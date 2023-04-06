Life is an adventure like no other. It starts with a boom which creates life and ends in the most unpredictable ways.

In order to get a glimpse into the complex, raw and overpowering experience of giving birth, we invite you to pull your seats closer. The International Association of Professional Birth Photographers, whose goal is to spread the beauty of birth, announced the best photographs of 2023. And wrapped them up in the fascinating collection below.

If you'd like to see more of the IAPBP's photographs from the previous competitions, check out our previous features here, here and here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Best In Birth Details: "Waking Up At Sunrise", Paula Beltrao, Brazil

Best In Birth Details: "Waking Up At Sunrise", Paula Beltrao, Brazil

Paula Beltrao Report

11points
POST
#2

Best Overall: First Place: "Crossing The Veil", Annemarie Fuckel, Germany

Best Overall: First Place: "Crossing The Veil", Annemarie Fuckel, Germany

Annemarie Fuckel Report

8points
POST
#3

Best In Delivery: Black & White: "The Expected Meeting", Karoline Saadi, Brazil

Best In Delivery: Black & White: "The Expected Meeting", Karoline Saadi, Brazil

Karoline Saadi Report

8points
POST
#4

Best In Labor: "Safe Space", Jessica Innemee, Netherlands

Best In Labor: "Safe Space", Jessica Innemee, Netherlands

Jessica Innemee Report

7points
POST
#5

Best In Labor: Black & White: "The Loyal Birth Attendant", Laura Brink, Australia

Best In Labor: Black & White: "The Loyal Birth Attendant", Laura Brink, Australia

Laura Brink Report

7points
POST
#6

Best In Delivery: "Life Beneath The Surface", Mary Beliz , United States

Best In Delivery: "Life Beneath The Surface", Mary Beliz , United States

Mary Beliz Report

6points
POST
#7

Best In Postpartum: "The Lovers After", Natalie Broders, United States

Best In Postpartum: "The Lovers After", Natalie Broders, United States

Natalie Broders Report

5points
POST
#8

Best In Postpartum: Documentary: "Bed 32", Dania Lauren, Australia

Best In Postpartum: Documentary: "Bed 32", Dania Lauren, Australia

Dania Lauren Report

5points
POST
#9

Members' Choice: Best In Labor: "I Call Down My Power", Nicole Hamic, United States

Members' Choice: Best In Labor: "I Call Down My Power", Nicole Hamic, United States

Nicole Hamic Report

5points
POST
#10

Honorable Mention: "Cry Of Love", Anne Lucy, Brazil

Honorable Mention: "Cry Of Love", Anne Lucy, Brazil

Anne Lucy Report

5points
POST
#11

Best In Delivery: Documentary: "Hello, I Have Arrived", Jessica Miles , United States

Best In Delivery: Documentary: "Hello, I Have Arrived", Jessica Miles , United States

Jessica Miles Report

4points
POST
#12

Best In Delivery: Fine Art: "Brace For Birth", Laura Brink, Australia

Best In Delivery: Fine Art: "Brace For Birth", Laura Brink, Australia

Laura Brink Report

4points
POST
#13

Members' Choice: Best In Delivery: "First Touch", Settia Tin, Holland

Members' Choice: Best In Delivery: "First Touch", Settia Tin, Holland

Settia Tin Report

4points
POST
#14

Honorable Mention: "I Stand In My Power", Lawren Snapka, United States

Honorable Mention: "I Stand In My Power", Lawren Snapka, United States

Lawren Snapka Report

4points
POST
#15

Honorable Mention: "Holding Hands", Ash Blythe, United States

Honorable Mention: "Holding Hands", Ash Blythe, United States

Ash Blythe Report

3points
POST
#16

Honorable Mention: "Chaos And Calm", Stefany Pontes, Brazil

Honorable Mention: "Chaos And Calm", Stefany Pontes, Brazil

Stefany Pontes Report

3points
POST
#17

Honorable Mention: "Liminal Space", Megan Angstadt-Williams, United States

Honorable Mention: "Liminal Space", Megan Angstadt-Williams, United States

Megan Angstadt-Williams Report

3points
POST
#18

Best In Postpartum: Fine Art: "The Sovereign Family Tree", Laura Brink , Australia

Best In Postpartum: Fine Art: "The Sovereign Family Tree", Laura Brink , Australia

Laura Brink Report

2points
POST
#19

Honorable Mention: "The Final Drop", Beth Lindsay, Australia

Honorable Mention: "The Final Drop", Beth Lindsay, Australia

Beth Lindsay Report

2points
POST
#20

Honorable Mention: "Postpartum Porcelain Throne Check", Sarah Romero, United States

Honorable Mention: "Postpartum Porcelain Throne Check", Sarah Romero, United States

Sarah Romero Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Honorable Mention: "Bloodline", Alannah Finn, United States

Honorable Mention: "Bloodline", Alannah Finn, United States

Alannah Finn Report

2points
POST
#22

Best In Labor: Documentary: "Drowning In Exhaustion", Laura Brink, Australia

Best In Labor: Documentary: "Drowning In Exhaustion", Laura Brink, Australia

Laura Brink Report

1point
POST
#23

Best In Postpartum: Black & White: "Peaceful Arrival", Annemarie Fuckel , Germany

Best In Postpartum: Black & White: "Peaceful Arrival", Annemarie Fuckel , Germany

Annemarie Fuckel Report

1point
POST
#24

Honorable Mention: "All Lines Lead To You", Laura Brink , Australia

Honorable Mention: "All Lines Lead To You", Laura Brink , Australia

Laura Brink Report

1point
POST
#25

Honorable Mention: "My First Seconds Here", Julia Santiago, Brazil

Honorable Mention: "My First Seconds Here", Julia Santiago, Brazil

Julia Santiago Report

0points
POST
#26

Honorable Mention: "Beautiful Beautiful Boy", Tiarra Doherty, United States

Honorable Mention: "Beautiful Beautiful Boy", Tiarra Doherty, United States

Tiarra Doherty Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!