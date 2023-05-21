Boni began as a Halloween prop I found for a dollar. Skull and hands tacked up to the door. I later found her legs at two dollars! So she grew and now gets dressed and I love her!

#1

#1 Spring Is Here

Spring Is Here

Natalie O!
#2

#2 Warm Weather Please

Warm Weather Please

Natalie O!
#3

#3 Happy Easter

Happy Easter

Natalie O!
#4

Lent

Lent

Natalie O!
#5

#5 Paddy's Bones

Paddy's Bones

Natalie O!
#6

#6 Ring In The New Year

Ring In The New Year

Natalie O!
#7

#7 Gobble What

Gobble What

Natalie O!
#8

#8 Predator

Predator

Natalie O!
#9

#9 Can Can

Can Can

Natalie O!
#10

Hmmmm

Hmmmm

Natalie O!
#11

#11 First Anniversary

First Anniversary

Natalie O!
#12

#12 First Day With Legs

First Day With Legs

Natalie O!
#13

#13 Ho Ho Ho

Ho Ho Ho

Natalie O!
