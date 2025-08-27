Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Let’s See Those Twenty-Fingered Hands In The Air!”: Will Smith Mocked Over Faking Crowds With AI
Will Smith speaking on stage, wearing a red jacket and cap, amid controversy over faking crowds with AI.
“Let’s See Those Twenty-Fingered Hands In The Air!”: Will Smith Mocked Over Faking Crowds With AI

Will Smith’s return to music was supposed to be a moment of triumph. Instead, the actor and rapper now faces another storm, this time over allegations that the crowds in his recent concert video were not as authentic as he’d like everyone to believe. 

As per sharp-eyed netizens, Will Smith’s concert video seemed rife with all the telltale signs of AI-generated crowds, complete with apparent glitches that give the game away.

  • Will Smith’s rap comeback is being overshadowed by a fresh AI controversy.
  • Fans have accused the actor and rapper of using fake digital crowds in his concert promos.
  • Critics argued that it’s another misstep in his attempt to rebuild his public image.
    Will Smith’s enthusiastic audience had some very interesting peculiarities

    Will Smith on stage wearing a red jacket and cap, holding a microphone, amid AI crowd manipulation mockery.

    Image credits: Maxine Howells/Getty Images

    The controversialvideo was posted on Will Smith’s YouTube channel, and it was ironically titled “My favorite part of tour is seeing you all up close. Thank you for seeing me too.” 

    Will Smith is currently on tour in the UK, so his team has been busy sharing images and videos of his performances, according toFortune.

    Crowd holding a sign at a concert, with many hands raised in the air, highlighting Will Smith and AI discussions.

    Image credits: Will Smith/YouTube

    In the video, the actor and rapper, 56, could be seen performing in front of a very engaged audience, several of whom were evidently emotional. Some were even holding signs praising Smith. 

    While the video could be inspiring, social media users quickly pointed out some peculiar things about Smith’s video.

    Crowd at event holding sign for Willy with many hands raised in the air, relating to Will Smith faking crowds with AI.

    Image credits: Will Smith/YouTube

    Many people in the crowd had faces that looked blurry or melted, and some had hands with far too many digits. 

    What’s more, some of the signs that were featured in the video had notable errors, such as one that read “FR6SH CRINCE.”

    Crowd with many hands raised in the air, illustrating AI-faked crowds and Will Smith mockery concept.

    Image credits: Will Smith/YouTube

    That’s a strange error for aWill Smith concert, considering that one of his most iconic acting roles was in the series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

    Others also pointed out that a man holding a sign that read “‘You Can Make It’ helped me survive cancer. Thx Will” looked overly saturated, and his hands looked blended with a woman in front.

    Crowd with raised hands and smartphones recording, illustrating AI-faked crowds and twenty-fingered hands controversy.

    Image credits: Will Smith/YouTube

    As per netizens, the strange peculiarities in Will Smith’s audience are typical telltale signs of AI-generated crowds.

    Social media users did not hold back in their reactions to Will Smith’s apparent AI crowd

    Crowds holding signs with text at an event, illustrating AI-faked audiences and mocking twenty-fingered hands.

    Image credits: Will Smith/YouTube

    Social media users didn’t hold back theirreactions, with many poking fun at Smith’s seemingly AI-generated crowd.

    “Ok, this guy definitely has a humiliation fetish. No other explanation for releasing a crowd of AI abominations holding up misspelled signs about how he saved their lives,” one commenter wrote.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

    “Ah, yes, ‘I love you, FR6Sh Crince,’ def no AI, really thought better of you,” another commenter sarcastically noted.

    “’2 BAD WEATHER PEOPLE 2NIGHT WILL BE A STORM.’ I completely agree with that sign,” wrote another, much to the delight of netizens.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mocking Will Smith for faking crowds with AI using twenty-fingered hands.

    “LET’S SEE THOSE TWENTY-FINGERED HANDS IN THE AIR!!!” joked another.

    Another viewer posted, “Imagine being this rich and famous and having to use AI footage of crowds and bot comments on your video. Tragic, man. You used to be cool.”

    Comment by Hideyo Kusano criticizing a PR team for damaging a career amid Will Smith AI crowd faking controversy.

    While numerous netizens have poked fun at Will Smith’s seemingly AI-generated concert crowd, others have argued that the truth might be more nuanced.

    X user@Kohlliers, for one, observed that the man with the “‘You Can Make It’ helped me survive cancer” sign was actually present in other videos of the event.

    Image credits: willsmith

    Thus, it appeared that Will Smith’s team had opted to enhance the crowd using AI, resulting in the botched footage.

    “They’re tryna play my dawg Will Smith with AI fan allegations. Ngl, it does look crazy. But sometimes, AI is only used to make real footage appear cleaner & up the resolution. The fakest looking sign in the evidence was actually real,” the X user wrote.

    Image credits: willsmith

    The clips remain on Smith’s official YouTube channel, and while the chatter around them grows louder, his representatives have yet to comment on the controversy, according to theDaily Mail

    Will Smith’s AI crowd controversy comes at a difficult time for the actor-rapper

    Comment by Christian Schmeer explaining AI was used to fix low-resolution images, related to Will Smith mocking crowd faking.

    Comment by Nika Lominatze discussing possible AI upscale artifacts resembling generative artifacts in an online post.

    The controversy comes at a rather tricky moment for the actor and rapper.

    Will Smith first made his name in the 1980s as one half of DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, a duo that helped rap cross into the mainstream with upbeat storytelling hits like Summertime and Parents Just Don’t Understand.

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

    He later reinvented himself as a solo act, releasing Gettin’ Jiggy wit It and Miami, tracks that cemented his reputation as a rare artist who could thrive on music charts and at the box office.

    Will Smith’s decision to step back into the music scene comes as he’s still repairing his public image following his infamous behavior at the2022 Oscars, where he struck comedian Chris Rock on stage.

    Will Smith speaking into a microphone during an interview, with a focus on AI and faking crowds controversy.

    Image credits: REVOLT/YouTube

    That moment led to a decade-long ban from the Academy Awards and a wave of criticism that slowed his career momentum.

    Netizens weighed in on Will Smith’s peculiar concert crowd on social media

    Social media comment mocking Will Smith for using AI to fake crowds, mentioning surprise at hitting rock bottom again.

    Screenshot of an online comment mocking Will Smith for faking crowds with AI, highlighting controversy over AI use.

    Comment from user DarkArmyLieutenant criticizing Will Smith and Jada Pinkett amid AI crowd-faking controversy.

    Comment discussing Will Smith and AI footage, joking that listening to him causes unusual effects like twenty-fingered hands.

    User comment on online forum about midlife crisis, related to Will Smith mocked over faking crowds with AI discussions.

    Comment stating Will Smith is trying to remain relevant, linked to mocking over faking crowds with AI controversies.

    Comment pointing out obvious AI-generated crowd with repeated signs and fake details mocking Will Smith's twenty-fingered hands.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing Will Smith and mocking AI-generated crowds with twenty-fingered hands.

    Text post by BugPowderDuster stating celebrities think the public are dumb cash cows, referencing Will Smith mocked over AI faked crowds.

    Comment reading this is turning into a pretty epic mid life crisis meltdown, mocking AI faked crowd hands.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing Will Smith being mocked for faking crowds with AI using twenty-fingered hands.

    Commenter discussing Will Smith’s career and emotional damages amid AI crowd mocking about twenty-fingered hands.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing the possibility of people being real despite Will Smith faking crowds with AI.

    Screenshot of online comment discussing the widespread reaction to Will Smith mocked over faking crowds with AI.

    Comment mocking Will Smith for using AI to fake crowds, mentioning twenty-fingered hands in a social media post.

    Comment text on a white background discussing Will Smith’s insecurity amid AI-faked crowds controversy.

    Comment criticizing Will Smith’s public image amid AI crowd-faking controversy, highlighting negative online reactions.

    Comment criticizing a man for embarrassment, related to Will Smith mocked over faking crowds with AI.

    User comment discussing Will Smith as an AI-generated avatar amid crowd-faking controversies with AI technology.

    Screenshot of a comment mocking Will Smith for faking crowds with AI and mentioning twenty-fingered hands.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Veteran entertainment and news writer covering celebrity stories, viral trends, tech developments, and breaking updates syndicated to MSN.

    Read less »
