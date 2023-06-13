People on Reddit discussed what surprised them the most when they married into the significantly wealthier family of their partner. The ‘ Ask Reddit ’ community members shared their thoughts after one of them asked what was the biggest shock about marrying into such a different way of life. They also wanted to know if the redditors believed their personalities changed at all by having to adjust to different wealth backgrounds. Scroll down to find their answers on the list below.

#1 I'm marrying into a significantly-less wealthy family. It amazed me at first how they didn't need money to have a good time. The family is so warm and welcoming, and they're the ones that pretty much taught me how to survive god forbid if I was on my own. They Pretty much gave me street smarts and taught me how to solve problems without money.

#2 They didn't get sarcasm.



I thought snark was a cultural universal but when they kept questioning about my negative world view, I told them I wasn't being negative, that my hostility was a feint that the lower classes found comfort and amusement in.

#3 I didnt end up marrying this guy pretty much for this reason - he was such a child. His family babied him his entire life and his sisters were ducking psychotic. He was so overly impressed with himself for doing better in college, for example, when he didnt even consider that all of his friends had to work three jobs just to be there. His entire private schooling, apartment, groceries, literally everything was paid for out of pocket by his family. He was defensive over everything and could never admit that he had any amount of privilege. One of the reasons why I liked him at first was because he had apparently done s**t jobs for a large part of his life, so we could relate. I thought he was grounded. TURNS OUT he worked one shot job for two weeks and then quit, never to work again. Hes such a wuss that he stills tells people it was so traumatizing for him and that it changed him. This is a shock for me. I cant believe people are actually like this.

#4 We aren't married but have been together for 6 years and lived together for 3 years. My SO's family is very well off and I still get surprised randomly about it.



I remember one time his dad was complaining about wanting a new car because his Mercedes was old. I kind of laughed and said "isn't it only 3 years old?" And he replied totally stunned and said "oh my goodness no it is 5!" I couldn't hide the look on my face... I drive a 14 yr old Jeep and my family still has a 20 yr old Durango (great car btw).



Our personalities definitely haven't changed (that I'm aware of). He knows that he's had advantages in life because of his family's wealth and is fiscally responsible with his money. Although I can not say that about his computer spending habits...

#5 Per my wife; "Listening to your mother complain about your family's presonal pilot really seemed odd. Listening to her complain about having to manage your cottage in the summer ( a huge estate on a wonderful lake in NY) really puts my waitressing job in perspective. Wife and I are the same, I'm still her "arrogant prick" .

#6 My SO's family isn't insanely rich, but I grew up lower middle class and he grew up upper middle. We had just gotten engaged when his dad and step-mom included me in a birthday dinner for a sibling of his. SO assured me dad was paying before I agreed to go as he knew how anxious I am in new situations and I had never been to this restaurant in a bigger city 2 hours away before. I was horrified to see how much they would be paying for my meal, and tried to order the cheapest thing on the menu. The first couple years of marriage were hard as they gifted us money and reimbursed us for major purchases that we didn't request (as we remodeled a fixer upper). They have also taken us on vacations. It is still uncomfortable for me to accept these things from them, as it is unheard of in my family; buying someone else a meal at a casual chain restaurant would be a huge thing for us. It hasn't changed how I view money, but it has definitely effected our children. If they find an expensive toy, they know they can ask those grandparents for it for their birthday. They ask when we are going on vacation again. They come home from visits with new clothes, shoes, and toys. Growing up only having a few days of clothing and all of it hand me downs, I am constantly trying to get them to realize how blessed they are, as I don't want them to grow up entitled, but I fear I am losing the battle.

#7 Married into wealthy family. Moved overseas to live with them. They aren’t considered particularly wealthy In country, but from my home-standards they certainly live in a mansion!



I grew up with split parents. One below poverty and one middle class but always working. Saw life from both sides.



It’s insane to see how some people have kids (often adult kids) with no concept of money management. Buying designer clothes every week, eating out at expensive fancy restaurants and ordering in every second night. Then they are surprised how at the end of the month they have no savings.



It’s so common to hear or 30 year olds getting casual handouts of cash from their parents. My family wouldn’t have been able to afford to do that on one side (albeit would go into debt to help you if it was an emergency).



Many of these families had a grandparent or parent that worked hard for the money. But the concept and ability to budget was never taught to the kids.

#8 I married into an upper middle class family. I'm living a lot more comfortably than I ever did with my family. My parents struggled with debt most of my upbringing and we never could afford exstravigant vacations. When I married my husband, I couldn't believe how generous my in-laws were/are. My mil made the house we're living in now possible a lot sooner than we were expecting. She foots the bill for expensive improvements and repairs on the house when we need it. She plans to help pay for my parents to fly out to visit (they live in the US and I live in Canada) when I have my baby. The list goes on. Hubby and I are very smart with our money so it's not like I went from not being able to manage money to just getting taken care of by generous and well off in-laws. I've always been a saver. Marrying into this family has helped me understand that I don't have to live in fear of spending money. Growing up with very little money has taught me a lot too. I'd say I have benefited in more ways than one with both lifestyles.

#9 Not married. However, One of my best friends had a crazy amount of wealth. Always dressed his best but never showed his wealth off. He decided to be one of my friends. I wasnt too keen of him at first. Always bugging me and trailing behind me. He finally confided in me he was gay. And he wasnt out to his family. Came to me crying and was being bullied. I stood up to his bullies (nearly got expelled for it). He invited me over for dinner and he lived in the biggest house I had ever seen. One of those we have a movie theater rooms and 6 bathrooms for no reason. He said "yeah I had a couple of people who i thought were my friends and they just wanted me for money". I told him, "Dude I grew up dirt poor. I am just happy you have a toilet I can use because I have to pee." His parents loved me. Still talk about that story. I helped come out to his parents. His father passed away. He tried to give me gifts and stuff and I told not to.

For my birthday his mom and him bought me disney passes and we went all the time before the moved. Still miss him

#10 I married into a hugely wealthy family. My father in law was President of an international medical staffing firm. He retired 3 times from the company and each time had a bigger retirement package.



My wife is cultured beyond belief, fluent in at least 4 languages and has seen the world that most of us could only dream of seeing in our lifetimes.



My wife is also one of the hardest working people I have ever met and even with all the wealth actually practices charity to the point that I have to stop her.



I never realized how influential the name was until visiting New York and staying at the 4 seasons a manager came over and called my F-I-L by name and pushed us to the front of the line. We were treated like royalty that week.



Or for my wedding to his daughter. Not only did he foot the bill for everything (Wedding reception consumed 12.5 gallons of Patron) he flew my wife and I 3 week honeymoon anywhere in the world on his dime.



He gave us his AMEX black and said have fun. 6 countries well over 100k in a honeymoon never said a word.



EDIT 1:



I never answered the question. Yes, it changed me after being exposed to that kind of wealth and family support (something that my poor, broke, redneck trailer park a*s never experienced as a child) I wanted to be better, to fully utilize my potential and I have completely reworked my entire image and thought process to do it.



I now have my own wealth, separate from the wife's and her father gives me endless counsel on how to properly manage a business and doors are opening for me faster than I can keep up to be honest.



I will never forget the harsh lessons he gave to me when I sent my business model to him. He essentially nuked it with a verbal hadoken that almost unraveled my very existence. However, I kept refining it and finally won his approval.



Im glad I did, the bank loaned the money with very little issue. I paid off the loan in less than 9 months.

#11 We're not married yet, but we've been together for years and we're getting married in a few months so...



I grew up in a pretty standard middle to upper-middle class family. I got a car when I got my license, but it was an 15 year old Jeep, and my parents made me pay for half. When I shopped, it was at the mall, but we weren't buying designer or anything. That type of thing. I wasn't spoiled, but I was privileged.



My SO's family is insane, old school money. The kind where if we're in the city his dad's originally from, his last name holds clout and people know who he belongs to. A standard gift from his family when you turn 16 is a $50k car, and everyone gets a million at 18 from their trust fund to pay for college, and then you get you're remaining millions when you graduate. He invested his pretty wisely, and now has a good amount of money in the bank along with his own investments and such.



The weirdest thing is how it's so easy for him to just... do things and write them off as no big deal. Like once we got engaged and started consolidating our finances he paid off my student loans and credit cards without thinking about it, and just shrugged it off when I asked him about it (He insisted that I'm stressed enough with the debt from my business and my own personal credit garbage fire would reflect on him in the long run) or when our range died in the kitchen he handed over a card and just told me to buy whatever was the best, because I would know better than him. Money is just something that exists to him, and he's smart with it, but if it's not something he views as big amount or it's a good idea in the long run, he doesn't see the point of worrying about throwing down the cash to pay for it.



Also wedding planning is insane. His mother is paying for it as a gift and I was expecting something nice but as far as she's concerned money is nothing. You like this venue that's 20k just for the space? go ahead and book it. You want this fancy rehearsal dinner, that's going to cost as much as a lot of people's weddings do? Why not. I'm letting my bridesmaids get whatever dress they want as long as it's floor length and navy even though I found one dress I really loved and he and his mother don't understand why. The dress was $500 and I can't imagine making someone pay that for something they'll wear once but for them it's no big deal, since it's a special day. The unrestrained spending does my head in a lot, as it's just a day or two, but it's what's expected of me in his family, as they have a name to keep up with.



I don't feel like it's changed me or him much since we got together, as I always knew he had money. He's still just the way he always was. He was raised in a different state from his dad's family, which is where the family money comes from, so he's a fairly normal, well adjusted adult, unlike some of his cousins. I would say I'm a bit more relaxed when it comes to accepting him paying for things. When we started dating it was hard for me to be okay with it. It felt like pity or charity because I was so clearly broke compared to him.



There has been some weird resentment from some of my friends and family, though. I can't talk about things we do or like because I get some snide comment about how nice it must be to be spoiled, which is annoying because he doesn't really pay for anything in my day-to-day life. It's definitely put a wedge between some of my friends/family because of it.

#12 That if something like an oven or chair is only slightly broken they just get a new one entirely. Also because they took so many awesome trips to places like Myrtle Beach and Disney World the kids including my boyfriend literally don't care and often skip most of the trips now.



The only vacation my family has ever taken is camping and my parents have had the same appliances for like 20 years. It didn't change our relationship, but it did cause me to see how little value their family places in these things.

#13 Not married but dated a woman from the Philippines while I lived there. Her family was actually well off compared to most but still the difference was huge. She didn't understand the difference because she had never been to the U.S. For her to take a vacation she had to work 12 hours a day, six days a week for a few years.. and that was just to go to a place close like Malaysia.

#14 My mother-in-law's shallowness. The worst thing that could happen to her is to not have a partner to play tennis with at the country club.

#15 What shocked me the most was finding out my wife was threatened with the punishment of getting bagged cereal instead of boxed.

#16 My mom married my dad and has been provided with an upper-middle class life-style. She likes to show off and often uses a charitable/philanthropist type approach in order to do so. It gets on my nerves. I know deep down she's a judgy, spiteful person, but skips around acting like mother Teresa to everyone else. I'm sure she wasn't as entitled when she was lower class.

#17 Hope I’m not too late to the party here. I feel I have an actually good answer for once..



First off, I come from a wealthy family but not a FU kind of wealthy family. I grew up privileged in the extent I went to great schools my whole life and never really had to worry about much. My family is lovely, caring, kind and cares so much about helping others.



My fiancée has a FU wealthy family that is riddled with drama. We’re talking old, deep, family wealth. Go anywhere in the world and do anything you could imagine kind of money.



My fiancée was the youngest of many and has always been the black sheep. At first, I thought it was in her head, but we have been together a long time and I have had the privilege of experiencing their treatment of her first hand.



The weird issue is that though she is the youngest, she is also the most successful. Super smart lady!



The rest of her siblings need her families help to deal with life. They just can’t figure out how to do anything on their own. Her family treats her so poorly and all we can come up with is that since we don’t need their help, they don’t like us.



There has been a massive perspective shift regarding wealth for both of us. We have decided that we never want wealth to be used against us as a measure of love. We just want to be happy, and do what we love with who we love.



I think the big change in personality has occurred because she experienced (via my family) that you can be wealthy, but also not be a total D. It has taken a lot of therapy for the two of us to not tolerate her family’s treatment of us, and realize we are ok with or without them in our lives.



We’ve both changed for the better as a result of their “money solves problems and equates to love” attitude.

#18 My FIL was an attorney with offices in London, Geneva, and New York. Her mother was a physician in private practice in London. My parents were a military officer and housewife. My wife went to private schools through undergrad, then came over to the US for grad school plus a gap year of traveling, all paid for by her parents. I had to work construction in the summers to pay for a second-tier university. Neither one of us changed much, which is why we're divorced.

#19 Probably should use a throwaway but whatever. Married into a family who is well off. I come from below poverty level. It was a big shock when our wedding present was a paid off house. Random expensive gifts like watches etc have always made me a little uncomfortable since I don’t really know what to do besides say thank you. We have received two paid off homes in ten years with one worth over $500k. It’s been a wild ride but thankfully we will be able to provide for our kids due to it.

#20 We didn't get married, but I dated a woman from a much wealthier background than myself for about five years - and we very much thought we'd get married.



I didn't grow up dirt poor or anything, but I grew up in my cities Western suburbs (when people say the West they often say it snidely), raised by a single mum. My ex grew up in the second most exclusive suburb in the Eastern suburbs, the poshest area of my city, homes in her street were at least 3 mil.



Honestly, I would say it only changed each of us potentially for the worse.



Her family disliked me from day one and never gave me a chance. It was a really intense dislike, they consistently made me uncomfortable, purposefully even. They would make fun of what I was used to eating (I had meat and two veg growing up, veg microwaved from the frozen section because my mum was, you know, busy doing everything alone) and they went to the ritziest restaurants in the city consistently - at least once a week. They wouldn't really speak to me at the dinner table, rather they would speak to each other and if I offered an opinion they would look at me silently and continue on. It was ironic in my view because I was actually the most well educated person at the table with two university degrees, and yet they consistently acted like I could have nothing of value to say.



I don't have the energy to rehash the horrendous behaviour of her family but let's just say they had no semblance of basic manners (instead of, say, making a dish they know someone likes when they are a guest they will actively make something they hate to

'open their worldview), they refused to treat my mother like a person, they will help no one, they had this weird thing where they were incredibly wealthy but refused to make enough food for the table, they treated both of their adult children like 12 year olds, they had poor hygiene etc.



On my end, my girlfriend didn't visit my family home very much. She didn't like the commute. When she did she would make a mess in the kitchen and never clean up etc. I could tell she was judging what we ate. When we invited her parents to come out to our suburb and have some Thai food they hired a driver because they didn't want to drive to this area themselves (it's not remotely dangerous, it's incredibly vanilla, my suburb is just full of very Christian white people who drive toyotas and not Mercedes), and they spent the entire time at dinner mentioning how surprised they were that there was anyone in the restruant and how surprised they were that the food was good. They also had this habit of treating wait staff like robots - 'get this, get that' never looking them in the eyes.



This one time my ex's parents went to Italy for a month and didn't bother to check if they left enough food for their dog. My ex can't drive and I wasn't in the state so my lovely mother drove to the other side of the city, bought the food, drove it to the house, and drove home. It was a 200 dollar bag of food, mind you. Her parents never said thank you and never offered to repay. That's the general vibe.



One time I had to have surgery for something intestinal and I had to go to my ex's families house for dinner - I requested that I'd like something plain this time around because I was feeling a bit off post surgery. Her mother couldn't cope with the idea of having to accommodate another human and made a massive deal of it.



Basically, being with me long term seemed to bring tension into her elitist as f**k family, and it made me reluctant to date someone from that background again, which I know is irrational but God, was her family the worst.

#21 The casual wastage of food. The sense of entitlement to bowing and scraping from service staff. The judging of people by the price of their gifts. Brand-chasing. Teaching children that sharing is the poor kids' way of getting your stuff. All the worst behaviours of new-money people.



I come from a family of school-teachers, and spend part of my childhood on single income. Rice and lentils for days. My SO came from a family of a surgeon and a mid-level businessman's heiress. The kind of meals they would put out for four people still make me squirm. Lobster, three kinds of fish, a big meat dish, plus a few vegetarian sides, three shop-bought desserts. For one meal. For four people.



Naturally, no one would be able to finish the food, and unless leftovers were specifically requested, it would all be tossed. Because "leftovers aren't healthy". Never mind that the household staff would have gladly taken it home. They haven't "earned the right" to enjoy such lavish meals.



I find it utterly crass. I've had to train my SO to live within our means, say please and thank you to service people and mean it, and to donate things instead of letting them rot. Life is so much better now.

#22 I did. I was shocked at how down to earth, caring and giving very wealthy people are in real life. On the internet, they are vilified to the tenth degree, but I have never met anyone is that part of society that wasn't charitable and generally nice to people around them.





#23 Im about to marry in to an extremely wealthy family. So far all my expectations of what his family would be like were actually wrong. Like I thought they would judge me or act like I'm the sad little poor girl but theyre actually very nice and aren't perfect either like they have some problems too. And like I always felt odd when they would pay for something for me then i realized after awhile they just like to do it. They like spending money and helping me or whatever. It was just very nice because you have no idea how scared I was to meet his infamous family. What was really cool is being able to glimpse in to what life like that would be like because my fiances not rich his family is. He works a normal job as call operator lol so its also amazing that their son wasn't raised having whatever he wants. I don't know lol I just found it very interesting and very eye opening.

#24 Honestly the biggest shock was how much they shopped at thrift stores. (And no, they aren't rich *because* they shopped at thrift stores.) I was always surprised by my reaction too...early on I always felt like my MIL was such a cheapskate. It was somehow almost insulting to me that she would buy c**p she didn't need at second hand stores when she could afford nice, new things. Really puts into perspective how much poorer families sometimes value "expensive" things out of pride.

#25 The one that was the biggest shock was my first Christmas with his family. We had only been dating for 2 months. His family flew us out to their condo in a private resort which required us to fly through a private airport as well.



Day two, his parents took me out to buy ski supplies as my Christmas present.. they spent over $4000 on my ski suit and accessories. I got down mittens! It took a good 30 minutes of coaxing for them to get me to stop staring at the redo I Lois price tags, but even then I felt uncomfortable.



Fast forward a week to Christmas morning, his mom made sure I had a stocking (which was exciting and homely for me because growing up we usually only did stockings). But then I pulled out a box.. with a $300 necklace in it. A $300 stocking stuffer! I thought it was the wrong stocking. Like it was supposed to be for her daughter (we had the same name). I had never had a stocking valued over $20, and I had only opened one part.



All-in-all they are the kindest family. Very humble, and always sharing their happiness and wealth when they can!

#26 Not me, my cousin. For context, my cousin is actually decently well off, her dad (my uncle) is a doctor, and her mom no longer needs to work. For reference, my family is lower middle class so that makes the stories I’ve heard pretty insane.



1. The engagement ring. My cousin got something like a 3 carat diamond engagement ring. That’s insane as it is. She went to a family get together for her fiancés side of the family, and was told how “dainty” her ring was in comparison to a relatives 8 carat ring.



2. Thanksgiving. I’m not sure if I have the dates correct with this one cause the story I remember is kind of insane, but they hired a chef to cook for them for thanksgiving, and after he had done his job, he left the leftover turkey in the oven so they could have more if they wanted. So they hired him again I guess on Christmas or New Years and he goes into the kitchen, opens the oven and is greeted with the same turkey. They never used their kitchen. They always bought food or ate out.



3. His job. My cousins husband has never had a real job. She got her degree in art and has worked at several high end museums in both las angeles and Dallas. He volunteered. That was his job. Nothing wrong with that, and it’s honestly admirable for someone of wealth to be spending their time volunteering and helping out. He’s now moved on to acting though, and has had a couple roles in commercials and stuff.



4. I think I remember a story of how his family somehow owned some really old ford designs? The company bought the designs back for several million dollars, and it was just no big deal.

#27 Throwaway here.



I met my now fiance back in grade 9 of high school. We kind of hit it off twords the end of the school year but summer came and we went our separate ways. ( she lived 30min drive away, and my mother did not always have extra gas money to spare ) I managed to scrounge up a few hundred dollars by doing odd jobs around the community until I could buy a cell phone with a s****y plan. I got her number from a friend on facebook and we started chatting. We talked every day for the remaining month and a half of summer.



Going into grade 10 I knew I had to date this girl. It was about a month after school started that i ended up asking her out! She said yes of coarse. Fast forward 4 months too her 16th birthday. She called me up the night before school and asked If I wanted a ride to school. i was flabbergasted. What? How? Turns out her father bought her a brand new dodge ram with about 30k km on it.



Thats was the first sign to me that they were well off. As time went on my fiances Father became more fond of our relationship. My mother had recently lost her job and only had a 20 year old car that hardly ran. This man offered her a job at his small business that he owns, AND gave her one of the older fleet trucks ( that stills runs to this day with almost 500k km on it )



My now fiance and I worked at his small business throughout the summer months inbetween school years and were saving for a nice vacation after graduation. He ended up spending 3,000 on our plane ticket as a gift...



We started working for his business full time after graduation. We planed to each live at our parents home so we could save for a down payment on a modest home. We managed to save 25,000 or so and went to the bank. unfortunality they would not approve us for a loan enough to buy a good home. We were sad, but life is life.



This is where I am still too this day, Blown away. He brought us into his office at work and said " Give me your down payment. We are going house shopping next week " I could not f*****g believe it. This man was going to set us up for life. And he did. We are currently paying him a "mortgage payment" every month.



We are extremely gratefull. I grew up moving almost every year while my parents were chasing the jobs. I hated it, I understood why. But I hated it. I am beyond happy that I met this girl and that her father is so dam generous. As i sit typing this out at the desk I earned at his company I am thankful for the opportunity he gave me. I try every day not to be the spoiled Bosses son-in law. I should also mention that he also gave my uncle a job when he moved across Canada 5 years ago ( still works with us ) and has recently hired my mothers step brother as an IT guy.



TLDR; Meet a girl in grade 9. Her parents bought us lots of things, gave us very good jobs and helped us purchase a house.

#28 Background: He’s from an upper middle class family. Multiple vacations a year. Family had a pool, a boat, and a huge property. Lived in a beautiful house in a small quiet neighborhood. Big home with just him, his mom, stepdad, and two little brothers.



My family was barely above the poverty line. My parents made sure I had what I needed, but we definitely went without often. Had power shut off. Water shut off a few times. Never went on vacation. Never really left home to go out. My parents divorced when I was 16 and life went down hill. Mother became addicted to heroin and no longer cared whether or not I ate. I ate a pack of ramen everyday and had water to drink. That’s it. I was barely 100 pounds at 18.



Anyway, we met in high school during junior year. And have been together for 9 years.



First shock was definitely the first Christmas. That year I got 3 used games, one new game, and candy in my stocking. I was feeling good.



Went to his house and was greeted with a mountain of toys. It easily came up to my waist and was packed with things. Beyblades, Pokémon merchandise, and dinosaur toys. I thought to myself “wow. His brothers made out good this year” Nope. That was just one of the three piles of toys in the home. His was smaller but full of more expensive toys. Video games, an Xbox, and iTunes cards galore. The real crazy part? He still had presents at his dads to open. His grandparents too. And a high dollar gift coming from his Uncle in another state. (I can’t remember what it was that first year. Probably iPod or something).



Biggest shock was after we graduated. Due to my poor home life, and because it was only a few months before him and I left for college, his mother let me move in with them.



His mother, when not at work, was constantly shopping. Her husband was constantly building and keeping busy. She wants that wall torn down and her living room redecorated? Done in a weekend or two. Didn’t even bat their eyes at the money they’d spend.



Going shopping with her was crazy!!



She bought me a new wardrobe for college. I never had a real winter jacket until she bought me one. The idea of having more than 1 pair of jeans and 2 bras was unheard of for me. But i left for college with 13 bras and 4 pairs of jeans.



A month before we left for college, she began shopping for stuff for his dorm room. And in turn, bought me stuff for my dorm room. Everything she bought him, she’d buy me one too. Sheets, school supplies, picture frames, everything. Easily $1000 worth of stuff. For each of us. I still can’t believe it.



My mother couldn’t even guarantee I’d make it to the college I chose, let alone furnish my dorm room. First night at college, it all hit me. The fact that our lives were so different and yet he loved me for me. I cried. It was so different. At this point we’d been together for over 3 years and it didn’t seem to phase him that we grew up so different. And I wrote a beautiful heartfelt letter to his mom thanking her for everything.



Well 6 years later, I married him. That was another shock. Apparently my definition of “small” wedding and his families were super different. But we only spent like $3000 on it and had everything we wanted. They pressured me to have more, but I didn’t want it.



Our personalities haven’t changed. He spends money like his mother. Our bills are paid. But he never has spare money. It “burns a hole” in his pocket. I think that’s the phrase. As for me, I have money saved up. I can’t even buy something without thinking about it 100 times. He wants a $400 LEGO set? It’s already on its way to our door step. I want to get a new pair of shoes because mine are falling apart? It’s a 3 month thought process.



The only thing I can say I spend money on like him is food. When you eat nothing but ramen for 2 years, it makes you want to eat. Fresh fruits. Fresh vegetables. The high dollar organic stuff too. I spend the extra money for leaner beef. Cabinets are never empty here. Ramen is still a staple in our home though.







#29 Well, I came from a very working class background. My folks had broken into the middle class, definitely the first generation of my family to do so, but we lived in a poor area, and health issues meant we never seemed to have any money to spare.



At school I got picked on for being too poor, and for being too posh.



Anyway, the culture shock for me was eating out at nice places.



I had been to a restaurant maybe twice before I met my wife, ever.



Every time we meet her family, we go to a restaurant like it's no big thing.



Still seems weird to me, almost never think to do it myself, but you do get used to doing it with other folks. It's not a big issue, I can afford it no problem since I got a middle class job and a middle class house and all the trappings.



On the down side, having lived a lot of life in a lot of places, I often feel like there's a reason they call them trappings.



#30 Not me but my daughter married someone with a s**t ton of cash in his pocket. She has earned a decent living herself but together shes gonna live a lot nicer than she ever did with me growing up.



Maybe its because of the culture differences or whatever but him and I have never seen eye to eye on much and dont get along that well. I grew up very poor in a rough neighborhood in Boston and according to everyone I know I have an extremely crass and blunt personality. He grew up in an extremely wealthy family in the suburbs. We have next to nothing in common.



As for my daughter, I think shes definitely changed. I always sensed growing up she resented the lack of money our family had. Like both my son and other daughter seemed to embrace growing up in a blue collar family and took pride from where they were from but she always seemed unable to cope with the fact we couldn't always do the things her friends could.



This is a small thing but just when I talk to my daughter and her husband when they talk so casually about going out all the time I just kind of feel strange, like it just seems alien the idea of having enough money to go to these upscale bars and restaurant all the time.



Also the value they seem to place on "going out" and buying gifts. Like everything fun is based around money. All my life some of the best memories I have is just hanging out with my friends, scrapping some stupid game together with the little s**t we had. Now I'm middle aged but to me fun is hanging out with friends. I dont need to spend money to have fun, I just talk and goof around with em. And if I do spend money it doesnt have to be extravagant but just show some thought. With them it seems like they go braindead if they cant buy something. Like you ask them to do something fun from scratch and they cant, they need "things" if you catch what Im saying. They buy a bunch of expensive gifts for eachother which just seems artificial to me.



Just my two cents anyway.

#31 I can actually answer this!

My family had rough times. We lived in housing projects, my parents always (to this day) worked two jobs each, & truly pushed the value of working hard for your money. We gave up a lot of luxuries, took out multiple loans, & saved every penny so us kids could afford private schools (they were much better than the public system) then college.

My husband, nowhere near the same. He grew up in Europe with old money. Both his parents have their own businesses & he had a great childhood where they struggled for very little.



The shock came from just visiting his hometown. It was gorgeous! I had never been to Europe before that & was in complete awe. His parents owned multiple homes in the best districts & in other countries for vacations. They were so sweet & gave me 500€ the day they met me cuz I was so nice! Got another couple grand(!) for my student loans purely because they heard how much of a burden that is in America & didn't want me to struggle. And finally bought us a house as our wedding gift. That didn't set well with me & my family since we've always worked but another story.



Problem? My husband never had to work for anything. Any time he needed money they, especially his mom, would just hand it off without an issue no matter the amount. He never bothered with college & basically just did what he wanted till meeting me.

Upon learning this I stated that I refuse to accept an engagement ring with money he didn't rightfully earn. That's when, at age 24, he realized that working for your money is hard. He thought he'd easily just start a business like his parents & failed because he had no idea how complicated it truly was. His parents realized what they had done & cut him off so he can learn the value of a dollar. I fully supported the decision. He had to learn how to struggle for the first time since things were not easy soon afterwards.



Now things are rougher but we've come together, built a savings, run a small business, & became a stronger couple in the end : )

#32 I was about to marry into a rich family but I moved in with my fiance who lived away from home. Nothing to spectacular about that. His parents though. They had 3 bathrooms (with heated floors) and 5 bedrooms. FIVE! White furniture, velvet and silk curtains, a MAID! They were 50 and retired and money was never an issue but they made their son get a low paying job so he'd appreciate the work and earning money.



They took me on a few vacations with them. All my life a vacation had been spending a day at the closest beach or visiting the city like tourists lol (try it, its fun). Their vacations were expensive. We went from NYC (home) to their vacation house in the Keys for their spring vacation, Aspen for their summer vacation, and Europe for their winter vacation (I didn't go with them to Europe but they offered like they were just offering a ride, that extra ticket and bedroom meant nothing to them)



I was given jewelry and paintings they had gotten for me in Europe. Christmas/birthday gifts were spa gift cards or reservations to Times Square restaurants, tickets to older bands that would tour on their last leg because his mom was close personal friends with them (I'd give them things I'd have like food or candles or starter gardens)



They were the most down to earth people I'd ever met though! Pretty frugal, bought their clothes from the usual middle class stores (except for fancy stuff, that was all designer) They never acted rich or like they were better than anyone. VERY charitable, like monthly donations to various organizations, hours spent at homeless shelters, etc.



I really miss them. They became my family because they treated me better than my own family. Vacations and gifts aside, they treated me like a human that deserved love and respect. I'm still on good terms with them but its kind of weird since we broke up

#33 I married someone who's parents were wealthy. We divorced 15+ years later. It was said I cared too much about money. But that was because my ex-spouse didn't care at all despite have an all girls ivy-league high school education and college degree. Most of her friends went to ucla, uc Berkeley, harvard, etc.



It's not that she was unintelligent. She is. But she was lazy. And her parents have a problem fixing their kids' problems by writing checks. I found her entitled in the extreme.



She had challenges growing up, but internalized them wrong taking the wrong lessons. She was way too bought into somewhat fantasy ideas that work/money were antithetical to happiness -- which while work absolutely comes with it's BS --- isn't practical with kids one who was special needs. This is not to say all wealthy people are like that; it depends significantly on the individual.



At times I found myself (who def came from a much less affluent and educated background) unable to deal well with some of the financial excesses espescially around Christmas. I have a BS and make decent money.



In the end I have very mixed feelings about her parents. They did not merely try but actually helped me/us at times. I don't think in the immediatcy of some problems their motivations were bad, and at other times I felt bad for them because I felt they were being used by their own kids. Very uncool. At some point their money became a control issue for me and I cut them off.



Living within one's own means is very important to me

#34 I didn't marry into money. But my mum did. My step dad and his family are...well...pretty much landed gentry. We live in the UK. And they have/had estates in Yorkshire and Scotland. My step dad was amazing (he passed away a couple of years ago) completely unconcerned with money. He lived in jumpers with big holes in them and ate cheese and honey sandwiches most of the time. He lived in the servants quarters of a big stately home with all his bee keeping stuff and froze in winter because of no central heating. All his family did Eton and then Oxford for their education. And the kids got ponies for birthdays...lovely people. Kind and generous and living in a completely different world from every other person I know. I got married in one of their estates in Yorkshire with an out door heated pool that they just let me borrow because "it's nice to see it used for a happy occasion"... My mum is equally as baffled by these kind and strange people. When she married my step dad she was an unemployed art teacher having to fight my dad for every penny of child support she could get out of him.

Edit: I have a lot of random stories about them and my step dad if people are interested

#35 I wasn't really poor, but we didn't have much either. Once our power was shut down because my parents couldn't pay the bills. Still, I think I was doing okay all the time and my mother did a awesome job trying to make my life as "normal" as possible.

My wife's family is quite wealthy. Her father's a doctor with his own medical office. Buying new cars for each family member every once in a while without batting an eye. Multiple expensive vacations every year. And so on.

Thus, my wife (and her family) is not materialistic at all. They don't really care or talk about money. They just have it. The family's best friend works at McDonald's - nothing wrong with that - just trying to show that they are not ignorant or arrogant.

However, every once in a while (even after 5 years) there are situations where I can clearly see that we have a completely different understanding of money. I remember when I talked about cars with my wife. And she literally said "I cannot understand why people buy old or used cars. I would never feel safe. Or why do people even buy those cheap brand cars? Better go for Mercedes Benz or BMW. Everybody knows that these cars are better. So why do people buy other cars?!" I could see in her eyes that she meant it 100% honest. She was not joking, she was very serious. I just calmly answered "Well, maybe because some people *just can't afford* those expensive cars?".I could see how surprised she was and said "Oh yea, you're right. I didn't think about that.".

I swear to god, I could see how surprised she was and how she just never considered the fact that there are people that cannot afford a Mercedes Benz or BMW.

#36 I went through some hard times with my mom growing up, but by the time I was in high school we were fine. After college and making some great financial moves, I considered my self to “have money”. It was around that time that I met my then fiancé, we never married though. We planned a trip to visit her family. She told me her parents were well off. She also told me that her dad was a watch collector. As I myself am one, I made sure to take my best watches with me. I had a Rolex, a high end Movado, and a lower end Cartier. These watches took me about 5 years to collect and it wasn’t easy.



I meet her dad and he compliments me on my watch. Immediate win for me. The next day, her father, her mother, my fiancé, and I head out for lunch and as they called it “light shopping”. My fiancé and her mom go into a boutique ladies store, and her father asks me to go with him to a jeweler in the mall to window shop the watches.



The owner knew him by name and even asked how my fiancé was doing. Needless to say, they knew each other. The owner gets excited and says that he has a Portugieser I stock. Like a kid in a candy store my fiancé’s father smiles, asks to see it and without hesitation writes a check for the watch. The watch cost just under $20,000. I tried to keep my cool as I watched a man thoughtlessly write a check for a watch that costs more than my whole collection that I spent years collecting. That’s when I really knew they had money. A nice house in an affluent neighborhood and a luxuey car didn’t convince me. It was him spending 20k and walking out as though he bought a pair of shoes that made me realize how I definitely am not a person with “money”.



#37 I grew up in a very middle class suburban lifestyle and my husband grew up in an exorbitantly wealthy British family. Not having to worry about money or even things like our son’s college fund or retirement funds is...different. It takes a lot of getting used to (although I can’t complain). Being able to choose a career based solely on passion and not practicality has been a perk.



I don’t know about changes in personality, but we do have wildly differing perspectives. My husband kind of assumed our son would have a nanny (and he does), but he asks about not only my nanny (that I didn’t have, because nurse and firefighter dad) but my younger brother’s nanny as well. Yep. He and his siblings all had *different* nannies assigned to them. It is bonkers. I have to remind him all the time: YOUR EXPERIENCES ARE NOT UNIVERSAL. But he’s a good soul.

#38 My step-father came from a very wealthy New England family. Like, all my cousins on that side have substantial trust funds due to the work their ancestor did in the early 20C. His family hated my mom because she was a hippie, had a bunch of kids with a bunch of different men. They saw her as trying to bring him down to her level. My step-father was disinherited by his family for marrying my mother. Growing up we lived in a very rural area with zero help from his family. All his siblings and cousins had beautiful expensive homes and lifestyles purchased for them while we lived in a shack. It was really hard on my step-dad and he took out on me and my siblings. Eventually one of his business ideas took off and now he is a multi-millionaire with real estate across the US; and his family are worrying about how to continue their lifestyle through to the next generation, because none of them did anything to make any money.

#39 I did. My side of the family didn't have two nickles to rub together for a long time. I was the first one in my family to go to college, move out of the state let alone the county let alone the town....I didn't know of anything outside a Super-8/Motel-6/Holiday-Inn. My clothes were from factory outlets, K-Mart, Walmart, etc. My first car was a 20 year old piece of junk that burned oil. I had to take out loans and work full time to make my way through college.



By spouse's side of the family was 100% polar opposite. But they are so nice. They are charitable, they are kind, they are earnest. Do I feel I've changed a bit? Probably....I now feel a bit out of place with my extended family at events...but that was bound to probably happen anyway.





#40 I came from a low class family. I biggest value was being kind, it mattered that we passed school but not that we had to be a doctor. My family immigrated here so it was really hard. My SO comes from the top 1%, very intellegent and lots of money. They were the top at everything and as a result a little snobby. My family and my SO didnt care about the relationship but my SO's parents and sibling were very upset over it. It took years for just the mother to like me. They didnt think I was good enough and constantly acted cold. It was very hard on me before but I learned not to care about others and it improved myself. I could care less because im happy. It would be nice if they liked me but I only need my SO and family.

#41 I didn't marry, but I dated a girl who was then (and obviously still is) just as removed from 'middle class', as I am now, just in opposite direction. We were together almost a year, and parted our ways as good friends, because she decided for various reasons to continue her college abroad.



While she was in no way ostentatious with her being from rich family, it just could be seen - everything she had on her was always top quality, and she never thought twice about spending money on something she, or someone she loved needed, and which is perhaps more telling, she instinctively new which fork is for what in fancy restaurants. She is very intelligent person, and she actually understood hardships poor people go trough, despite not experiencing any of them.



I kinda put that to test, when I took her hiking across country - we followed local trail of castles and palaces, and spent nights under the starts with sleeping bags only. That was close to first time she saw stars, and first she saw milky way, by the way. Next thing was simple hunger. At 20 years old, she literally experienced hunger for the first time in her life. It was kind of her own doing, since she packed definitely not enough food, and we ended rather far away from any grocery store or anything like that, when said food run out. I've seen it coming, but decided to not do anything.



There was some confusion at first, then anxiety, but by second day she hit visible discomfort, and by evening she was in full panic mode. Not eating for two days isn't dangerous, but it was a shock for her. At third day's morning we found and completely obliterated a field of forest berries, which are good (fructose!) but not very filling. She hit then something akin to existential crisis, and it took her a day to process that hunger, in fact, may kill. And it's not pleasant. And it's scary.



Since that day word 'hungry' was dangerous to say near her, since one would end up being fed (by force if needed) a full meal. Not that's wrong, or anything, but shows how experience can change people.



Going back to OP's question, I felt that I've changed around her. In fact, she put great deal of effort to 'make good people out of me', she fed me literature, dragged my a*s to see few operas and attend other cultural events (that I'd never know about, much less could afford), and put me trough the most strict course possible of rubbing elbows with right people - correctly assuming that would be the skill I'll benefit the most in my life.



I've also never really 'met' her parents, I've exchanged few words with them at some occasion, and we ate few dinners, that's all. Not that she had much of them to her, anyway. They were always busy, and they just met only during family trips and meals, she was closer to her nanny earlier, and assistant later. This is mostly how we ended up together. Similar interests, and the fact I instantly picked up she is lonely.

#42 I dated someone who was significantly more (think upper class vs middle class) wealthy than my family and it lead to us not marrying. The biggest shock was how ill prepared he was for life. No concept of money even though he worked to pay for cigs and alcohol. Mommy and daddy paid for everything.





Mom was convinced I was trying to get pregnant to get access to his trust fund.





Another shock was his brother getting away with felony-level amounts of cocaine because you know, selling drugs makes more money than working at A&F (back when they were cool). His brother was a minor at the time.

#43 Haven’t married into the family (yet) but my long term partner’s family is far richer than mine. Huge house worth over a million, two expensive cars and holidays abroad every year. My family isn’t struggling too much anymore, but are significantly poorer. The difference in attitudes between my parents and my partner’s was quite shocking. His parents, though well off, are realllly tight with money. Whereas my parents are generous to a fault and don’t care about having a lot of money. If they have what they need to get by, that’s enough. This became quite apparent when we both started university. My parents offered me £300/month for food, living expenses etc (I paid my rent), which I declined because I knew it was a lot of money to them, and I didn’t need anywhere near that amount anyway. My SO’s parents begrudgingly agreed to give him £20/week for food and living expenses, but consistently guilted him for this and acted like they had to work extra hours when this was clearly not the case. Not to mention they have made him work from an extremely young age, his dad signed him up for 3or 4 paper rounds at the age of 12 which paid almost nothing and took up large chunks of time outside of school. Recently, they pressured him to get a job during the 4 week break we have from uni (even though he has 7 exams to revise for) so that they don’t have to give him the £20/week. This makes him pretty stressed and upset.



We do have very different attitudes to money, my SO will never buy anything unless it is an absolute necessity and gets anxious if he has to spend money, even on something that costs £1. I’m pretty careful with money since I don’t have a lot of it, but I don’t stress as long as I have money for food and rent. It was really surprising to find all of this out when I got to know my SO, since I had always assumed rich people would be more relaxed about money.

#44 Not significantly wealthier (especially not any more!)



But I quite liked the change in expectations. My family never did higher education or had goals and dreams. You do your job your whole life and then you die.



My husband doesn't come from that idea, and so it's rubbed off on me. I took a few thousand dollars I got off my grandmother when she died, and now I run a retail business from a spare room that turns over 300k. We will have a long way to go, but we are on the way to making this work.



My family still can't comprehend what I do, and in the past they have tried to suggest other work. It doesn't compute that you can work for yourself and that can be your only job!

#45 My ex gf in college left her online banking open once and I saw the size of her "bs" bank account with standard interest. I.E. her play money.

Her 1.3% or whatever interest on that play money was more than I made ALL YEAR. So she literally earned more than me working full time by just parking her play money in a standard money market account. Never saw the "real" money accounts.



Her family was take a private jet vs drive 2 hrs to mountain home rich. Granted her family owned a couple private aviation firms on top of their real estate biz.

#46 Not me but my aunt. I've only remember her since she's been married to this guy btw.



Anyway, she was born a twin and my dad tells us a very different side of her compared to how she acts now. I've reason to believe it's because her husband has had a strong influence on her. She used to act like how I know my other aunt (her twin) to act now. She's pretty different than the rest of my dad's side of the family, partaking in wealthier-only activities, like joining yacht clubs or summer clubs, vacationing to different locations in the country or even abroad. Her life is pretty well set because of her husband. But, she does seem to be grounded still, knowing where she came from. My dad said she's maintained her super respectful demeanor, same as my other aunt. She visits the rest of us on holidays, and you can tell she genuinely enjoys her current life. The only thing I really see as a problem for her is that her husband is constantly busy, and does not seem to commit as much time to her or their kid as she'd like. I think he wore more off on her than she did on him, personality-wise.

#47 This is something I don't wish to go into mch detail over, but my fiancée's family definitely gave me a shock. They are very well off, like the whole have a mansion and huge garden in Japan type well off. Over the course of getting to know my girlfriend better, I found they were also the type of wealthy to value money over people. She struggled with depression and health condition, yet they barely batted an eye, only taking her to hospitals after repeated asking and if her condition grew bad enough. Ignored her unless it was to shame her or fight over something, as they already had two more "useful and healthy" children. I feel like it definitely has emotionally shattered her and it's difficult for me to understand how people could act like that towards their child. Coming from a middle class family, I have had the typical fights with parents over wanting more control (rebellious teen stage ftw). Also having a strict Japanese father I got threatened with disownment over certain things. But never anything quite like her.

#48 My wife is from Nepal and I found out that her family is pretty much the 1% back in her home country. She had maids, etc. and her sister just recently bought her third property here in NYC. Meanwhile I have 3 dollars in my account, currently.

#49 Not married, but in university I had a long-term bf who was a lot more well off that me. The biggest shock was the fact they had a lady who was essentially a live-in maid without the live-in - she did everything, but just went home every evening. She was super lovely.



I was also surprised at how suspicious they seemed of me! Apparently they told my bf to be careful, because they were worried I was after his money. Not that HE had much of course. That pissed me off the most, and really soured my relationship with them.

#50 Am currently engaged and planning a wedding with my fiancé, and his family is way more well off then mine. My mother makes an ok amount of money but is poor with finances so there never was any extra money for stuff. But his family even though we had only been dating for 2 years (1 year in high school and one in university) paid for me to go on vacation to universal Orlando including all my food and everything. I’ve since been twice with them and they have already booked a cruise to Europe next year for me. I’d never be able to go on these amazing vacations without them and I’m honestly so grateful.

#51 Not married, but for 8 years I dated a guy from a fairly poor background. I guess the revelation to me was that his parents always had a good time and a laugh without really spending any money. It made me realise that despite comfortable incomes, meals out, holidays etc my parents were miserable. I hadn't really understood it until that point and for that 8 years I spent most of my spare time with his family, not mine.

#52 It was the other way around with me. My dad graduated from MIT and does defense contracting as a programmer.



I remember when I was 12, his company where he worked downsized and laid him off. He got hired by another company almost immediately at a higher wage plus had a 6 month full-pay, full-benefits severance package from the previous employer AND did private contracting for them. A layoff would have been devastating for most families, but we went on a vacation to Canada.



Every single one of my exes has been shocked that when I invite them to dinner my dad pays the whole tab. And same with vacations. I've never had to pay for a room or meal on a trip with them. My first Christmas with my ex husband, my parents even bought him his own gifts and stocking. I can't remember what he got but it was some sort of electronic device. Maybe a PS4.



My last boyfriend came with me once to have surgery and my parents came to support me. Apparently while I was under anesthesia my parents took my boyfriend to lunch at a roof top restaurant downtown.





#53 My fiancée lives in a house with me that is in my name now thanks to my grandfathers legacy. So there’s that. We don’t get money from my family. They’re all pretty well off but it’s all from hard work so I’m guessing they want me to do the same as they did. Except you know, with a house as a gift.

#54 How I spend money. I don't spend it as freely now. I used to have more going out than coming in. Broke the mold from which I grew up in.