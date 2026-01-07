ADVERTISEMENT

Artist Domien Delforge, better known as Studio Stoutpoep, is celebrated for his sharp, satirical illustrations that effortlessly blend humor with social commentary. By transforming ordinary, everyday moments into thought-provoking visuals, he tackles topics like gender stereotypes, toxic masculinity, feminism, modern dating, social media culture, and more.

Although the artist appears to be on a brief creative pause, we’re hopeful he’ll return with new work soon. In the meantime, we’ve rounded up some of his most impactful illustrations – pieces that resonated strongly with our community and addressed important social issues. Scroll down to rediscover a selection of meaningful works from past features we’ve prepared for you.

More info: Instagram