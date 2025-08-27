“Let’s See Those Twenty-Fingered Hands In The Air!”: Will Smith Mocked Over Faking Crowds With AI

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Smith’s return to music was supposed to be a moment of triumph. Instead, the actor and rapper now faces another storm, this time over allegations that the crowds in his recent concert video were not as authentic as he’d like everyone to believe.

As per sharp-eyed netizens, Will Smith’s concert video seemed rife with all the telltale signs of AI-generated crowds, complete with apparent glitches that give the game away.

Highlights Will Smith’s rap comeback is being overshadowed by a fresh AI controversy.

Fans have accused the actor and rapper of using fake digital crowds in his concert promos.

Critics argued that it’s another misstep in his attempt to rebuild his public image.

Will Smith’s enthusiastic audience had some very interesting peculiarities

Image credits: Maxine Howells/Getty Images

The controversialvideo was posted on Will Smith’s YouTube channel, and it was ironically titled “My favorite part of tour is seeing you all up close. Thank you for seeing me too.”

Will Smith is currently on tour in the UK, so his team has been busy sharing images and videos of his performances, according toFortune.

Image credits: Will Smith/YouTube

In the video, the actor and rapper, 56, could be seen performing in front of a very engaged audience, several of whom were evidently emotional. Some were even holding signs praising Smith.

While the video could be inspiring, social media users quickly pointed out some peculiar things about Smith’s video.

Image credits: Will Smith/YouTube

Many people in the crowd had faces that looked blurry or melted, and some had hands with far too many digits.

What’s more, some of the signs that were featured in the video had notable errors, such as one that read “FR6SH CRINCE.”

Image credits: Will Smith/YouTube

That’s a strange error for aWill Smith concert, considering that one of his most iconic acting roles was in the series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Others also pointed out that a man holding a sign that read “‘You Can Make It’ helped me survive cancer. Thx Will” looked overly saturated, and his hands looked blended with a woman in front.

Image credits: Will Smith/YouTube

As per netizens, the strange peculiarities in Will Smith’s audience are typical telltale signs of AI-generated crowds.

Social media users did not hold back in their reactions to Will Smith’s apparent AI crowd

Image credits: Will Smith/YouTube

Social media users didn’t hold back theirreactions, with many poking fun at Smith’s seemingly AI-generated crowd.

“Ok, this guy definitely has a humiliation fetish. No other explanation for releasing a crowd of AI abominations holding up misspelled signs about how he saved their lives,” one commenter wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

“Ah, yes, ‘I love you, FR6Sh Crince,’ def no AI, really thought better of you,” another commenter sarcastically noted.

“’2 BAD WEATHER PEOPLE 2NIGHT WILL BE A STORM.’ I completely agree with that sign,” wrote another, much to the delight of netizens.

“LET’S SEE THOSE TWENTY-FINGERED HANDS IN THE AIR!!!” joked another.

Another viewer posted, “Imagine being this rich and famous and having to use AI footage of crowds and bot comments on your video. Tragic, man. You used to be cool.”

While numerous netizens have poked fun at Will Smith’s seemingly AI-generated concert crowd, others have argued that the truth might be more nuanced.

X user@Kohlliers, for one, observed that the man with the “‘You Can Make It’ helped me survive cancer” sign was actually present in other videos of the event.

Image credits: willsmith

Thus, it appeared that Will Smith’s team had opted to enhance the crowd using AI, resulting in the botched footage.

“They’re tryna play my dawg Will Smith with AI fan allegations. Ngl, it does look crazy. But sometimes, AI is only used to make real footage appear cleaner & up the resolution. The fakest looking sign in the evidence was actually real,” the X user wrote.

Image credits: willsmith

The clips remain on Smith’s official YouTube channel, and while the chatter around them grows louder, his representatives have yet to comment on the controversy, according to theDaily Mail.

Will Smith’s AI crowd controversy comes at a difficult time for the actor-rapper

The controversy comes at a rather tricky moment for the actor and rapper.

Will Smith first made his name in the 1980s as one half of DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, a duo that helped rap cross into the mainstream with upbeat storytelling hits like Summertime and Parents Just Don’t Understand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

He later reinvented himself as a solo act, releasing Gettin’ Jiggy wit It and Miami, tracks that cemented his reputation as a rare artist who could thrive on music charts and at the box office.

Will Smith’s decision to step back into the music scene comes as he’s still repairing his public image following his infamous behavior at the2022 Oscars, where he struck comedian Chris Rock on stage.

Image credits: REVOLT/YouTube

That moment led to a decade-long ban from the Academy Awards and a wave of criticism that slowed his career momentum.

Netizens weighed in on Will Smith’s peculiar concert crowd on social media

