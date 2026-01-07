ADVERTISEMENT

Artist Domien Delforge, better known as Studio Stoutpoep, is celebrated for his sharp, satirical illustrations that effortlessly blend humor with social commentary. By transforming ordinary, everyday moments into thought-provoking visuals, he tackles topics like gender stereotypes, toxic masculinity, feminism, modern dating, social media culture, and more.

Although the artist appears to be on a brief creative pause, we’re hopeful he’ll return with new work soon. In the meantime, we’ve rounded up some of his most impactful illustrations – pieces that resonated strongly with our community and addressed important social issues. Scroll down to rediscover a selection of meaningful works from past features we’ve prepared for you.

More info: Instagram

#1

Studio Stoutpoep illustration of four women, fully dressed to n**e, labeled not asking for it and still not asking for it

I remember the official security advices for women if they want to visit the carneval in Cologne - Don't dress too lightly and keep an arm lenght's distance to others to avoid s****l assaults.... (In hindsight to the night of New Year's Eve 2015 / January 1st 2016)

    #2

    Studio Stoutpoep illustration: two-panel comic of Jesus stopped by security saying No just water, then winking

    #3

    Studio Stoutpoep illustration of man and woman facing off, speech bubbles about abortion, satirical modern life commentary

    #4

    Studio Stoutpoep illustration: blue panels saying pro groups not against others, women/black/gay/curves and BE KIND

    Yeah well, all four are equal unfortunately.

    #5

    Studio Stoutpoep illustration of a hairy man in briefs telling a woman in underwear Could you shave your legs please

    Not unless you shave your whole body ,!, wait you won’t , oo pot Kettle much ,

    #6

    Studio Stoutpoep illustrations of a woman smoking while saying she won't take the vaccine citing health risks, pop art style

    #7

    Studio Stoutpoep illustrations: cartoon man with belly told muscles make him look like a man by muscular woman flexing.

    😂😂😂😂😂🤐🤐🤐🤐🤐

    #8

    Studio Stoutpoep illustrations showing two-panel comic: man asks to sleep with woman, she says no, he replies politely.

    LOL 🤣🤣🤣 Never…

    #9

    Studio Stoutpoep illustration of a man clutching a bleeding chest while woman shrugs, satirical modern life

    #10

    Studio Stoutpoep illustration of pop art couple, man asks about turn on, woman answers: Consent

    #11

    Studio Stoutpoep illustration of a smiling man holding a sign that says REAL MEN DON'T FEAR FEMINISM

    But don't have to tolerate misandry either

    #12

    Studio Stoutpoep illustration of a couple debating contraception, man and woman with speech bubbles about pill and vasectomy

    Just wear a c****m? (Oh f**k you BP, even C O N D O M is censored now?!)

    #13

    Studio Stoutpoep illustration: two men in suits argue in speech bubbles about banning poems, drag queens, and shootings

    It's clearly those pesky videogames, Furries and communist propaganda! /s

    #14

    Studio Stoutpoep illustrations of two people facing each other with speech bubbles mocking hair and p***s length

    #15

    Studio Stoutpoep illustrations showing a man and woman in underwear facing each other, man says You should lose some weight

    studio_stoutpoep Report

    #16

    Studio Stoutpoep illustrations of three stylized couples in satirical poses captioned Normal, beautiful couple

    studio_stoutpoep Report

    #17

    Studio Stoutpoep illustrations: woman on curvy path with obstacles vs man on straight road saying it's the same distance

    studio_stoutpoep Report

    #18

    Studio Stoutpoep comic of woman asking Siri to show stupidity, phone selfie displays a face with a mask over nose

    studio_stoutpoep Report

    It is really stupid these days, when you realize that they choose to wear it (no requirement to do so).

    #19

    Studio Stoutpoep illustrations: mother hugs child in chemo cap, speech bubbles about unaffordable meds and pharma CEO yacht

    #20

    Studio Stoutpoep illustration of four diverse couples kissing in pop art style with LOVE IS LOVE caption

    studio_stoutpoep Report

    #21

    Studio Stoutpoep illustration of man and woman in underwear debating hormonal pill vs c****m with speech bubbles

    studio_stoutpoep Report

    #22

    Studio Stoutpoep illustration of a bearded man and woman facing off with speech bubbles debating flirting and homophobia

    studio_stoutpoep Report

    #23

    Studio Stoutpoep illustration of two-panel comic: man complains about belly, woman adds a black bar to fix it

    studio_stoutpoep Report

    #24

    Studio Stoutpoep illustrations, two-panel comic: couple refuse kids, later with children saying we need to talk

    studio_stoutpoep Report

    #25

    Studio Stoutpoep illustrations two-panel comic: man asks crop-top woman why she doesn't cover and hijab woman why she does

    studio_stoutpoep Report

    #26

    Studio Stoutpoep illustrations: two-panel comic of woman criticized by a man for clothing, shown in T-shirt then bra.

    studio_stoutpoep Report

    #27

    Studio Stoutpoep illustration: two-panel comic showing a shirtless man and a mother breastfeeding calling him a perv

    Double standards at it's finest

    #28

    Studio Stoutpoep illustrations two-panel comic: man and woman leave with briefcases while child waves, satirizing gender bias

    #29

    Studio Stoutpoep illustrations of two men facing each other, speech bubbles satirize unrealistic job experience demands

    #30

    Studio Stoutpoep pop-art: man kissing surprised woman on pillow, speech bubble with expletive, caption consent

    studio_stoutpoep Report

    One could argue that it was medical aid in theory, though making it about a kiss of love is a very questional morale. In the original her coffin gets dropped and a piece of apple that was stuck in her throat gets pushed out

    #31

    Studio Stoutpoep illustrations of two magazine covers: one body positive, one urging skinniness, satirical contrast

    Page 55 - 62: The best cheesecake receipes for the summer

    #32

    Studio Stoutpoep illustrations of two-panel comic: prisoner dreaming of color, then trapped in monotone office cubicles

    #33

    Studio Stoutpoep illustration: deer filming as a lion bites a runner's leg, satirical commentary on ecosystem.

    #34

    Studio Stoutpoep illustration: pregnant woman faces man whose speech bubble compares childbirth to a man's cold, satirical

    A man cold is no joke! You should notify his next of kin immediately!

    #35

    Studio Stoutpoep illustration of three mermaids with different skin tones labeled to critique racism and tradition.

    If it wouldn't be a Hollywood trend to purely virtue signal by altering another culture's cultural heritage to fit their own purposes and use the actor's skin colour as shield to deflect every criticism the audience might have about the movie.

    #36

    Studio Stoutpoep illustrations of two women in black bikinis on a beach, celebrating body positivity

    #37

    Studio Stoutpoep illustration of couple meeting agent, bubble urging them to keep paying higher rent instead of mortgage

    That's not where the dollar sign goes.

    #38

    Studio Stoutpoep illustrations: two-panel comic of a man judging same-s*x kisses, thinking This is gross vs This is so hot

    #39

    Studio Stoutpoep satirical illustration: password prompt listing absurd requirements including cure for cancer

    No multi-terrabyte encryption key? They want their users to get their logins stolen don't they?

    #40

    Studio Stoutpoep illustrations pop-art portrait of a young man with blue dripping tears and Boys Do Cry text

    #41

    Studio Stoutpoep illustrations: comic of a man berating women at different ages about pregnancy

    Downvote for "get's". Don't these people have Tippex?

    #42

    Studio Stoutpoep illustration: two men face each other on blue background, one asks nationality and the other replies Human

    #43

    Studio Stoutpoep illustration: two-panel comic of woman with laptop, AI expectations vs AI reality satirizing modern life

    Reality: AI will make art. It will be crappy art. It will flood your search results and algorithms, displacing the human-produced art you are trying to access.

    #44

    Studio Stoutpoep illustration of two women, one asking are you what you eat, the other eating a burger and replying angrily

    #45

    Studio Stoutpoep illustration showing two toilet paper rolls labeled Normal Person and Psychopath, over vs under orientation

    #46

    Studio Stoutpoep illustrations: woman sits at table asking waiter for eight kinds of wine

    #47

    Studio Stoutpoep illustrations pop art Scream-like figure on bridge clutching face, reacting to gas prices in pastel colors

    #48

    Studio Stoutpoep cartoon: two-panel gag of a newborn giraffe exploring and a one-year-old baby asking to be carried and fed

    #49

    Studio Stoutpoep comic: four-panel of kid, graduate, worker and tombstone labeled Some Guy, satirizing modern life

    #50

    Studio Stoutpoep illustrations: two-panel comic of a sad toothpaste tube begging and person squeezing more onto a toothbrush

