Luckily for us, one person did raise the question of such inventions. User pdjmcvit asked on the popular AskReddit a question vital to humanity — “In your opinion, what was the best invention ever?” We compiled some of the best answers given and put them in the list below. Since there are so many of them, leave an upvote on the ones you think are most important. On the other hand, share some more inventions in the comments below.

The best invention is one we ignore but still impacts our lives. Take farming, for example — one of the most important inventions ever. It helped create cities and laid the foundation for other great inventions too. If we were to compare the achievements of humanity, this might be the best invention ever. And yet, it’s overshadowed by vaccines, antibiotics, and other late-stage human creations.

From toilet paper to the simple spear — these are some of the best inventions that have blessed us with their usability. Sadly, they get overshadowed by the more famous creations of geniuses and other great people. There is no use in arguing with the truth that the best inventions of all time have been pushed to the side in favor of more famous ones. It's vitally important to understand their value and usefulness to us.

#1 "The invention of the shovel was truly groundbreaking."

#2 "Corrective lenses/glasses. I (and millions of others) would be so screwed without them."

#3 DanielShaww wrote:

"The Internet."



chillyhellion replied:

"Humans have existed for thousands of years and this is the first time in our history that we are connected at a global level. Anything that we could possibly achieve as a collective species will be because of this breakthrough."

#4 "Vaccines. Saved millions of lives."

#5 Commenter No. 1 wrote:

"A satellite. Are they floating or flying or what? How did they get there?"



Apayan replied:

"They're constantly falling. Round in a circle. Enjoy your existential angst on their behalf."

#6 "Writing is pretty amazing. Stored information, circulation of concepts."

#7 "Refrigeration in general. Think of all the lives saved just by being able to keep our food cold."

#8 "Batteries. In conjunction with the internet, these two inventions have mobilized our world to the point we're at today. Batteries seem to be the main technology holding us back from exponential progression."

#9 "Penicillin. It was the first antibiotic and it paved the way for all the cures that modern medicine offers."

#10 mustyrats wrote:

"Transistors. The building block of miniaturization."



techniforus replied:

"No other invention we've ever made has kept up such a rate of improvement for such a long period of time. Moore's law and its implications are just crazy."

#11 Commenter No. 1 wrote:

"Generating electricity has served us pretty well."



Sumit316 replied:

"Generating Electricity and having a control over it is really one massive achievement of humanity. Opening doors for almost everything we have today."



jbsnicket added:

"Up to and including opening literal doors for us."

#12 "The invention of the saw was extremely cutting edge."

#13 entertheskraw wrote:

"The toilet... and we wanna get deeper than that, sewer systems."



Villhellm replied:

"I think people grossly underestimate the miracle of indoor plumbing. You sh*t in a ceramic bowl and your poop f*cking disappears. Then you wash your hands in water that appears as if from nowhere by turning a f*cking knob. I'd take having a toilet and sink in my house over plastics, wheels, or any of the other sh*t people are coming up with in this thread."

#14 putterbum wrote:

"The printing press."



putterbum replied:

"The internet is just recently starting to be available to third world countries and to the impoverished, where books have no cost of operation other than the purchase, and is easily transferable in those areas. The internet is extremely important but the printing press sped up intellectual advancement like nothing else."

#15 "Honestly, the camera has always blown my mind. It creates a lasting picture of something that happens in the real world, and even though it may not be the most advanced invention, it has always kinda amazed me."

#16 "Google maps.



OK, so here's the deal. At any point on the planet I can know exactly where I am using my small handheld device.



But wait, there's more.



I can also find directions on how to get to ANYWHERE ELSE on the planet.



But wait, there's more.



It also tells me local traffic conditions, if where I'm headed might be closed, and the train routes/bus schedules that might be useful along the way.



But wait, there's more.



It knows when I'm moving, which direction I'm facing, and can even show me pictures of what that area looks like.



But wait, there's more.



It tells me interesting locations nearby such as museums, restaurants, shopping centers, parks...



But wait, there's more.



It's free to use.



A magical god d*mned map for ANYWHERE ON THE PLANET is free to use and can be accessed from anywhere as long as you have a mobile device.



We live in amazing times, folks. Amazing times."

#17 "Mail service. You can get anything you want shipped to you in 2 days."

#18 Back2Bach wrote:

"Laser technology - especially in surgical use."



Trivius replied:

"I was in assisting in urological surgery where someone was having laser lithotripsy. It's literally sticking a fibre optic camera with a laser attached into the kidney a blasting kidney stones into pieces."

#19 "Farming. No other possible idea can compete with the ability to have food through out the year. It lead to civilisation and to the rise of humanity as the most dominant creature ever. There has never been and probably never will be an invention that has changed the world as much as farming has."

#20 "As a Type 1 Diabetic, my vote goes for Artificial Insulin. Would literally be dead by now without it."

#21 "The wheel, it really got things rolling for the world."

#22 "That’s easy. Antiseptics. Like the whole sanitation thing. Joseph Lister, 1895. Before antiseptics, there was no sanitation, especially in medicine."

#23 Scrappy_Larue wrote:

"The spear. Prior to that, did hunters have to tackle and strangle their prey?"



Braakman replied:

"No, before the spear we had the big, somewhat knife-shaped sharp rock."

#24 "Can't believe nobody has said hot showers yet."

#25 "Washing your hands, the doctor who came up with this idea was laughed at by other doctors. He did so and proved that hand washing between patients would increase survival rates, and this was the basis for modern germ theory. The number of lives saved by this (at the time) laughable idea is uncountable."

#26 "The dog. We took a deadly menace and made a helpful friend. Beat that."

#27 "Duct tape, it's so simple you wouldn't expect it to be as useful as it is.



Boots getting wet? Duct tape.



Want to make a spear? Duct tape.



Bleeding out? Duct tape.



Leak in your space station? You guessed it, Duct tape!



For such a simple invention its versatility is astonishing."

#28 CheekyMojito wrote:

"A computer chip - loads of on and off switches used in a specific way that can do almost anything you can think of nowadays."



skylark8503 replied:

"I 100% agree. I tried watching the crash course on computer science. By the middle of the first episode I was like “yup- it’s magic.“"

#29 "TV. Sounds simple enough in practice but it's truly amazing when you think about the thought process that went into developing the concept."

#30 "There was a showerthought recently which pointed out that Wikipedia might be the greatest invention of the human race, ever. We took all knowledge of important topics and created the world's most comprehensive encyclopedia, available to all the world. So cool!"

#31 "All these things have one thing in common: Glass. It's an incredibly diverse material that we use in almost literally anything that's considered modern. Phones, computers, cars, communications, prosthetics, and the list goes on. We owe the modern age to it."

#32 ButaneLilly wrote:

"Internal combustion engines. Humans are so proud of these dirty noisy archaic machines. Isn't fire an aspect of the stone age?"



Schwachsinn replied:

"They are really something to be proud of though. They are a super genius invention. The idea of just spraying enough fuel into a cell to ignite, displacing enough air to create mechanical movement... the dude that invented them was a real f*cking genius."

#33 "CT scanners. A circle of x ray machines that spin around really f*cking fast with sensors on the opposite side. And from that you basically turn an array of numbers into a 3D picture of the human body.



Never realised how amazing it was until I built a fairly rudimentary CT scanner."

#34 WalkerFLRanger wrote:

"Curiosity, the Mars rover. It's a f*cking rover. on Mars. Exploring sh*t, taking photos and conducting research on a planet 35 million miles away. What a time to be alive."



Commenter No. 2 replied:

"The first time I saw the "selfie" pictures it takes I looked at them for a good 10 minutes trying to comprehend that a robot just took a picture of itself on mars. Absolutely incredible."

#35 "Bit of a common theme going about here. "The printing press, Music, Language, The radio, The Internet..."



I'd like to point out Language here. We can observe that a basis of language is usually setup in society before much else. This applies to more than just humans as well! You can witness animals setup ways of communicating with each other for cooperative purposes.



I would like to say that the other answers are an extension of language. The radio extends my voice. Language translates my voice. The printing press writes my voice. The internet immortalizes my voice.



It's more than just those though, even other answers hinge on language being there. Medicine....without anyone being able to explain a single thing about his "magic pill," it could be anything, a placebo, harmful, perhaps even a drug.



Language and expression are truly powerful things. Used in ways unnoticed, more flexible than slinkys, and pushing more than Sisyphus."

#36 "The telegraph: For the first time ever, communication is faster than stuff moving.



For clarification, it is also the ability to send messages (practically) as far as you want and at a high data rate. Semaphores were expensive and difficult to maintain, but are the best telegraph precursor. Speaking and throwing things had very short ranges, so they didn't fulfill any similar role."

#37 "Airplanes... seriously, powered flight that helped lead to space travel, the future of mankind."

#38 "Air Conditioning. Has lowered heat related mortality and has allowed people to comfortably live in the south."

#39 clutchied wrote:

"Haber-Bosch process."



treeses replied:

"This. The Haber-Bosch process allows us to make enough food to feed the 7 billion people on the planet. It has quadrupled our ability to make food. Most of us wouldn't be alive today without this process."

#40 "Music."

#41 "A Vinyl Record. Somehow, someway sounds is scratched onto a vinyl disc and is played back with a needle."

#42 "Telescopes. It’s a tube of mirrors that can show you space and sh*t. That’s pretty rad."

#43 "I have one word for you, just one word: Plastics. Without plastics (as a technology), none of this would be there (atleast in the current form): Laptops, Phones, Cables, Large Large bottles of Mountain Dew, Condoms, Packs of Doritos, Takeaway food packaging, Flashlights, etc..."

#44 "The thermos. You put something hot in it, it stays hot... You put something cold in it, it stays cold.



How does it know!?!?"

#45 "Clothing. I'm sure a lot of you will disagree, but when I walk outside later to clean the snow that will inevitably be covering my car, these clothes are gonna keep me warm."

#46 "Toaster. It allows you to cook bread, again."

#47 "Audio. Pretty amazing how relatively simple a speaker and a microphone is yet professionals can make sounds and music you never thought you would hear."

#48 "The answer has to be video games. It combines three of the greatest aspects of humanity. Art, technology, and imagination all blended together and dependent on each other."

#49 "The modern skyscraper. People are so far up, yet safe. And the views are just insane on most."

#50 "Sliced Bread. It provided us with means of comparing the greatness of all future inventions."

#51 "Instant ramen."