Humans can have an impact on nature and wildlife. We asked Lisa to share a personal story or observation that made her acutely aware of this impact and how it influenced her approach to birdwatching and conservation. The woman shared with us: “I guess this summer is a perfect example of that. I have observed fewer and fewer hummingbird sightings in my backyard for a couple of years now, and this year is the least I have seen. This year, it could be because of the wildfires in Canada - we have felt quite a bit of that here too in the form of smog and bad air. A couple of years ago, I think the big freeze in Texas had an impact too. I know my yard is just a small area and I do what I can here but birds are roaming such vast ranges that it needs to be a team effort. Organizations like Audubon or Cornell are doing a very good job raising awareness of how to help birds during migration but it feels like we all need to get away from feeling like 'it is not happening for me or my impact isn't really huge so I can ignore it'. Photos or videos and a little story may spark something that leads to the desire and enthusiasm to do more. That is part of why I do this as well.”