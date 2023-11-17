54 Awesome Moments In Movies Where The Characters Realized Something Very Important
As much as it might pain scriptwriters to admit it, a good actor can often deliver a powerful performance with just a subtle shift in body language and facial expression. And there is no better scene for a skilled master of the stage than a scene depicting a character suddenly understanding something important.
An X page dedicated to movie details asked users to share the best film moments where a character realizes something absolutely vital. So get comfortable, prepare to realize what films you should perhaps rewatch, and be sure to upvote your favorite examples.
6th Sense
Inglourious Basterds
They were spies pretending to be Germans. Europeans (or Germans at least) make a three with their thumb instead of their ring finger, thus giving away that they were not German
I saw this movie in an original language theater here in Germany (mostly we dub movies). Audience was about half German, half English-speaking foreigners. During that scene literally every German groaned, followed by confused whispered questions from foreigners. Very funny.
Fight Club
Brad Pitt's character Tyler Durden is imaginary
When Clarice Sees The Moth In Buffalo Bill's House
One Of My Faves Is When These Dudes Realize Where Andy Went. (The Shawshank Redemption)
The Princess Bride
They're Digging In The Wrong Place
How Dare You Show Your Back To Me!
Hank Realizes Who Heisenberg Is, Breaking Bad
The Professional
As Léon dies, he presses a grenade pin in Stansfield's palm, saying that it is from Mathilda. Stansfield opens Léon's vest to find a cluster of grenades, which detonate, killing Stansfield.
The only problem I had with this is that it clears Mathilda. With Stansfield dead, there's no more real threat to her, so her telling the headmistress that she's going to die feels a bit lighter than it should. If Stansfield had lived, it would have introduced a real feeling of danger, and the need for her to disappear. I realize they did it for a bit of a happier ending, but I almost wish they hadn't.
House Realizes He Has Been Hallucinating
When Jigsaw Gets Up From The Floor At The End Of The First Saw Movie. He Was In The Room With Them The Entire Time Playing Dead
this is one of the best "the killer isn't who you expected" moments ever. literally nobody guessed.
When He Doesn’t See Anyone In The Room, Goodfellas
Tommy's death scene.
Game Of Thrones
Lady Catelyn Stark realizes what's about to happen in the Red Wedding Scene.
Shutter Movie Ending
At the end Ben realizes that Megumi is still attached to him.
The Usual Suspects
Agent Kujan realizes that Keaton is the real Keyser Söze and killed the team.
Star Wars
Luke Skywalker realizes Darth Vader is his father.
And it is for this reason, and for the full impact of this moment, that you watch star wars in the following order: IV, V, VI, rogue 1, I, II, III, solo, VII, VIII, IX. Don't get all pretensious on me and say you shouldn't watch VII-IX because they're just rehashes of IV-VI. They aren't. I actually like them. There, I said it. Also, I hated the ewoks. So if you think you want to skip an episode, I'd say please can they edit them out and edit out JarJar. Great.
The Matrix
Neo finds out he's been living in a fake reality.
The Silence Of The Lambs. The Moment Agent Starling Realises... It's Him!!
Wizard Of Oz: Dorothy Pulls Back The Curtain
The Wizard created a powerful illusion of himself to demonstrate control until Dorothy pulls back the curtain to find a small man, with microphone.
Because of that middle panel I blended this scene with the reveal of Darth Vader helmetless in the clamshell thing in Episode 5, and now I know I'm not getting any sleep tonight
Sicario
Fausto: "Your wife... you think she'd be... proud of what you've become?"
... Tense silence ...
Alejandro: Don't forget about my daughter...
CUT TO: Fausto's wife bowing her head as she realizes there's no talking Alejandro down.
Bridge On The River Kwai: “What Have I Done?”
The Green Mile! When He Sees The Truth
Speed, When Harry Realizes The House Is Rigged To Blow And It’s Too Late To Get Out
The Boy In The Striped Pajamas
"They Can't Be! That's In The Room!"
When Christopher Mccandless Realizes That “Happiness Only Real When Shared,” Just Before He Dies, It Is One Of The Best Moments In Current Cinema
When Mills Realizes His Wife's Head Is In The Box! The Whole Expression Change Is Just Phenomenal
When Jim Gordon Realizes Who Is Batman
Die Hard With A Vengeance Elevator Scene
John McClane realizes the officers are fake.
"I got the tickets right here" https://youtube.com/shorts/TFHK-IfTQgs?si=ZZe4IRwsGIa1kc-F
True Romance, Sicilian Scene
If You Know, You Know. If You Don't, Go Watch Park Chan-Wook's 'Oldboy'
Still one of the best suprise endings ever, really didn't see this one coming!
The Departed, Whole Movie Is Figuring Out And Realizing, And Murder
The Crying Game
Dil is transgender and Fergus discovers it.
Haunting music, too. Original by Dave Berry (although Boy George did a cover version but not as good IMHO) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4c9W2-uGvQQ
Field Of Dreams
Incendies "One Plus One, Does It Make One?"
The End Of Michael Clayton When Karen Realizes What Michael Clayton Is A Fixer
This Moment. Primal Fear
Gone Girl
"Swing Away" In Signs
Mad Max - Beyond Thunderdome
When Max hits the helmet off of Blaster in Mad Max - Beyond Thunderdome, and we learn it's just a huge man with a mind of a child. I still feel bad for what they did to him
A bit context would be nice
Yes, I struggled with most of them
I must admit that about half of these I didn't know what they were. And I watch a lot of movies.
Add a SPOILER ALERT to the title or BIG BOLD in the intro.. Some movies can only be watched once... like fight club, sixth sense. (I didn't get much further yet). I really hope people who have not watched those movies yet won't read this list...
