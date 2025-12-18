ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Toro is a celebrated cartoonist and author whose sharp wit and distinctive style have made him a longtime favorite of The New Yorker, where he has contributed more than 200 cartoons since 2010. His work – often humorous, thoughtful, and quietly absurd – has earned widespread recognition, including being named a finalist for the National Cartoonist Society’s Reuben Award in 2020.

In addition to his cartooning career, Toro is the creator of the syndicated comic strip Home Free and an accomplished lecturer represented by Cassidy & Fishman. With a background in film and storytelling shaped by graduate studies at NYU and an undergraduate education at Yale, his creative range extends well beyond the page. Now based in Portland, Oregon, Tom Toro continues to produce work that resonates with audiences, blending intelligence, warmth, and humor in every cartoon.

Scroll down to discover a handpicked selection of Tom Toro’s most popular cartoons – standout favorites that have resonated with our community across previous posts.

#1

One-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro showing two men in a library discussing history and its repetition.

andrew-w00197
Did I say that out loud?
Community Member
1 hour ago

Might as well get a comfy chair and some popcorn.

    #2

    Cartoon of people searching Capitol Hill soulfully, a witty one-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro.

    sarah-jones
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Absolutely futile task

    #3

    One-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro showing people around a fire with ironic corporate dialogue.

    #4

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing ducks beside a road sign, humorously addressing social pressure on women and parenting.

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    so that's why the chicken crossed the roar?

    #5

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing a woman saying shared responsibility and a crowd blaming someone else.

    #6

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing a man with a leaf blower humorously praised in a garden store setting.

    #7

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing a mayor of Atlantis dismissing advice from scientists by the ocean shore.

    #8

    Two alligators knitting underwater with the caption about secretly enjoying knitting in a witty one-panel comic by Tom Toro.

    #9

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing a vulture patient in a hospital bed visited by vultures, highlighting dark humor.

    #10

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing two bears talking about sharing one set of clothes in a park setting.

    sarah-jones
    sbj
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    Pooh "Sure, I'll give you my shirt on the condition that I get the hat for once"

    #11

    Zebras using laptops and phones near water with alligators below, witty one-panel comic by Tom Toro.

    #12

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing a child sleeping in a boat bed with parents looking on in a bedroom.

    #13

    Black and white one-panel comic by Tom Toro showing cicadas on trees with humorous caption about humming along.

    #14

    Black and white comic by Tom Toro showing parents watching a baby with witty dialogue about solving world problems.

    #15

    Black and white comic by Tom Toro showing wind turbines and solar panels being taken down on presidential orders in a humorous way.

    #16

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing a woman and dog on a raft with a man swimming nearby in rough waters.

    #17

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing animals watching a Shakespeare in the Park play from a tree branch at night.

    #18

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing a man and woman with pumpkin heads in a humorous Halloween scene.

    #19

    Alien in a hat talking to matching outfits aliens near a spaceship in a witty one-panel comic by Tom Toro.

    #20

    One-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro showing minimal hair with caption bad hair.

    #21

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing a man with two small devils on his shoulders debating a problem.

    #22

    One-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro showing factory workers with a "World’s Greatest Dad" mug on a production line.

    #23

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing two men admiring animal and human trophy heads in a satirical scene.

    #24

    Witty one-panel comic by Tom Toro showing cavemen discussing cave drawings with no space left to draw.

    #25

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing a man reacting dramatically after a woman removes his flag pin backstage.

    #26

    Black and white one-panel comic by Tom Toro showing two witches cooking baby carrots in a cauldron in a forest setting.

    #27

    One-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro showing characters from The Wizard of Oz in a humorous scene outdoors.

    zimmerjenny82
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    There were other things in that movie that struck me as unconvincing too ...

    #28

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing two men in suits walking through an office engulfed in flames, humorously depicting workplace Hell.

    #29

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing two people working on laptops with a humorous caption about exclamation points.

    #30

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing a man entering a building via helicopter while another watches in an office.

    #31

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing a man measuring a child’s height next to rising sea levels in a flooded room.

    #32

    Witty one-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro showing hikers watched by two bears in a forest.

    #33

    Black and white one-panel comic by Tom Toro showing two people sitting under a tree, gazing at stars over a city skyline.

    #34

    Two people bundled in winter clothes with scarves covering faces in a witty one-panel comic by Tom Toro.

    #35

    Grayscale one-panel comic by Tom Toro shows man at a gravesite with an auto-reply message about limited email access.

    #36

    Black and white witty one-panel comic by Tom Toro showing a man leaving an Only Fans store selling fans.

    #37

    One-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro showing a large letter S fallen from a store sign labeled Cole & Sons.

    #38

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing a couple swinging on a vine in a jungle with a humorous caption.

    #39

    One-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro showing two possums, one playing dead and the other climbing a tree.

    #40

    One-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro showing people around a campfire reflecting on planet destruction and shareholder value.

    #41

    Witty one-panel comic by Tom Toro showing a doctor and Frankenstein character in a restroom with graffiti on the walls.

    #42

    Minimalist one-panel comic by Tom Toro depicting a creative line drawing of a winners' podium and bar counter.

    #43

    One-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro showing nurse taking a patient's blood pressure in a medical exam room.

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    bp censors 'semi'-nyde now?

    #44

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing a man leaving his house with a skeleton in the yard, deciding to work from home.

    #45

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing a bat imagining sheep inside a fenced enclosure at night.

    #46

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing kids overwhelmed by a huge pile of Christmas gifts and a humorous caption.

    #47

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing a kid being offered a scarf outside with the caption School of Soft Knocks.

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    "It's the soft-knock life for us" 🎵

    #48

    Couple lounging on a bed with phones and cat, depicted in a witty one-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro.

    #49

    Witty one-panel comic by Tom Toro showing a prince and princess near a castle with humorous honeymoon caption.

    #50

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing a luxury bunker with flames and skeletons above, highlighting witty cartoon humor.

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    If that is an elevator, and don't have any hydraulics, then you would not get out of the bunker also?

