“Humiliated”: Trace Cyrus Accuses Ex Brenda Song Of Faking Pregnancies, Abortion, And Even Cancer

Trace Cyrus made a string of explosive allegations against his ex-girlfriend Brenda Song that included fake cancer, fake pregnancies, and a fake abortion.

The 36-year-old musician—son of Billy Ray Cyrus and the older brother of Miley Cyrus—often has angry outbursts online and recently called his father “the lamest man ever to walk planet earth.”

One of his latest fiery rants targeted his ex Brenda and accused her of stealing “thousands of dollars” from him.

Trace Cyrus accused ex-girlfriend Brenda Song of faking pregnancies, an abortion, and even cancer during their relationship

Trace dated the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum on and off from 2010 to 2017. They were briefly engaged in 2011 as well.

This week, Trace made scathing remarks about her when a fan insulted him on social media saying, “Ahhhh now we know why Brenda left. Good riddance.”

The songwriter responded by launching a tirade against the actress.

“Yes because she stole thousands of dollars from me and faked multiple pregnancies,” Trace responded to the fan comment.

The musician went on to accuse the Running Point star of lying to him and his family.

She “lied about being terminally ill to make my family and I think she had breast cancer and a brain tumor. It was all a lie,” he alleged.

Trace alleged Brenda stole “thousands of dollars” from him before being “humiliated” in front of his family

The Metro Station band member said he and his mother Tish Cyrus allegedly confronted her after catching her lies.

“She was humiliated to ever show her face around my family again once we figured it out and my mom confronted her and called her out on all of it,” he wrote in the comment.

“Thanks for reminding me of another scenario where I was a great loving person and someone did me wrong for no reason,” he told the fan.

In a follow-up comment, Trace further accused Brenda of splattering fake blood on a bathroom floor to fake an abortion.

“Oh she also faked an abortion with fake blood covering the bathroom floor and my mom and I rushed her to the obgyn. That’s when all the lies started unraveling and we realized it was fake,” he said.

Trace launched his tirade after a fan insulted him, saying “Good riddance”

The unexpected rant spilled over to his Instagram Stories, where he alleged that the actress once arrived at his doorstep after getting a “‘brain tumor’ removed by the best surgeon in Chicago.”

“She didn’t realize we were catching on to her lies,” he went on to say. “So when she showed up to my house with a bandage on her head claiming she just got out of surgery I ripped it off exposing no surgery had been done.”

“There’s more proof of how f***ed in the head child stars are,” he added. “I hope she’s doing better mentally.”

Trace is one of Billy Ray Cyrus’ six children.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer, 63, adopted Brandi and Trace, who were his ex-wife Tish’s biological children from a different relationship, before welcoming kids Miley, Braison, and Noah.

He also shares son Christopher Cody with his ex Kristen Luckey.

Trace is one of the six children belonging to Billy Ray Cyrus

Trace was part of the band Metro Station, which is most famous for their 2007 hit Shake It.

He was romantically linked with Demi Lovato and Hanna Beth Merjos before his turbulent romance with Brenda.

After breaking up with the Disney Channel alum in 2017, Trace wrote about their relationship in his 2018 song Brenda.

“Her and I have both moved on and I’m extremely happy for her. She inspired me to write countless songs and was such an important part of my life,” he wrote in the caption of a since-deleted Instagram post.

He said the song was a reminder of their “crazy 7 years together.”

“When I wrote this song it was my final goodbye as we ended our relationship,” he added. “I told myself after I wrote this song it would be my last song about Brenda and I’ve kept my word. Music like this is my therapy.”

Trace often shares angry outbursts on social media and recently targeted his father in a scathing post

Trace often shares outbursts on social media, and he recently accused his father of being “so hungry for fame it’s pathetic.”

“He really flew to Italy for a fashion show but wouldn’t come to LA for Mammie’s funeral while he was still married to my mom,” he claimed on Instagram. “Even after his daughter got him a 60K private jet like he demanded then he still didn’t come even after the plane was paid for.”

“You’re the lamest man to ever walk planet earth. Honestly embarrassed to ever have considered you my idol,” he continued.

“I refuse to be a washed up, delusional, evil person when I’m old like you. Christ is King. Get right with God. You need it,” he concluded.

Brenda is currently in a relationship with Macaulay Culkin and shares two sons with him

Trace’s last public romance was with reportedly with Taylor Lauren Sanders, whom he dated from 2018 to 2020.

Meanwhile, Brenda began dating child star Macaulay Culkin in 2017.

They got engaged in 2022 and are parents to two sons, Dakota, 4, and Carson, 2.

“Love seeing women in male dominated fields,” one social media user commented

