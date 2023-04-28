“The Big Angry Biker Man Got His Nasty Sugar Cream Drink”: Barista Maliciously Complies With Rude Customer’s Special Request

An internet user shared a somewhat comical experience they had with a biker who walked into the coffee shop they worked at and demanded what amounted to be a coffee without coffee. The customer is always right tends to be true when the customer happens to be a group of leather-clad bikers.

So OP complied and gave them a tall, cold cup of sugar and cream, which is, firstly, disgusting and, secondly, not a cup of coffee in any way, shape, or form. Commenters had a field day laughing at the order and sharing similar experiences with customers with particularly bizarre coffee demands.

People can be pretty particular about their coffee orders even if they don’t quite understand what they are getting

Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)

An internet user shared a time a biker demanded what was essentially a cup of sugar and cream and wouldn’t take no for an answer

Image credits: Marinabars_photo (not the actual photo)

Image credits: revilo636

OP answered some reader questions and gave additional details

People also shared their own experiences with strange coffee orders