Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“The Big Angry Biker Man Got His Nasty Sugar Cream Drink”: Barista Maliciously Complies With Rude Customer’s Special Request
29points
Funny6 hours ago

“The Big Angry Biker Man Got His Nasty Sugar Cream Drink”: Barista Maliciously Complies With Rude Customer’s Special Request

Justin Sandberg and
Gabija Palšytė

An internet user shared a somewhat comical experience they had with a biker who walked into the coffee shop they worked at and demanded what amounted to be a coffee without coffee. The customer is always right tends to be true when the customer happens to be a group of leather-clad bikers.

So OP complied and gave them a tall, cold cup of sugar and cream, which is, firstly, disgusting and, secondly, not a cup of coffee in any way, shape, or form. Commenters had a field day laughing at the order and sharing similar experiences with customers with particularly bizarre coffee demands.

People can be pretty particular about their coffee orders even if they don’t quite understand what they are getting

Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)

An internet user shared a time a biker demanded what was essentially a cup of sugar and cream and wouldn’t take no for an answer

Image credits: Marinabars_photo (not the actual photo)

Image credits: revilo636

OP answered some reader questions and gave additional details

People also shared their own experiences with strange coffee orders

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Funny
Homepage
Trending
Funny
Homepage
Next in Funny
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda