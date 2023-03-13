My name is David Bou, known as Dovydas Bou, I am a Lithuanian artist. Since this is my first post, I decided to show you my little garden on paper - botanical watercolor illustrations.

I work with watercolors on paper, but also with wood and digital illustrations. I love painting flowers, fruits, and vegetables. Recently I have been working on pieces focusing on plants that were later added to the Lithuanian Red Book. Some of my artworks are exhibited at the local Kairenai Botanical Garden in Lithuania.

I am also very interested in indoor gardening, not only plants typical for the eastern Europe climate but also unknown, exotic ones, which can be found in tropical rainforests. I hope my painting will encourage people to look more into nature. Enjoy viewing the list of my artworks and... Don't forget to give some water to your plants!

More info: Instagram