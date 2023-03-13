My name is David Bou, known as Dovydas Bou, I am a Lithuanian artist. Since this is my first post, I decided to show you my little garden on paper - botanical watercolor illustrations.

I work with watercolors on paper, but also with wood and digital illustrations. I love painting flowers, fruits, and vegetables. Recently I have been working on pieces focusing on plants that were later added to the Lithuanian Red Book. Some of my artworks are exhibited at the local Kairenai Botanical Garden in Lithuania.

I am also very interested in indoor gardening, not only plants typical for the eastern Europe climate but also unknown, exotic ones, which can be found in tropical rainforests. I hope my painting will encourage people to look more into nature. Enjoy viewing the list of my artworks and... Don't forget to give some water to your plants!

More info: Instagram

#1

Pentadiplandra

Pentadiplandra

Pentadiplandra brazzeana is an evergreen shrub or liana, a tropical plant whose fruits are 1000 times sweetest than sugar.

Watercolours 29x36 cm,
Hot pressed paper

#2

Lilium Dark

Lilium Dark

#3

Lelium Candidum

Lelium Candidum

#4

Gooseberry

Gooseberry

#5

Lemon

Lemon

O love lemons. You can try to make these salads with lemons.
You need:
Olive oil, lemon, a branch of mint and small chilly pepper.
Cut everything and mix together, add some olive oil and thats it!

Watercolours, 29x36
Hot pressed paper

#6

Pomegranate

Pomegranate

A wonderful and healthy fruit which you can grow at home from a seed!

Watercolours, 29x36
Hot pressed paper

#7

Lithuanian Guava

Lithuanian Guava

#8

Monstera

Monstera

#9

Protea

Protea

#10

Pitanga

Pitanga

Has lots of names: Suriname cherry, Brazilian cherry, Cayenne cherry, cerisier carré, monkimonki kersie or ñangapirí

Never tasted:( Have you?

Watercolours 29x36
Hot pressed paper.

#11

Cichorium Endivia

Cichorium Endivia

Beautiful wildflower. From its roots, people are making coffee. Have you ever tried Cichorium coffee? How do you like it?

Watercolours, 29x36
hot pressed paper

#12

Flowers

Flowers

#13

Prunus (Plum)

Prunus (Plum)

Unriped plum plant from my garden

Watercolours 29x36 cm,
Hot pressed paper

#14

Amanita Muscaria

Amanita Muscaria

The queen of forests. Most beautiful mushroom from Lituania forests.

Watercolours, 29x36
Hot pressed paper

#15

Lilac

Lilac

#16

Cherry

Cherry

#17

Blueberry

Blueberry

#18

Coffee

Coffee

#19

Parrot Tulip

Parrot Tulip

#20

Fragaria X Ananassa

Fragaria X Ananassa

#21

Akebia Quinata

Akebia Quinata

#22

Psilocybe Subaeruginosa

Psilocybe Subaeruginosa

#23

Datura Stramonium

Datura Stramonium

#24

Two Flowers Of Summer

Two Flowers Of Summer

#25

Black Tomatoes

Black Tomatoes

Last year I found black tomato seeds on the internet, I brought them and planted them. I had amazing-looking black tomatoes, great taste, and they were sweet, but from the inside they are red.

Watercolours, 29x36
Hot pressed paper

#26

Hibiscus

Hibiscus

#27

Coffee Plant

Coffee Plant

#28

Cherry Leaves

Cherry Leaves

#29

Aurum Maculatum

Aurum Maculatum

#30

Red Grapes

Red Grapes

#31

Pulsatilla Patens

Pulsatilla Patens

#32

Euphorbia Subg. Poinsettia

Euphorbia Subg. Poinsettia

#33

Dactylorhiza Majalis

Dactylorhiza Majalis

A Lithuanian orchid added to the Lithuanian red book
Watercolours 29x36 cm,
Hot pressed paper

#34

Black Grapes

Black Grapes

Grapes are a good choice to exchange with potato chips.

Watercolours, 29x36
Hot pressed paper

#35

Cloudberry

Cloudberry

#36

Raspberry

Raspberry

Raspberry and a few other berries are my favourite berries. I love them when I can find them in forests

watercolours, 29x36
hot pressed paper

#37

Siberian Squill

Siberian Squill

