, related to accusations of faking pregnancies, abortion, and cancer.

    Image credits: coffinclaws

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing scandal involving Trace Cyrus accusing ex Brenda Song of faking pregnancies, abortion, and cancer.

    Image credits: 2000sitboy

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing frustration over Trace Cyrus accusing ex Brenda Song of faking pregnancies, abortion, and cancer.

    Image credits: Tayhatesevery1

    Tweet discussing Trace Cyrus accusing ex Brenda Song of faking pregnancies, abortion, and cancer in a personal family conflict.

    Image credits: fancymeswift

    Tweet discussing the concept of faking multiple pregnancies in relation to Trace Cyrus accusing Brenda Song.

    Image credits: NAND0RR

    Tweet from Jazmin expressing concern for Trace Cyrus having an episode and hoping his family helps, mentioning humiliated and accusations.

    Image credits: JamzinInTheWind

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
