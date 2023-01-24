You can’t believe it, but it is finally happening — you are getting yourself a dog! And now the time has come for the ultimate question: “What kind of a dog should I get?” Every dog specialist will tell you that certain dog breeds require more effort to raise than others. And while some people grew up having multiple pets, others get their very first pet only when they reach adulthood. As a first-time owner with not much experience, it is very natural to do some research on the best dog breeds for first-time owners — because we all want to do our very best for our new friend.

Every dog owner, if asked, will tell you that the best dog ever is the one living in their house — and that’s absolutely true! Yet, some breeds have special traits that make them the best dogs for beginners, as they respond well to training, have bright personalities, and are not very demanding. Another thing to consider when choosing a dog is your living conditions. Some breeds make the best house dogs, while others prefer to spend a lot of time outdoors.

For this article, we have collected some recommendations on the best dog breeds for people with limited experience. Have you ever owned one of these? Tell us what challenges you faced when raising them and whether you would recommend them to first-time owners.

With that said, we firmly believe that all dogs are the best dogs, so share some pics of your floofs in the comments.