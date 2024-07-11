Bodega Cats Of New York Announces Historical Walking Tour For Cat Lovers

ADVERTISEMENT

If you're a cat lover with a penchant for history, then Bodega Cats of New York has an exciting new project that's sure to pique your interest. Bodega Cats of New York, a popular community dedicated to celebrating the city's beloved bodega cats, is thrilled to announce its latest venture: the Cats About Town Historical Walking Tour.

Launching this September, the Cats About Town tour will take participants on a captivating journey through Brooklyn Heights, uncovering the hidden stories of the neighborhood’s legendary felines. From the adventurous stray cat that crossed the Brooklyn Bridge to the heroic tales of the borough's favorite furry residents, this tour promises a unique and engaging experience.

Stay tuned for more details on how to book your spot on this unforgettable tour. Whether you're a longtime New Yorker or a visitor to the city, the Cats About Town tour is an experience you won't want to miss! For updates and more information, be sure to follow us on Instagram and visit our website.

More info: catsabouttowntours.com

RELATED:

Share icon

Daniel Rimada, founder of Bodega Cats of New York, and renowned cat historian Peggy Gavan have meticulously crafted this tour to blend their love for cats with a rich tapestry of historical anecdotes. Participants will not only get to learn about the significant roles cats have played in the city’s history but also explore some of the most picturesque and historic sites in Brooklyn Heights.

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Tour Highlights:

• Ned, the Brooklyn Bridge Cat: Learn about the stray cat that bravely crossed the Brooklyn Bridge one month before its official opening, symbolizing the adventurous spirit of NYC’s cats.

• Jerry Fox, the Hero of Borough Hall: Discover the story of Jerry Fox, a 28-year-old blind cat who saved Brooklyn Borough Hall from burning down, showcasing the bravery and intelligence of cats.

• Minnie, the Hotel St. George Mascot: Meet Minnie, the beloved feline mascot of the historic Hotel St. George, who had 160 kittens and became a symbol of the hotel’s storied past.

• The Promenade Cat of Brooklyn Heights: Find out how a local cat inspired the creation of the Brooklyn Heights Promenade, a scenic spot favored by both locals and tourists.

• The Cat of Plymouth Church: End the tour with the tale of the cat adopted by Rev. Henry Ward Beecher, adding a unique charm to the church’s history.

• In addition to these captivating stories, the tour will provide insightful commentary on the historical significance of each location, making it a perfect blend of feline lore and NYC history.

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT