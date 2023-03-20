In order to better understand the subtleties surrounding leaving a job, Bored Panda has gotten in touch with two experts who were kind enough to share their thoughts. In the text below, you will find opinions by Nora P. Reilly —an organizational social psychologist and the director of the psychology program at Fielding Graduate University, as well as Daneal Charney —a start-up growth coach and an award-winning human resources specialist.

#1 I had to lay off my entire staff (and myself) with 8 hours notice.



I was the contract project manager on a government project (office type work). At our periodic review on a Thursday, the government announced they would not be renewing our contract and our last day was Friday (the next day).



I brought everyone into the conference room first thing the next day, let everyone know that we were all out of a job and that today was everyone's last day. I had everyone email me their resumes, and we went over everyone's on the conference room projector and updated them over the course of the day. I then printed out "reference" sheets for everyone, and we all spent the remainder of the day writing letters of recommendation for each other. I ordered everyone pizza, and bought everyone a round of drinks at the bar next door. Most folks had jobs by the end of the next week.

#2 Working at Walmart, after a couple years of being a mindless goon, I save up my 2 week vacation and put in for it. Told them I was seeing family. The last day of work before my 2 week vacation, I put in my 2 week notice. Took the manager a min to do the math “So...you’re not coming back?”

“No. No I’m not. Take care”

#3 I really like my supervisor but hated my job. He was a real cut up so that made it livable.



I got a new job and handed him my written two weeks notice. Just my luck it was April 1st, he didn’t believe me. Every day I’d remind him how many days left. He started getting testy, he’d played a long game himself but this was too much.



Apparently he was quite surprised when I stopped showing up!

When it comes to workplaces, people come and go constantly. However, in the last couple of years, quite a few of them chose to go out through the door rather than in. In 2021, an astonishing number of people in the US—over 47 million—left their jobs; that is nearly one fourth (23.5%, to be exact) of the entire workforce resigning in just one year. There can be millions of different reasons for that, but in a lot of cases, one thing remains the same—leaving a job is quite a significant change in life. Especially if it wasn’t the employee’s decision to part ways with the company. Such situations are unfortunate but not uncommon. 2022 research reveals that 40% of Americans have been let go at some point in their careers. Trying to make it as easy of a transition as possible is always a good idea, but it requires thorough planning, as there are lots of aspects to consider.

#4 My first quitting story - My boss told me that we were going to spend our breaks doing mandatory Zumba, and I told her I was going home.

#5 Worked at a job for over eight years. Was promised a promotion if I stayed when I was about ready to look for something else. Was called into the office down the road a bit to be informed they were bringing in an ex employee who had quit a year or two before for the job I was promised. I had heard a rumor of this and had already made my decision. The boss looked shocked when I said I quit. I punched out and left. Simple but sweet.

#6 My dad went into the boss' office during lunch and said "I have been contacted by the mothership. I have to return to my home planet. Thank you for the job". Shook the guy's hand, left the building, and never contacted them again.

#7 Was working at a restaurant in M'boro TN. Found a better job that actually gave me hours and went in to put my two week notice(was more like a week a few days due to timing of the new gig) in out of courtesy. I got a lecture about how I could never come back to the company since it wasn't a full two weeks. I then suggested politely that "that's great, let's say today is my last day then.".



Was such a relief.

#8 Didn't happen to me but I got to watch this happen.



I went into a Taco John's and ordered a super burrito with no tomatoes or black olives, to go. They weren't super busy but there were a couple of orders ahead of mine.



So I'm standing near the counter watching them put items together and I see that they have started on my burrito. The cook loads it up with everything and wraps it up. He has it in his right hand and reaches up with his left to clear out the order on the monitor. He stops for a moment when he realizes that he f****d up by putting everything on the burrito. He is facing me and he turns around and fires a 100 mph fast-ball burrito against the back wall. He walks into the back room, takes off his Taco Johns shirt, puts on a T-shirt, grabs his smokes and his drink and heads out the back door.



30 seconds later the girl running the drive-thru wants to know where Brian is. I pointed him out to her as by now he is walking across the parking lot toward downtown. I told her that I think Brian gave his notice. She says a few choice words and wants to know what I ordered.



Way to give it the man, Brian!

The organizational social psychologist and director of the psychology program at Fielding Graduate University, Nora P. Reilly, told Bored Panda what are some of the important factors to consider before letting someone go. “Be sure to plan ahead. Be sure to follow the organization’s policy. Be sure to be consistent in the application of the policy. One would hope that the organization had a policy for regular performance reviews, feedback opportunities, and performance improvement plans (PIPs).” In addition to that, the employer should ask themselves certain questions about the situation in order to properly evaluate it. “Before you let someone go for cause, have you documented past performance deficiencies? Was the employee aware of them? Have you tried to develop their skills and knowledge? Did you speak with the employee before this last resort? Were you, as the employer, aware of any special circumstances that may have affected the employee’s performance (was the employee or a family member ill, was there some major life event that was distracting them, etc.)? Don’t blindside the employee,” Nora pointed out.

#9 My cousin got bored and frustrated with his job, decided to leave. Searched and interviewed for a while. Landed a new gig. Friday morning he was going to put in his two weeks notice with his boss. That same Friday she told him, tears in her eyes, that his entire team was being laid off and it was their last day. He got three months' severance pay.

#10 A co-worker of mine at Subway when I was working during college. It's the lunch shift of one of the busiest shops in the area. Guy gets halfway through making a sandwich, looks at the customer and then our manager and says..."Til next time bro" and just walks out. Never came back, not even to pick up his final paycheck. When I left to go back to school, I left 100 sticky notes in random places throughout the store that said "Til Next Time"

#11 Cafe manager hired a shift leader from outside the company, which was full of young people like me who needed more hours and pay. The new shift leader needed to be full trained likely lied on her job application but was still accepted. She was fired 2nd week after 3 no call no shows , and when I asked my manager why he would hire someone with no experience over me or my coworkers, he said he would have to see me work in my current position for another year . This is a job where they cap you under 28 hours. I told him I didnt know what to say and that he can expect my two week notice... I just heard from my friend that the manager is quitting and they have Hiring ads posted legit everywhere at the moment.

The award-winning human resources specialist and growth coach for start-ups, Daneal Charney, emphasized the effect laying off an employee can have on their former colleagues. “Any termination of employment diminishes trust between employees and the company so positioning the why is really important,” she said to Bored Panda. “Employees who are directly impacted (and even those who are not but have a strong relationship with the departing employee) will want their questions answered. Companies should always arrange one-on-one conversations following a termination as well as an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session in a layoff situation. “Especially in small companies and growing startups, social connections are tightly interwoven. One termination can lead to other employees leaving and take the company by surprise. Even with non-solicitation clauses, when employees move to other companies, they tend to pull their former workmates with them,” Daneal added.

#12 I once put in notice for my summer fast food job because it was interfering too much with my classwork once fall came around. The manager then stops everything and makes a huge production of announcing to everyone on shift that I was "leaving to go back to school."



I was in 10th grade... he made it sound like I was about to get my PhD in curing cancer. S**t was awkward.

#13 Have a colleague who many years ago quit at another company starting his letter with "It is with mixed feelings I leave you, feelings of joy and contentment". He had to go back a year later, went fine though.

#14 I was working as a field manager for a company that had a small team. They had recently hired 2 new guys who were fairly green to the industry but not totally brain-dead.



One guy, let's call him Gary. He's kind of quiet, kept his head down. I had a distinct feeling that he didn't like me, because as his direct supervisor it was up to me to train him up. Granted, I wasn't the best teacher, as I was somewhat blunt and direct. But never insulting or demeaning.



It's a slow week, and we're cleaning up our warehouse. The five of us are all knocking it out so we can get out early, but Gary is kind of slacking off. Since he's not really putting much effort in, I ask "Hey Gary, can you run the garbage out?" So he loads up the truck and heads out to the dumpsters behind the building (we had a lot of trash). But leaves behind the cardboard... So I think he's making two runs, to kind of stretch out the workload, right?



He comes back, and proceeds to not also take the cardboard. "Yo Gary - can you also do the cardboard." He gets pissed, storms out to the office, and proceeds to scream about me being a d**k to him, to the bosses.



Important note, I did not know this. I figured he was going to hit the bathroom?



I walk into the office about 5 minutes later to hear him complaining about how I'm an a*****e. The people he's telling this to look at me over his shoulder, and I realize that he's talking mad s**t about me. He realizes it, turns around, and it's a classic "oh f**k."



So my one boss, he tells Gary that I am his supervisor and while he may not like me, he has to at least do as I ask, provided it's within reason. And taking garbage and cardboard out is part of our regular duties, and we all take care of it. Gary gets insanely pissed, starts screaming about how we're all just buddy buddy, and quits. He removes his keys from his belt (we have truck keys) and literally THROWS THEM at my boss, and storms out cursing.



We're all in shock and I'm feeling kinda bashful.



Gary comes back in 5 minutes later and asks for the keys... because his own car and house keys were still attached.



Once he gets them, he says "f**k you" to all of us, and storms back out.



So epic. To this day, still my favorite of all time quitting stories.

#15 My job told me since they fired the other supervisor I was just going to have to do his job from now on. My original job was insane now they expected me to double that with no compensation. Well it got old real fast and we had a seriously busy day and I decided I was done, I let $1,000,000+ of shipments sit in a trailer back in the corner and and told all my guys thanks for the hard work our day is done. I quit that day and the next day I got a call with them freaking out about all the money they lost, I just hung up on the boss and never looked back.

#16 I stopped calling in for hours, they stopped calling me to ask if I was calling for hours.

When it comes to the pivotal moment itself, the superior has to be well-prepared for the meeting. Firing someone is rarely an easy thing to do; however, there is believed to be a right way to do it. Of course, no two situations are the same, but there are some points to remember to make it less painful, likely, for both of the parties involved. “We’re talking about empathy here. Be sure to conduct a one-on-one termination interview in a private location but have another representative from the organization present as a witness. There is a debate about whether this meeting should be quick, like ripping off a band aid, or whether the employer should provide some limited amount of details,” said the social psychologist Nora P. Reilly. “The employer should have information about picking up personal items, receiving a last paycheck, and arranging for any other benefits they may be entitled to. Unless there is a security concern, avoid a perp walk. And provide access, or at least specific information about, employment counseling,” she advised.

#18 I worked for Best Buy back in the early 2000s, before Geek Squad, as one of their computer techs while in college. The job itself wasn't horrible, but it was boring as hell because anything past a simple upgrade was sent out to some depot, so I wasn't very invested in the job. On top of that, they never got around to ordering my work shirts, so I just walked around in a black polo I already owned instead of a black Best Buy polo. You'd think that was a hint that they didn't give a s**t about their employees, but then came all the issues with scheduling. I had a very rigid and predictable school schedule: 8AM to 330PM every day. I told my boss when he hired me about it, and he said it wasn't an issue. However, they kept scheduling me for Noon to 8PM or some weird s**t that conflicted with my schedule at college. After the first few times of "Where the hell have you been!" it kinda became a running joke...and I realized maybe a better job was a good idea.



Cue the biggest shopping day of the year: Black Friday. Store was set to open at some ungodly early hour like 3AM, so they wanted everyone at the store at 2AM to get ready. I drag my a*s in, and an hour later all hell breaks loose. Customers being a******s, coworkers being grumpy, and the store manager being a d**k to everyone. It sucked, I was tired, and we quickly figured out that there was no intent on giving any breaks even though we were scheduled enough hours to legally require one.



About 5AM roles around and coworkers are getting pissed at management for no breaks and started treating customers like c**p. Manager comes over and starts yelling, so I take off my name tag, throw it on the counter and tell him I quit, right in front of the computer dept staff and customers and grab my coat and start walking out. He yells after me "YOU HAVE TO TURN IN YOUR SHIRT RIGHT NOW!" to which I turn around and yell back "I'VE BEEN HERE THREE MONTHS AND YOU NEVER GOT ME A SHIRT!"



Petty, but damn that felt good.



#19 I was a janitor at an elementary school. I worked there for several years and was popular with that k-1st grade teachers. I had to move to a different shift so I could work another job. So I swapped with another janitor that the 2nd grade hallway teachers liked. It made them mad I suppose and they would file complaints on my work and I often got called into the office. I was doing my job, but they wanted their other guy back. They were even being rude to me to my face.

After several months of this, I get called to the office. My supervisor says "one more incident and I'm going to write you up" I was calm and said, "that's ok, I'd like to put my 2 weeks in". He looked shocked and said "Uh, don't you need some time to think about this?" I said ""I have. Their opinion of me isn't going to change, and I rather save us some time " while not that epic. The look of "wth?" On his face was priceless. It was nice being able to quit like a calm reasonable person. In conclusion, I went back to school and got a much better job I enjoy.

#20 Last job I quit, I put in my two weeks notice and then I came in every day and stayed a few hours late to help with the transition. On my last day I shook some hands, told everyone it was great working with them, handed in my kit and left.

#21 I was just out of college and had got a "real" job, so when I had to quit the job I had been at for like a month, I wrote them an email and told them i was leaving to join Scientology in LA and to send my check to my mom at XXX address.



I knew I would never go back there or use them as a reference so I told them some off the wall story. It was stupid but I still laugh about it.

#22 Relayed to me by one of my buddies. Way back when we were still in HS my friend's coworker was getting fed up with the supermarket they worked in. It was a few towns over in a not so nice area and was right off the highway so that made it super busy and a lot of out of town commuters. He was going away to college and hated management. On his last day a woman walks up to his line and tries to brow beat him into taking a bunch of expired coupons. He tells her he needs to check with his supervisor and slowly pulls out a Jack in the Box from under his till and methodically places it on the scanner and just starts cranking the thing. When it finally pops he looks her in the eye and just says "Yeah, he said no". She flipped out and screamed for a manager while he just cracks up, takes off his smock and walks out.



Edit: Sent a link to my buddy who wanted to correct a few points. Apparently we were older than I remember (Freshmen in college). The guy who quit was a HS senior. Also, he said it wasn't as smooth as I made it seem. The person who quit had already told his friend/coworker (same HS I assume?) about his plan and they were both barely keeping it together.

#23 So I was managing an IT group in a fortune 50 company. At this time I was trying to figure out how to keep my retirement benefits and retire way early. I have a nice sailboat and took rather long vacations with unpaid time too.



One of my guys and his wife came over for an evening and asked a ton of sailing questions. Later I was gone sailing for nearly 3 months. When I returned there was the usual line up of folks needing to talk. The first guy in line was the one who had taken an interest in sailing.



They had gone to the Caribbean and took sailing lessons. He gave me his notice with a huge smile. They went back to the Caribbean and bought a boat. He managed to beat me out of the door by a couple years. We are both still cruising.

The bottom line is that the employer should aim to be emphatic yet firm. Showing that you feel for the person is not a bad idea, as long as it doesn’t influence the decision that’s been made. There are ways to help the employee deal with the situation, such as providing assistance or coaching, as well as references or benefits if they apply. “As a manager, you should have speaking points in front of you in preparation for a termination. It is absolutely OK to deliver the message in a caring way but this is not a time to get into a negotiation. Most terminations will be not-for-cause and you will need to stick to the legal language,” the HR specialist Daneal Charney told Bored Panda. “Don’t get into any back-and-forth with the employees. The decision has already been made, and you are here to support their transition with dignity. That means offering things like transition coaching, references or extending their benefits for another few months. Even sharing their résumé with others if they were not let go for poor performance.”

#24 While I was a conscript, I had two of the world's greatest idiots in command of my unit. Both had been stuck in their current rank for years, and neither gave a f**k about how the unit was run. At the whim of either of them, we could be expected to wash and scrub all the cars and garages (transport unit of around 50 vehicles) up to 4 times a day, and be deliberately held from leaving until the last bus has left the base. It's a 2km trek from the company line back to civilization.



One day, about 2 weeks before I was scheduled to leave, they decided to f**k with medical records. I had a doctor's appointment previously approved by the army's doctors one day, and for reasons only known to himself, one of the commanders decided this would be a good day to lock everyone up in camp and delete my appointment record from the company's system. I checked with the other commander (technically his superior by 1 rank), who basically told me to go f**k myself and stay in camp.



On the final day of my service, I brought all my medical documents, including my appointment records with the army doctor's approval, to the battalion CO (who was about to release me to civilian life). To my understanding, they both got slapped with a pretty severe fine and are no longer eligible for further promotions.

#25 Put in a request for 2 week vacation, dropped by the store on day one of vacation and put in 2 week notice.

#26 Was at a job for 3 years, consistently in the top 3 of my department in terms of performance. Asked my supervisor repeatedly if I could be recommended for advancement/promotion and he always told me he was trying his best to get me new opportunities. Found out from a friend in a different department that I'd been considered a top candidate for 4 different promotions and each time my supervisor had blocked it.



When I confronted him with this information he told me it was true and he did it because "I could never find someone who does what you do without paying them a lot more". Internally said f**k this, I quit and found a new job within 3 months. Took all my PTO and on the day I came back I quit 2 hours into the day leaving him high and dry at a peak time. F*** that dude.

#28 I put in my two weeks at a call center and my supervisor (who was great the whole time i was there) said "Yeah, I'm just gonna give you two weeks paid vacation. I know how done you are with this place- with your notice in, I give it an hour before you would call the first rude customer you got a c********r. Have a nice life man, it's been good working with you"



Wherever you are these days Chris... good call, you were 100 f*****g percent right. F**k that place and its customers.

#29 Dallas office, well established company with a new CEO. CEO writes an all-company email with some sort of harmless “inspirational” messaging about how we are going to crush it and do well, blah, blah, blah. Nothing to get worked up about.



A woman in accounting who was mild mannered and a hardcore Christian Texas lady does a reply-all that says something like: “Like we believe a word that pompous f****r has to say.”



She had been with the company for 15 years and came in super early to do the books, so by the time most people got to work, it had already happened. But people there at the time said that her reply-all went out, she made a loud (for her) squeak when she realized her mistake, calmly got an empty box from the mailroom, packed up her desk, walked out to her car without saying a word to anyone, and drove away. She was never seen again.



Edit: spelling





When people have to be laid off because of reasons other than poor performance, it is important to show that their work has been appreciated. “If there is a reduction in force or elimination of a department and you need to dismiss a solid performer, do your homework. Be aware of the employee’s past performance and document it – in a positive way,” Nora suggested. “In addition to the above, indicate that you will provide a letter of reference with all the good things that the person has done for the organization. Thank them for their service when you know what that service has involved. Odds are they saw this coming, so make the transition as easy as you can.”

#30 Nameless photography studio that's been in and out of business in certain cheap stores.



They were shady as heck. Like, not ordering customer's images so they could get them to come in for another session to try to get them to buy other stuff.



My regional manager was a b***h and would make fun of employees behind their backs. (One girl she called horse/mule/donkey because she had large teeth. One girl they nicknamed "Hooker Beth" because her outfits were more revealing than SHE liked. Etc.) I'm sure I had a name, but she was terrible and I hated her.



The company also sucked and would clock us out automatically, even if we were still working. There was NO overtime, even though you were expected to work it. And if you did over 40 hours..they'd split it so you'd only get 40 one week and then 40 the next.



So one day (a Thursday) I have a lady come in, looking for invitations she had ordered for her kid's birthday party. They are no where. I call the store manager who says "Oh, I didn't like her, so I didn't order them." Now, I've had enough of this place and had a job lined up that was going to start in 2 weeks. So I tell the lady what the SM said, and gave her corporate's number.



She called them, in front of me, and they basically played dumb. While she's on hold they call me and begin to cuss me out about how I told the customer this/that/everything. They said that I'd be docked pay for this. I laughed, said "F**k it, this isn't worth it." Told the girl on the phone that I was quitting.



Gave the lady some free gift cards for her troubles, shut the store down and left.



Regional manager gave my cell phone # out to all employees to have them prank me. She also tried calling me several times, left some threatening voicemails about how she would ruin me and my career. Still waiting on that.



Ended up going to see a friend that weekend and it was like a weight had been lifted from my shoulders. I slept for 12 hours that Saturday.



Edir-Thank you kind stranger for my first ever Reddit Silver!!!! Although this was a shitshow of a job with a raging c**t for a boss, it gave me the energy and drive to find the best job I ever had with coworkers and bosses that I truly loved. I'm still friends with 90% with them, and it's been 10 years since the job contract finished.

#31 Promoted to assistant manager at Gamestop, specifically to go to another store to help deal with one of the biggest Loss Prevention disasters the district had been dealing with for months. Had worked for the company for four years, including the transition from EB Games. Survived *multiple* "Nearly the entire store is fired for stealing" nightmares. Because. You know. I don't steal.





Help clean up the store, and get everything back on track. One morning, I even found $2000 worth of XBOX 360's that weren't in the inventory. Double check. Triple check. I could have walked out the door with them, and nobody could have known. Call the district manager, who thanks me and tells me to enter them in inventory.



Overall the store is doing better. Not great, but things are moving in the right direction. Get a much better job offer, though I'm not going to start for a month. Immediately give my notice. Soon after that, the company isn't pleased with the Store Manager's performance, so he's fired, and the temporary store manager *and* the District Manager *beg* me to not quit early, since the Store Manager was a good friend and they thought I'd be pissed. I assured them that I wouldn't do that.



Last day comes and goes, leave on good terms. A few months later, i decide to reapply as a sales associate to get some extra cash during the holidays. They tell me I'm on the no-hire list because the store I had worked at had lost so much money to theft. Yes, the very same store I was hired to help clean up. The one where I'm on record having brought $2000 worth of hardware to upper management's attention that I could have walked out the door with.



tl;dr - F**k Gamestop.

#32 I worked for a company for over a year that was contracted to make deliveries for Amazon.



The vans they equipped us with were terribly maintained, and fully unequipped to handle winter weather. I worked with the company through their first winter, which meant sliding all over the road when it was icy and getting stuck constantly every time we had snow. I never had a major accident, though I did have 2 or 3 close calls where only minor damage was incurred to the van.



I decided to stick it out through the summer, when the weather was obviously much better. All summer long they promised us that new and better vans were coming. September rolls around, no vans. October, no vans. November, no vans.



That month we got our first real snow. I got back from my route and immediately put in my notice. My boss told me they would be getting new vans by the end of the year. I told her that was nice and walked

#33 Worked at a place for a year and a half that was similar to Subway, but little more "healthier" in the sense of also having salads, wraps, smoothies, etc. The owners also had a sister-store that I would sometimes fill in at if needed, and i found out that their new-hires were making $1 an hour more than I was, so I went to the owners for a measly $1 raise, and was told "no" and some b******t story about "things being tight right now" and maybe soon blah blah blah......., which was b******t because the owners already took their 3rd vacation for the year.



Asked for a few days off, started another job, and when I came back, I gave them a 1 week notice (they were so pissed !).



But here's the good part of the story: A few months before I left, they hired a new manager and I'd help him with counting out the register and doing cash-drops to the bank after we closed. Well after I left and he was the only one handling all that, he started pocketing the cash to supplement his gambling habit and ended taking over $4,000 before they caught on to what he was doing. The owners also had to settle-up with the food distributers since he skipped out on paying them and they eventually quit delivering, so there went some more money out the door. Since they were too cheap to do a background test when they hired this manager, they found out that he had an extensive record and even did time in prison for arson. There was also no way of them recovering that money because their lawyer said it would cost them more to go after it .



And that's the story of how refusing a goddamn measly dollar an hour raise cost a restaurant thousands.

#34 Shared this before, but I'm so proud of it, I'm sharing it again.



I was working in a grocery store for several years. The last year and a half, it was like they stopped bothering to try and train anyone else to do anything "extra" because it was just expected that I could handle it.



On top of being a cashier, I was expected to cover the store's coffee bar while the morning person went to lunch, took grocery orders over the phone (because some people apparently don't like using the store's online order form), getting the grocery orders together, light stock work, training new cashiers... you get the idea.



More than once, I either was given my break at the last possible minute (in one case, literally an hour before I was scheduled to leave), or, because I was at the coffee bar all day (because the person scheduled there called out), I was just sent home early since there was no one to relieve me (because the managers didn't want to be back there for a whole half hour). No extra pay for all that. Just an occasional "good job" followed by more work.



But I was eventually given an opportunity to leave, with a safety net-- the better half and I were buying a house well away from the store, and he gave me permission to quit whenever I wanted. Finances were good enough to where I could be out of work for a while.



I wanted to make it hurt, though. Years of being treated like a slave made me bitter as hell.



I gave my two weeks notice knowing that my last day would be right before the Mardi Gras weekend, when they would need all hands on deck. Especially since the store was near a major parade route. (For those not familiar, basically the later half of the week and weekend leading up to Mardi Gras, the parades really start ramping up in frequency.) And no, during that time, they did not bother training anyone else to do that extra stuff. The best part is that they were likely blissfully unaware of just how badly they were screwed until the new schedule came out that same day, and they didn't have anyone else to do all that extra stuff that they relied on me for.







Edited to add:





Things there got even worse, and as of last year (according to the former coworker I ran into), there's one person handling most of what I used to. Oh yes, and they've thrown in new technology to make things more complicated. As I understand, the Mardi Gras weekend (and the actual day of) was a nightmare, seeing as how I was one of the fastest and most reliable workers.



#35 I posted this on another thread:



I worked at a sushi restaurant that had a really high turnaround rate. The reason why is because one of the owners was a huge b***h who loved to yell at people. I saw people come and go, most usually lasted only a few days. There was a sushi chef there that had been there for a while. He was pretty cool and we got along great when we worked together. His girlfriend also worked there as a cashier and a lot of times they were scheduled together.



One Saturday that I was supposed to be off, I get a call from Carol (the b***h boss) asking me if I could come in. Apparently Max and his girlfriend had had enough of her and they both just straight up left and walked out of the restaurant. The place was pretty small so usually it was just the cooks in the back, the sushi chef, and the cashier/delivery driver. So, when they left, they basically left the place empty aside from the cooks, who did not speak English that well.



I decided to take the shift for the extra money and when I got there Carol was already there behind the sushi prep area making orders. She usually didn't come in at all on weekends, but would still watch the security cameras occasionally from her laptop at home and if she saw you standing around doing nothing, she would call and yell at you. It turns out that was exactly what she did to Max and his girlfriend and they had finally had enough. Carol showed me the security footage of Max yelling at her over the phone, hanging up, then taking off his apron and both him and his girlfriend flipping of the security camera and walking out.



She was showing me because she couldn't believe how disrespectful they were and how they could just leave the restaurant like that when there were customers in it. Personally, I thought it was pretty badass they walked out together, I know I wanted to quit hundreds of times when I was there, but I was a broke college student that needed the money.



Last I heard of them was that they both got jobs at the sushi place that was competing with the restaurant they walked out on.

#36 I work at a small local engineering firm owned by a husband and wife. They're fantastic bosses. A couple years ago, we had another husband and wife couple get hired to be drafters. They were pretty lazy employees - spent half they day watching YouTube. That kind of stuff. After about 6 months, the bosses go on vacation. The next day, the drafter couple come in and say today's their last day. They're moving about 8 hours away. Totally out of the blue. We were all like, "uh...ok..did you talk to the bosses? Did you give any notice??"



"Oh yeah we talked to them yesterday and gave two weeks notice, but they said to feel free and go ahead and move so we can get our kid settled in a new school before the new year starts."



"Alright, well good luck"



They worked maybe 3 hours but put a full day on their timecard. Then they sent out a company-wide email thanking everyone for being so nice to them while they were here, blah, blah, blah. It was touching. The next day, the bosses call and were like "what happened with so-and-so??" They had no clue. The email was the first they heard of it.





#37 My friends story:



She was getting laid off by a firm whose business dried up. She was hired by another firm and quickly realized the CEO, while good at the stuff the company did and a good salesman had no idea how to manage people, plus he was really cheap.



He was constantly changing his mind, making outrageous demands (once she got called away from her birthday party on a Saturday night because he had an idea and wanted all hands on deck to make it happen *now*) and underpaid everyone.



So her year end review comes. And bonsues were supposed to be a big factor in compensation. She has had positive reviews by her direct bosses for most of the year.



And the ceo tells her she isn't good enough to get a bonus.



She's livid but needs the job so she bites her tongue.



Then she goes and job hunts like a m**o. Winds up getting a better job offer (well better salary, theoretically the bonus would make this job better). So she goes to his office about two weeks later and asks him to reconsider etc. Points out when she was hired this was sold as a major part of her compensation.



No dice he says. It's not a given and he just doesn't think she's good enough.



She says she has a job offer. So you need to match this or I'm quitting.



He then said fine, but I'm not paying out your vacation and you need to work the next two weeks.



He didn't know her supervisor had already approved a two week vacation for her, and was absolutely livid.



#38 Typical "not me but" story ...



Person was helping a customer, who was not being nice at all. My coworker is generally a patient fellow, which is part of why managers would send the doozies to him.



I don't know the full context, sadly, or exactly what was said, but as this woman was droning on about how disappointed she was, how he is doing nothing for her, how she has been so inconvenienced by this, he is taking his work shirt off.



As he's folding his shirt and waiting for her to finish her sentence, he lets her know that her, and people like her, who come in just to have a sound board to b***h at, are why he is quitting right now, in the middle of her session. She can go f**k herself, and that was it.



Great dude, but they couldn't keep him after talking to someone like that. He was done, anyway.

#39 Worked in an office supply store’s print and marketing department. Should have known the place was not good when the management tells me on day one that the last person who they hired for that position quit “unexpectedly” after a week. Very little/inadequate training, obscene workload, our legally required breaks were often discouraged or outright denied, lots of unnecessary stress/pressure, and management was very rude and inept. Y’know, all the hallmarks of a s****y workplace.



After about two whole months of this abuse, I finally resolve to quit. I write out a letter of resignation and a two weeks’ notice which I plan to give to management after my shift ends. Flash forward to midway through my shift: I’m desperately trying to clear an immense backlog of orders all while handling the entire department and the numerous current angry customers on my own, which was standard practice. There’s a lengthy line at the counter and several people are needing my help at the self-serve printers too.



It’s at this time my chief manager decides to come to me and ask me to print off next week’s schedule —a feat she can easily accomplish herself in her own office without me. I point out the obvious fact that I’m currently swamped, but I can do it for her if/when things have slowed down. She huffs impatiently in response and insists I do it right then, regardless of the other people I am currently helping. Something in me just snaps in the face of her childishness. “I’m afraid I can’t print the schedule off anyways, ma’am, as it will likely be incorrect. I’ll no longer be working here after today.”



The manager’s eyes went wide. “I’m gonna need that in writing.” she inhales. That’s when I handed her the resignation letter I had tucked away in my apron pocket (sans the two week notice, of course) which she proceeds to slam down on the counter in front of me. Let me tell you, the woman was seething. “Are you at least gonna stay here ‘til close?” I calmly responded that I intended to. And did.



That was the first and only day management made sure I got my legally required break. And the first time I ever heard them mention that they planned on hiring more people for that grossly understaffed department. Needless to say, I walked out of that place that night and never came back.



TLDR; Worked at a terrible place that was so bad I decided to quit on the spot instead of giving them two weeks’ notice like I had originally intended. Sometimes being the “bigger person” just isn’t worth it.

#40 My first proper job. The place was a hellhole (you could have had the work done by God himself and it wouldn't have been good enough) and I knew I wanted out.



I stayed for 8 months and handed in my notice to my manager.



Two weeks later, on my last day, my manager's manager called me into the office while my manager was off and started berating me because I'd (and this is no joke or exaggeration, these were his actual complaint), stapled an invoice with the staples at 45 degrees, not parallel to the long edge of the paper, highlighted the company address on a different invoice with a non-blue highlighter (we'd run out of them because he'd cheaped out on the stationary order) and without using a ruler, and my hole punches on that second invoice were a quarter inch too far up the paper (these guys were really OCD - a crooked hole punch was practically a whipping offence).



He then goes "I don't think this is going to work out between us, so I've decided to let you go". I just sat there and said, "Ok... you do know this is my last day anyway?"



He stops and just stares and goes "what?".



Apparently, my manager never told him that I handed my notice in, so he didn't know I was quitting. He then decided it was easier to put me on "gardening leave" for the rest of my notice period (all 3 hours of it) than to deal with the paperwork to fire me (they'd never given contracts of employment or anything, and they'd been so abusive and overworked us to such a degree that at one point he was standing in a road convincing me not to throw myself in front of a bus while my mother tried to get there), because if they'd fired me, I'd have probably taken them to court for breach of regulatory standards, paying less than the minimum wage and wrongful dismissal (in 8 months, they'd never found anything more wrong with my work than things like a wrongly coloured highlight or a comma instead of a full stop in a description, I had no written or verbal warnings or anything).

#41 This was a firing not a quitting, but anyway. I was working at a discount tire and one of my co-workers we'll call Bob was ranting to me because he got into a fight with his girlfriend the night before. This went on for a while and some nasty things were said and he was really getting into it. Meanwhile in the show room I saw her walk in and start talking to my manager immediately and then him getting immediately pissed. He walked out and told Bob to take his work shirt off and to get off the company property and to never come back.





So you might be asking what's so great about this? I'll tell you. Bob had worked the front desk one time the day before and helped a "smokin' babe" (what he called her). He wrote down her number and her name on a small piece of scrap paper that he pocketed. He sent her two texts both reading the same thing, "Hey, it's Bob from Discount Tire. I think you're pretty hot and want to f**k you tonight...". This is what the fight the night before was about since his girlfriend found out about it.





She gave him an ultimatum of either tell your Manager yourself or I will. He didn't so she showed up. Best part is that his car was under her name along so she had a friend drop her off so she could grab the car. Bob had f****d up his whole life with two texts, and then to salt the wound was forced to ride a city bus shirtless.

#42 Went through the new hire process, then showed up the first day for work. Saw the written schedule finally, I was scheduled 5 days per week, 3 hour shifts, so 15 hours total. This was when minimum wage was $5.15 US dollar. Finished that first shift and told them I wasn’t coming back.



Before anyone asks, I inquired about longer shifts and they told me ‘maybe on the next schedule we’ll try to give you a few longer days.’ That was enough for me.









Next one was at a fast food store. I got hired just before Halloween. Was already working at a Haunted House, and told the hiring manager that I couldn’t work Friday or Saturday night until after Halloween. She agreed, then I was promptly scheduled to close Friday and Saturday. Left early both days. The next weekend was the same thing, again left early both days. Manager was obviously not happy, but I wasn’t about to quit the other job and leave them short the weekend before Halloween. When I left Saturday night the schedule for Sunday wasn’t posted yet. As soon as I left she posted the schedule for me to open on Sunday. I got home from the haunted house about 4am. At 6am the day shift manager was calling asking where I was. I told her the story, she said to get there as soon as I could. I told her to f**k off, I’m going back to sleep, I’ll be in on payday to get my check.

#43 Was employed at a certain seafood restaurant that was Red. HATED that job more than any in life. The people were awful and management even worse. I hate corporate restaurants because they a*s kiss customers so much.



Well this one particular day I had a Karen in my section. Snooty right from the beginning we could get nothing right. The bread was too garlicky, too much Ice in her tea, the sweet tea was too sweet. Y’all know the type. Well She sent her pasta back because of she didn’t understand that it came with red sauce and not Alfredo. On the Second trip back to the table I brought her food back and this lady sighed, rolled her eyes and said “ I don’t know if you’re deaf or just stupid and started ranting about the new dish



Y’all Time slowed down I said to myself F**k this s**t I picked up the plate of food and just slowly dumped it in her lap. Untied my apron dropped it on the floor and just walked out while she was screaming and my manager was yelling.



I was then served with a trespass warning at my apartment later that week and banned from Working at any Darden Establishment.

#45 I was 20 and had been working in a call center for just over a year. I was promoted to an assistant manager with a new compensation structure that was identical to the other assistant manager. Basically you got your wage, a very small % of the total office revenue, and then 10% of your own revenue from when you worked on the phone. My immediate manager and office supervisor gave me this without confirming it with the regional manager who was on a two month vacation in the DR.



When I got my first cheque after being promoted there was no bonus, I was told it would be corrected soon. When I got my second cheque after being promoted there was no bonus, I was told it would be corrected soon. When I got my third cheque after being promoted there was no bonus and I was told we had to wait for the regional manager to come back and authorize it. I was being paid weekly and worked another 4 weeks under the premise that I would get a lump sum when the regional manager returned. The problem was that I sold significantly more than the other office manager. The back pay had grown to such a large amount that when the regional manager did return he questioned why the office manager had given me this structure as he considered it to be too much money.



On my next cheque there was no lump sum and I was told that they were figuring out a new structure. My following shift I stayed home and got a frantic call from the Office Manager asking me why I wasn't at work. I told him I couldn't afford to go to work. He said why can't you afford it? Because I have been getting ripped off for two months, call me back when you have my money or don't call me at all.



Never did get paid

#46 This is a re-post.



#47 Worked with a real douche bag that wasn't technically my boss but was with the department for three years longer tan me. The dept. consisted of just he and I so we didn't have a whole lot of back up if one of us was gone. Well it came to my attention that I was doing about 75% of the work while he was on the internet with some girl most of the day. He was much younger than me an a know it all who thought he was a bad a*s. After about three years I decide the hell with this and plotted my departure. This 'co-worker' was scheduled to go on vacation for two weeks just before Christmas which was a busy time for our department. The day before he was due to leave on vacation I wrote the vice president a e-mail from home and told him what I thought of this piece of s**t and explained that if I wanted to work for a company like this I would move to North Korea. There is no way they would allow the guy to go on vacation without a backup so, well f**k you dude. Shouldn't have tried to take advantage of me. Take your vacation after you've trained a new guy. Should only take about six months.

#48 I wasn't quitting the job in the traditional sense. i was in the Navy and in the days before my transfer I was kind of goofing off. You see, prior to a transfer to a new duty station, you have a lot of things to do. Back in those days you had to physically collect parts of your file and deliver it to the personnel office so it could be delivered to your new duty station. We had to arrange transportation and moving, etc. I tended to make the most of those appointments and when they were done, made my way to the beach rather than back to work.



This annoyed my Chief Petty Officer who was not fond of me in the first place. So, one morning he catches me in the office and starts yelling at me about how I'm a slacker and he knows I'm transferring but I still have a job to do and he's full on red-faced yelling at me about everything under the sun. When he finally winds up with "I expect you IN THIS SHOP DOING YOUR G-DANG JOB EVERY DAY UNTIL YOU CHECK OUT! Now. When do you check out?"



The fool.



"Today." I said and dropped my division sign out sheet on the desk.

#49 Years ago I worked in construction for a company I didn't like. I was scheduled to go to school a few weeks before I was sent to a jobsite with a delinquent foreman (he was the son of another foreman and as soon as they gave him two sites to run he stopped showing up for work, always telling his guys he was at the other site... In the age of cell phones. It was the worst kept secret)



I knew I had a few weeks left and no intention of returning after trade school, so I looked through the materials and told him I had a week's worth of parts left, and he should get more so we could keep going. He didn't show up, even after a couple of reminders. So I stopped working.



The other apprentice was a buddy going to school at the same time, so he stopped as well and we hung out and shot the s**t for the last week. I was so frustrated with the company's complacent attitude I wrote "Because, We don't care!" in 4 inch tall block letters on the lunch table (a sheet of plywood, no real damage done)



On the last day we took every ladder in the job shack and opened them all up so you couldn't move. Opening the last one by reaching around the inward swinging door so that it tipped down and blocked the door once we had closed it.



Locked the shack and laughed all the way to school...

#50 I worked for the most insane, chauvinistic chef ever in his “fine dining” restaurant. I was just a grunt, which was unfortunate, given my training. This man tried to be Gordon Ramsay in that he always screamed at us, except it was never for any good reason. He would smoke pot and cigarettes in the kitchen and then proceed to dip and double dip breadsticks in all of the sauces. He was disgusting, but I really needed the work at the time. I had a UTI at one time; for the uninitiated, it is literally e.coli bacteria in your urinary tract. The doc told me to take a couple days while the antibiotics kicked in, because despite proper hygiene, anything can happen. Brought in my doctor’s note and he then proceeded to berate me, threaten to fire me and march down to the clinic and tell the doctor to f**k himself. That was enough for me. When I went back, I was armed with a pocket full of glitter and rage. Worked as normal, but the second he got in my face, I reached into my pocket and ever so gently blew a large handful of glitter into his face, smiled sweetly, said I quit and left. It was satisfying.



EDIT:did not mean to strike up a conversation about my chosen form of birth control.

#51 A women who quit at my job walked the entire plant telling everyone "f**k you." Security and a few members of upper management just kind of awkwardly followed her around as she did it. Up and down stairs, across catwalks, through the locker rooms, through the business offices, and even the shipping and receiving docks. Everyone got a "..and f**k you.." except me and 2 others out of the 200+ employees.

#52 Long story, the only kind I know how to tell it seems.



When I was 18 I was working at a gas station. Overall I liked the job. I met a lot of cool people, work wasn't too hard, most of the coworkers were tolerable. The place was usually busy since we were about half a mile outside of a huge Air Force Base (made the days go quicker).



My biggest issue with the place was the manager. She was lazy, incompetent and only cared about the sales numbers and labor costs so she'd always have just one person scheduled to a shift. She'd come in, do her paperwork and go, never bothering to help with stocking or cleaning. The only time she cared about those things is when the District Manager came in, then she'd throw us under the bus saying we refused to stock or follow her cleaning schedule.



It's really hard to clean and stock when you're the only person on shift and you have a line 5-8 people deep for hours. The shift before you can't do their duties because they're stuck behind the register the whole time so your shift is spent doing what they couldn't do and the next shift spends their time doing what you couldn't get to.



One day (my last day) the manager and DM come in right as the lunch rush is dying down. I'm trying to finish what the previous shift couldn't so the place looks like hell and everything needs to be stocked.



The DM comments on the state of the store and like expected the manager starts saying how we're lazy and always take advantage of her then starts talking s**t about me to the DM with me standing right there trying to get things caught up.



It pissed me off but I kept my cool and calmly told her it wasn't very professional to talk s**t about employees, especially in front of them and especially when they aren't being set up to succeed. Her response was "what do you know about being a manager? If you don't like how I run this place then you know where the door is."



She turned around and started talking more s**t to the DM so I politely excused myself to get by them, went in the back, took off my smock and clocked out.



As I walked past them one more time, now without my uniform the manager asks where I thought I was going. All I could do is grin and say "We do listen to you sometimes. Like you said a moment ago, if I don't like how you run this place, I know where the door is". I then danced my way out of the store, never looking back.



Mildly interesting post script to that story. A few years later I went back to work for that same company in a different store and made my way up to manager. Unrelated, her carefully crafted illusion of being a good manager eventually came crashing down on her. She was demoted to assistant manager and relocated to another store to be retrained by the manager who had the highest sales of the region for that quarter. Who was that manager you might wonder? Me.



Yes, she remembered me. No, I wasn't an a*****e to her. I retrained her, she became better, got another store and we actually ended up becoming good friends.

#53 I told my manager who was a chronic liar that she was an absolute horrible human being and that I quit. She had forced out two employees that had serious medical issues which were making them be a "not perfect employee," and some how was getting away with it. It was a bank I worked at, and I had compiled the data of all the customers she drove away, and the bank had lost about 57million at this point because of this woman. She flipped out and was yelling loud enough that the people upstairs came downstairs to see how it was. And she kept yelling that i "threw a coffee mug at her." She ended up calling the police, but by the time they got there, I already had grabbed my s**t out of my desk and and left.







As I was saying, this was a bank, so the police when they were called and told to come to the bank, they assumed it was a robbery, and pulled up in full force. Thankfully, the response time was around 4 minutes, and i didn't have much in my desk to grab in a rage. I ended up going to the bar, getting p**s drunk, eating way too much food, and then having to have a meeting with the CEO / CFO Who wanted to know what happened. They ended up telling me what she had said to them, and how i was highly disrespectful, and threw a coffee mug and she was pressing charges for assault and battery. That the police wanted to question me. We ended up pulling the security tapes and watching them together after i told them exactly what happened, which was the truth. A cop showed up, they showed him the tapes, they called the woman, they showed her the tape, and asked why she would lie about it. And she basically said "I don't care what the camera's saw, I know what I saw."







At this point of my life i didn't even drink coffee. I was purely a dr pepper to the veins kind of guy. She didn't get fired though, they told me not to quit, and the next day they moved her to a different branch and gave me a raise. I worked it for a month while looking for another job, and quit without giving my two weeks. They called me for an exit interview and I told them they know exactly why I left.

#54 I may have told this story on here before.



In high school, myself and a bunch of friends worked at a newly opened Steak n' Shake restaurant in town. At first it was fun. We could work and goof off a few days a week after school. As the months went by, most of my friends quit and I was the last person of my group left working there. As my friends quit, the management didn't bother hiring replacements. On the nights that I was scheduled, I was working a three-person station all by myself.



A few weeks of this went by, and it was incredibly stressful. Trying to keep up with orders from the dining room and drive thru, with no help was daunting. On top of that, I'd have waitresses coming back and screaming at me, the drive thru guy screaming at me, and eventually the managers coming back to yell at me.



After one particular rough evening, my shift finally ends and I head to clock out. Literally as I'm heading for the door, the manager on duty (a particular omega-class a*****e) runs in front of me, blocks the exit, and says that I can't leave, because they don't have someone coming in to cover the overnight shift (it was a 24-hour restaurant). I explained to him that I'm a high school student and cannot work past 9 pm. I also have homework and studying that I need to do.



After a few minutes of arguing, he won't budge. Rather than continue this charade, I pretend to clock back in, then walk to the back and proceed to climb out the drive thru window. As I'm walking around the parking lot, the manager sees me out the window and throws his hands up like, "WTF are you doing?"



I respond by firing back with both middle fingers and a lude gesture. It felt so satisfying.