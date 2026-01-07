50 Best And Most Relatable Illustrations That Expose Today’s Social Norms
Artist Domien Delforge, better known as Studio Stoutpoep, is celebrated for his sharp, satirical illustrations that effortlessly blend humor with social commentary. By transforming ordinary, everyday moments into thought-provoking visuals, he tackles topics like gender stereotypes, toxic masculinity, feminism, modern dating, social media culture, and more.
Although the artist appears to be on a brief creative pause, we’re hopeful he’ll return with new work soon. In the meantime, we’ve rounded up some of his most impactful illustrations – pieces that resonated strongly with our community and addressed important social issues. Scroll down to rediscover a selection of meaningful works from past features we’ve prepared for you.
I remember the official security advices for women if they want to visit the carneval in Cologne - Don't dress too lightly and keep an arm lenght's distance to others to avoid s****l assaults.... (In hindsight to the night of New Year's Eve 2015 / January 1st 2016)
Not unless you shave your whole body ,!, wait you won’t , oo pot Kettle much ,
Just wear a c****m? (Oh f**k you BP, even C O N D O M is censored now?!)
It's clearly those pesky videogames, Furries and communist propaganda! /s
One could argue that it was medical aid in theory, though making it about a kiss of love is a very questional morale. In the original her coffin gets dropped and a piece of apple that was stuck in her throat gets pushed out
Page 55 - 62: The best cheesecake receipes for the summer
If it wouldn't be a Hollywood trend to purely virtue signal by altering another culture's cultural heritage to fit their own purposes and use the actor's skin colour as shield to deflect every criticism the audience might have about the movie.
No multi-terrabyte encryption key? They want their users to get their logins stolen don't they?
To the Non-Dutch speaking : Stoutpoep is a combined word. Stout = 'naughty', poep = 'backside' or 'bottom' (the guy wors out of Antwerp, Flanders, where poep means backside. In the Netherlands poep means pööp, so what comes out of your backside)
