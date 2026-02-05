ADVERTISEMENT

Catching a street cat mid-sprint, mid-yawn, or mid-crime (usually snack-related), reveals what all cat lovers already know: cats are the actors and the world is their stage. Japanese photographer Masayuki Oki has built a whole world out of those blink-and-you-miss-it moments, roaming neighborhoods across Japan and capturing street cats exactly as they are: bold, nosy, dramatic, and completely unbothered by the human world happening around them. And if his earlier feature on Bored Panda hooked you, this new set of photos is very much in that same sweet spot.

In this new collection, Oki returns with more candid snapshots that feel like tiny, perfectly timed comedy scenes. One cat might be posing like a local celebrity, another is arguing with a friend, and a third is just… existing in a way that makes you wonder how a creature can look so relaxed while doing absolutely nothing. These are real streets, real cats, and real moments that just happen to line up into something weirdly cinematic.

Scroll down to see the newest shots, and don’t be surprised if you start picking favorites within five seconds.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com

#1

Black Japanese street cat running swiftly on snow, captured in action in a candid urban setting.

okirakuoki Report

    #2

    Two Japanese street cats nuzzling affectionately on a paved alley, captured in a candid moment outdoors.

    okirakuoki Report

    #3

    Japanese street cat sitting outdoors with eyes closed and tongue sticking out, captured by Masayuki Oki in natural light

    okirakuoki Report

    #4

    Street cat stretching on a path with trees nearby, captured in charming Japanese street cats photography by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    #5

    Two Japanese street cats nuzzling affectionately while enjoying life outside a building.

    okirakuoki Report

    #6

    Black and white Japanese street cat standing on hind legs, captured in a candid moment in an urban setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    #7

    Japanese street cat playing with a small twig outdoors, captured in a natural environment by Masayuki Oki photos.

    okirakuoki Report

    #8

    White Japanese street cat lying on its back on a sunlit street, showcasing relaxed moments from Masayuki Oki photos.

    okirakuoki Report

    #9

    Two Japanese street cats stretching and walking on pavement, captured in an expressive moment outdoors.

    okirakuoki Report

    #10

    Japanese street cat playfully interacting with a buoy under a boat in a coastal urban setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    #11

    Japanese street cats posing together near a large cat statue, showcasing the charm of urban feline life in Japan.

    okirakuoki Report

    #12

    Black and white Japanese street cat standing in grass, interacting with a praying mantis, captured in Masayuki Oki photos.

    okirakuoki Report

    #13

    Black and white Japanese street cat climbing between ceiling pipes, captured in vibrant urban street cats photography.

    okirakuoki Report

    #14

    Five Japanese street cats sitting together on a ledge, looking curiously at a closed door in an urban setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    #15

    Two Japanese street cats running and playing outdoors near a waterfront under a cloudy sky.

    okirakuoki Report

    #16

    Japanese street cat climbing and hanging on a traditional stone lantern by the waterfront in Japan.

    okirakuoki Report

    #17

    Calico Japanese street cat climbing a post inside a barn with cows and a tabby cat in the background.

    okirakuoki Report

    #18

    Black and white Japanese street cat relaxing against a wooden wall, enjoying a sunny outdoor moment.

    okirakuoki Report

    #19

    Black and white Japanese street cat sprinting on gravel with blurred natural background, showcasing vibrant street cat life.

    okirakuoki Report

    #20

    Gray Japanese street cat hanging on a wooden post, showing playful behavior in an outdoor setting

    okirakuoki Report

    #21

    Three Japanese street cats including a black one reaching for fish hanging on a line by the water.

    okirakuoki Report

    #22

    Black Japanese street cat carrying a fish by the harbor, showcasing Japanese street cats living their best lives.

    okirakuoki Report

    #23

    Black and white Japanese street cat rubbing against a rusty metal bar, captured in a candid outdoor moment.

    okirakuoki Report

    #24

    Two Japanese street cats sitting and stretching on a bright windowsill, showcasing their daily life.

    okirakuoki Report

    #25

    Japanese street cats climbing wooden beams inside a rustic building in Masayuki Oki photoshoot.

    okirakuoki Report

    #26

    Japanese street cat peeking from a small hole in the pavement surrounded by greenery on a sunny day

    okirakuoki Report

    #27

    Japanese street cat with orange and white fur leaping over grass, captured in action by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    #28

    Two Japanese street cats, one black and white and one tortoiseshell, interacting outdoors among greenery.

    okirakuoki Report

    #29

    Black and white Japanese street cat playing with a rope, captured in a lively urban setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    #30

    Japanese street cat with blue eyes walking on a paved area near traditional wooden houses in Japan.

    okirakuoki Report

    #31

    Two black and white Japanese street cats sitting closely next to a tabby cat in an urban setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    #32

    Orange Japanese street cat peeking through a weathered wooden fence, one paw stretched out, in Masayuki Oki photos.

    okirakuoki Report

    #33

    Black and white Japanese street cat sitting on pavement with one leg raised, captured in Masayuki Oki photos.

    okirakuoki Report

    #34

    Two Japanese street cats climbing a concrete pillar, showcasing playful moments of cats living their best lives.

    okirakuoki Report

    #35

    Japanese street cat rubbing against a rope tied to a metal railing, enjoying a sunny outdoor moment.

    okirakuoki Report

    #36

    Two Japanese street cats, one black and white grooming an orange tabby, near a parked vehicle on gravel.

    okirakuoki Report

    #37

    Two white Japanese street cats playing outdoors, captured in a candid moment by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    #38

    Two Japanese street cats playing near a harbor with boats and mountains in the background, captured in natural light.

    okirakuoki Report

    #39

    Japanese street cat relaxing on a sunlit path near greenery, captured by Masayuki Oki in a natural setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    #40

    Japanese street cats playing and relaxing outdoors near garden tools and a blue chair on concrete ground.

    okirakuoki Report

    #41

    Three Japanese street cats walking together on a paved road, showcasing life of Japanese street cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    #42

    Japanese street cat playing with a white towel hanging on a clothesline outdoors near stone steps.

    okirakuoki Report

    #43

    Japanese street cats lounging in a bicycle basket basking in sunlight on a quiet urban street.

    okirakuoki Report

