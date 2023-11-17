ADVERTISEMENT

As much as it might pain scriptwriters to admit it, a good actor can often deliver a powerful performance with just a subtle shift in body language and facial expression. And there is no better scene for a skilled master of the stage than a scene depicting a character suddenly understanding something important. 

An X page dedicated to movie details asked users to share the best film moments where a character realizes something absolutely vital. So get comfortable, prepare to realize what films you should perhaps rewatch, and be sure to upvote your favorite examples. 

6th Sense

Inglourious Basterds

They were spies pretending to be Germans. Europeans (or Germans at least) make a three with their thumb instead of their ring finger, thus giving away that they were not German

I saw this movie in an original language theater here in Germany (mostly we dub movies). Audience was about half German, half English-speaking foreigners. During that scene literally every German groaned, followed by confused whispered questions from foreigners. Very funny.

Fight Club

Brad Pitt's character Tyler Durden is imaginary

When Clarice Sees The Moth In Buffalo Bill's House

One Of My Faves Is When These Dudes Realize Where Andy Went. (The Shawshank Redemption)

Still want to know how he stuck that poster back up after he'd gone into the tunnel...

The Princess Bride

You're Gonna Need A Bigger Boat. Jaws (1975)

They're Digging In The Wrong Place

How Dare You Show Your Back To Me!

Hank Realizes Who Heisenberg Is, Breaking Bad

The Professional

As Léon dies, he presses a grenade pin in Stansfield's palm, saying that it is from Mathilda. Stansfield opens Léon's vest to find a cluster of grenades, which detonate, killing Stansfield.

The only problem I had with this is that it clears Mathilda. With Stansfield dead, there's no more real threat to her, so her telling the headmistress that she's going to die feels a bit lighter than it should. If Stansfield had lived, it would have introduced a real feeling of danger, and the need for her to disappear. I realize they did it for a bit of a happier ending, but I almost wish they hadn't.

House Realizes He Has Been Hallucinating

When Jigsaw Gets Up From The Floor At The End Of The First Saw Movie. He Was In The Room With Them The Entire Time Playing Dead

this is one of the best "the killer isn't who you expected" moments ever. literally nobody guessed.

When He Doesn’t See Anyone In The Room, Goodfellas

Tommy's death scene.

Game Of Thrones

Lady Catelyn Stark realizes what's about to happen in the Red Wedding Scene.

Shutter Movie Ending

At the end Ben realizes that Megumi is still attached to him.

I blocked this movie from memory, I will not sleep well tonight xD

The Usual Suspects

Agent Kujan realizes that Keaton is the real Keyser Söze and killed the team.

Star Wars

Luke Skywalker realizes Darth Vader is his father.

And it is for this reason, and for the full impact of this moment, that you watch star wars in the following order: IV, V, VI, rogue 1, I, II, III, solo, VII, VIII, IX. Don't get all pretensious on me and say you shouldn't watch VII-IX because they're just rehashes of IV-VI. They aren't. I actually like them. There, I said it. Also, I hated the ewoks. So if you think you want to skip an episode, I'd say please can they edit them out and edit out JarJar. Great.

The Matrix

Neo finds out he's been living in a fake reality.

The Silence Of The Lambs. The Moment Agent Starling Realises... It's Him!!

Wizard Of Oz: Dorothy Pulls Back The Curtain

The Wizard created a powerful illusion of himself to demonstrate  control until Dorothy pulls back the curtain to find a small man, with microphone.

Because of that middle panel I blended this scene with the reveal of Darth Vader helmetless in the clamshell thing in Episode 5, and now I know I'm not getting any sleep tonight

Sicario

Fausto: "Your wife... you think she'd be... proud of what you've become?"

... Tense silence ...

Alejandro: Don't forget about my daughter...

CUT TO: Fausto's wife bowing her head as she realizes there's no talking Alejandro down.

https://youtube.com/shorts/l2yELWQVMaI?si=_wJRl0xr4bE9lBMx

Bridge On The River Kwai: “What Have I Done?”

I've lived in Thailand and have visited the Kwai Bridge a couple of times. If in the vicinity, I highly recommend seeing the Krasae Cave and the surrounding stations along with the bridge itself

Best Moment Where A Character Realizes Something

The Green Mile! When He Sees The Truth

Speed, When Harry Realizes The House Is Rigged To Blow And It’s Too Late To Get Out

The Boy In The Striped Pajamas

"They Can't Be! That's In The Room!"

When Christopher Mccandless Realizes That “Happiness Only Real When Shared,” Just Before He Dies, It Is One Of The Best Moments In Current Cinema

When Mills Realizes His Wife's Head Is In The Box! The Whole Expression Change Is Just Phenomenal

Best Moment Where A Character Realizes Something

When Jim Gordon Realizes Who Is Batman

Best Moment Where A Character Realizes Something

Die Hard With A Vengeance Elevator Scene

John McClane realizes the officers are fake.

"I got the tickets right here" https://youtube.com/shorts/TFHK-IfTQgs?si=ZZe4IRwsGIa1kc-F

True Romance, Sicilian Scene

If You Know, You Know. If You Don't, Go Watch Park Chan-Wook's 'Oldboy'

Still one of the best suprise endings ever, really didn't see this one coming!

The Departed, Whole Movie Is Figuring Out And Realizing, And Murder

The Crying Game

Dil is transgender and Fergus discovers it.

Haunting music, too. Original by Dave Berry (although Boy George did a cover version but not as good IMHO) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4c9W2-uGvQQ

Field Of Dreams

Best Moment Where A Character Realizes Something

Incendies "One Plus One, Does It Make One?"

I watched this years ago but don't remember the minor details, especially this scene

Best Moment Where A Character Realizes Something

The End Of Michael Clayton When Karen Realizes What Michael Clayton Is A Fixer

Best Moment Where A Character Realizes Something

This Moment. Primal Fear

Gone Girl

"Swing Away" In Signs

Mad Max - Beyond Thunderdome

When Max hits the helmet off of Blaster in Mad Max - Beyond Thunderdome, and we learn it's just a huge man with a mind of a child. I still feel bad for what they did to him

I Know It Was You Fredo

When The Fight Promoter Realizes That Rocky Is More Than Just A Sparring Partner For Apollo Creed

Best Moment Where A Character Realizes Something

When Cruiser Finds Out There Isn’t A Draft Anymore

The Scene In Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon Where Jen Writes Shu Lien’s Name. Beautiful

Mission Impossible

