Tom Toro is a celebrated cartoonist and author whose sharp wit and distinctive style have made him a longtime favorite of The New Yorker, where he has contributed more than 200 cartoons since 2010. His work – often humorous, thoughtful, and quietly absurd – has earned widespread recognition, including being named a finalist for the National Cartoonist Society’s Reuben Award in 2020.

In addition to his cartooning career, Toro is the creator of the syndicated comic strip Home Free and an accomplished lecturer represented by Cassidy & Fishman. With a background in film and storytelling shaped by graduate studies at NYU and an undergraduate education at Yale, his creative range extends well beyond the page. Now based in Portland, Oregon, Tom Toro continues to produce work that resonates with audiences, blending intelligence, warmth, and humor in every cartoon.

Scroll down to discover a handpicked selection of Tom Toro’s most popular cartoons – standout favorites that have resonated with our community across previous posts.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Etsy | patreon.com | tomtoro.com