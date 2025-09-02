Black Panther 3 AI Trailer Featuring Will Smith Sparks Fan Frenzy

ADVERTISEMENT

A slick Black Panther 3 trailer featuring Will Smith has sent Marvel fans into a frenzy, racking up over 154,000 views online.

The video, which shows Smith entering the futuristic world of Wakanda, blends cinematic visuals with Marvel-style action sequences.

Unfortunately, for fans of the trailer, the real developments of Black Panther 3 feature a lot less Will Smith.

While the video looks like an official Marvel release, the video is only a fan concept from YouTube channel KH Studios.

Black Panther 3 is officially in development, with Ryan Coogler directing and Denzel Washington confirmed to join the cast.

The Black Panther 3 concept trailer looks like the real thing

Image credits: KH Studio

Released on August 29, 2025, popular YouTube channel KH Studios uploaded the fan-made concept titled Black Panther 3 (2025) with the tagline, “A new hero in Wakanda.”

The channel is known for crafting imaginative “what if” trailers, and this one is no exception.

In the trailer, which was evidently made using AI,Will Smith was digitally placed into action-packed battles, dramatic alliances, and looming threats that mirror Marvel’s signature storytelling style.

Image credits: Marvel Studios

Some viewers were momentarily convinced, while others quickly pointed out it was a concept piece, according toSuperhero Hype.

Some netizens, however, argued that Will Smith is not a good fit for the franchise, especially considering his recentcontroversies.

“This is a delusional concept, period!” one commenter wrote.

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“Not Will Smith, Wakanda and him are not two brands which should mix. They are messing it up now,” wrote another.

“Who ever thought that Will Smith was a good fit for this movie is out of touch with the current perception of him as a person,” another commenter stated.

Despite thecriticism towards Will Smith, theconcept trailer has gained quite a bit of attention, with the video garnering over 154,000 views as of writing.

Image credits: KH Studio

Wakanda’s legacy continues in the real Black Panther 3

While Smith is not joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon, the Black Panther franchise remains one of Marvel’s crown jewels.

The 2018 original earned seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, and won three Oscars, according toPeople magazine.

Image credits: KH Studio

Its sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), honored the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020, by passing the mantle of Black Panther to his younger sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright.

At the end of Wakanda Forever, Shuri embraced her new role while also stepping away from the throne.

M’Baku (Winston Duke) positioned himself as a challenger for leadership, while a poignant reveal introduced Nakia’s son Toussaint, the secret child of T’Challa.

Image credits: KH Studio

This ending left room for Black Panther 3 to explore the future of Wakanda’s throne, possibly setting up a generational battle for power.

No details have been released about the plot of Black Panther 3 yet, though there have been some legitimate updates about the movie’s casting.

Denzel Washington joins the cast of Black Panther 3 as Ryan Coogler returns to direct the upcoming movie

Image credits: KH Studio

So far, the biggest casting update for Black Panther 3 came from Hollywood A-lister Denzel Washington.

In late 2024, Washington revealed that director Ryan Coogler had written a role for him in the upcoming sequel.

“Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther. After that, I’m going to do the film of Othello. After that, I’m going to do King Lear. After that, I’m going to retire,” Washington said.

Image credits: KH Studio

Coogler, who has directed the first two installments of the Black Panther franchise, confirmed the collaboration, praising Washington and calling him a cultural icon he had wanted to work with for years.

“Denzel is family at this point… I’ve been trying to work with him since day one. I think he’s the greatest living actor, and in terms of what he means to our culture, forget about it. I’ve been talking to him about this for a long time,” Coogler said.

Image credits: willsmith

Letitia Wright previously hinted that she was “manifesting” a third film in early 2023, while other returning cast members are expected but not yet announced.

Angela Bassett, who earned an Oscar nomination for reprising her role as Queen Ramonda in Wakanda Forever, will not return since her character passed away in the sequel.

Coogler, fresh off his recent success with Sinners, will be back to direct the upcoming superhero film.

The film does not yet have a confirmed release date, though Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced in December 2024 that development was officially underway.

Fans can also look forward to Eyes of Wakanda, an animated anthology premiering on Disney+ in August 2025.

Netizens shared their thoughts on the Will Smith Black Panther 3 concept trailer

