13submissions
1week left
Boni Stark As She Lives And Hangs
Boni began as a Halloween prop I found for a dollar. Skull and hands tacked up to the door. I later found her legs at two dollars! So she grew and now gets dressed and I love her!
This post may include affiliate links.
Spring Is Here
Warm Weather Please
Happy Easter
Lent
Paddy's Bones
Ring In The New Year
Gobble What
Predator
Can Can
Hmmmm
First Anniversary
First Day With Legs
Ho Ho Ho
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish