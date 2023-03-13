I Am An Artist Who Finds Botanical Treasures And Captures Them In My Watercolor Illustrations (37 Pics)
My name is David Bou, known as Dovydas Bou, I am a Lithuanian artist. Since this is my first post, I decided to show you my little garden on paper - botanical watercolor illustrations.
I work with watercolors on paper, but also with wood and digital illustrations. I love painting flowers, fruits, and vegetables. Recently I have been working on pieces focusing on plants that were later added to the Lithuanian Red Book. Some of my artworks are exhibited at the local Kairenai Botanical Garden in Lithuania.
I am also very interested in indoor gardening, not only plants typical for the eastern Europe climate but also unknown, exotic ones, which can be found in tropical rainforests. I hope my painting will encourage people to look more into nature. Enjoy viewing the list of my artworks and... Don't forget to give some water to your plants!
Pentadiplandra
Pentadiplandra brazzeana is an evergreen shrub or liana, a tropical plant whose fruits are 1000 times sweetest than sugar.
Watercolours 29x36 cm,
Hot pressed paper
Lilium Dark
Lelium Candidum
Gooseberry
Lemon
O love lemons. You can try to make these salads with lemons.
You need:
Olive oil, lemon, a branch of mint and small chilly pepper.
Cut everything and mix together, add some olive oil and thats it!
Pomegranate
A wonderful and healthy fruit which you can grow at home from a seed!
Lithuanian Guava
Monstera
Protea
Pitanga
Has lots of names: Suriname cherry, Brazilian cherry, Cayenne cherry, cerisier carré, monkimonki kersie or ñangapirí
Never tasted:( Have you?
Cichorium Endivia
Beautiful wildflower. From its roots, people are making coffee. Have you ever tried Cichorium coffee? How do you like it?
Flowers
Prunus (Plum)
Unriped plum plant from my garden
Amanita Muscaria
The queen of forests. Most beautiful mushroom from Lituania forests.
Lilac
Cherry
Blueberry
Coffee
Parrot Tulip
Fragaria X Ananassa
Akebia Quinata
Psilocybe Subaeruginosa
Datura Stramonium
Two Flowers Of Summer
Black Tomatoes
Last year I found black tomato seeds on the internet, I brought them and planted them. I had amazing-looking black tomatoes, great taste, and they were sweet, but from the inside they are red.
Hibiscus
Coffee Plant
Cherry Leaves
Aurum Maculatum
Red Grapes
Pulsatilla Patens
Euphorbia Subg. Poinsettia
Dactylorhiza Majalis
A Lithuanian orchid added to the Lithuanian red book
Black Grapes
Grapes are a good choice to exchange with potato chips.
Cloudberry
Raspberry
Raspberry and a few other berries are my favourite berries. I love them when I can find them in forests
