Kelp Gull, Hobart CBD, Tas



"I wonder frequently if the Hobart CBD Kelp Gulls think about moving out of the busy city. Or maybe they enjoy the loud concrete jungles? I took this picture from our home in the middle of a busy intersection. I do sometimes stare at the grey walls and wish I could move closer to nature. Did this particular Kelp Gull have the same thoughts? Urban birds have always had a special place in my birder heart. Their adaptation and resilience are fascinating and their presence makes me think about how many other species of birds we could coexist with in cities with more space for nature. During the shorter winter days, I find it sometimes challenging to photograph birds as much as I would like to. It's dark when you leave the house for work and it's dark when you get back. The last couple of months I often found myself on the rooftop of our apartment building during lunch breaks to get at least a few minutes of bird photography in per day. I didn't expect to get much out of these short photography sessions but soon realized that the same Kelp Gulls are sitting on the same building day in and day out. After a couple of sessions, I finally made out a particular building and frame that I deemed interesting enough to photograph. With a bit of patience, the resident bird finally landed in one of its favorite spots and let me take this picture."