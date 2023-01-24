31 Best Dogs For First-Time Owners
You can’t believe it, but it is finally happening — you are getting yourself a dog! And now the time has come for the ultimate question: “What kind of a dog should I get?” Every dog specialist will tell you that certain dog breeds require more effort to raise than others. And while some people grew up having multiple pets, others get their very first pet only when they reach adulthood. As a first-time owner with not much experience, it is very natural to do some research on the best dog breeds for first-time owners — because we all want to do our very best for our new friend.
Every dog owner, if asked, will tell you that the best dog ever is the one living in their house — and that’s absolutely true! Yet, some breeds have special traits that make them the best dogs for beginners, as they respond well to training, have bright personalities, and are not very demanding. Another thing to consider when choosing a dog is your living conditions. Some breeds make the best house dogs, while others prefer to spend a lot of time outdoors.
For this article, we have collected some recommendations on the best dog breeds for people with limited experience. Have you ever owned one of these? Tell us what challenges you faced when raising them and whether you would recommend them to first-time owners.
With that said, we firmly believe that all dogs are the best dogs, so share some pics of your floofs in the comments.
Cocker Spaniel
Cocker spaniels love to play around and be active in general as much as they love cuddling with their owner on the couch. They bond well with almost all types of personalities. They do require daily exercise but, other than that, are very versatile in terms of their living environment.
Pug
Unlike many smaller breeds, pugs absolutely enjoy the countryside as much as they enjoy the city. Their adaptability to any type of owner and other family pets makes them easy to live with. They also enjoy your praise, so it works well in training them.
Whippet
One thing you will notice about whippets straight away is how little they bark. Although elegant-looking, they do love — and need — a lot of exercise, but if you can provide that, they will thrive even in an apartment, while their mischievous personality will make you laugh many times.
American Staffordshire Terrier
American Staffordshire terriers look menacing to everyone around them, but their love and devotion to their owner knows no boundaries. This breed is included in the top five best therapy dogs for children with autism.
Cardigan Welsh Corgi
Imagine a corgi but with a longer tail. It is as cute as it sounds. Cardigan Welsh corgis are smart, fun-loving, and very social. They love making new friends both among humans and other dogs. They also love their outdoor walks.
Miniature Poodle
Miniature poodles are very intelligent and balanced. It is rather easy to train them, which is a plus point for first-time owners who might not have the experience. They don’t require a lot of daily exercise either, so both the dog and its owner can enjoy a one-hour walk daily.
Bichon Frise
With their charming and playful personalities, bichon frises can be friends with virtually any person. They are easy to train and are amazing with kids, which makes them a great choice for beginner owners. And if you have never had a dog at home before and are not quite sure if you’ll turn out to be allergic, the American Kennel Club determined that this breed is hypoallergenic and suitable for both people with and without allergic concerns.
Golden Retriever
Golden retrievers might look like goofy rays of sunshine, but in fact, they are one of the smartest and easiest breeds to train — notice how many service dogs are actually golden retrievers. Combined with their friendly personalities and exceptional devotion to their owners, this makes them a perfect companion for the entire family and a great choice for first-time owners.
Labrador Retriever
Labradors are known to be one of the best-behaved dog breeds. Outgoing, friendly, and playful, they are also easy to train, especially since they love it when their owner praises them. They will become not only the entire family’s best friend, but also the best friend of your other pets.
Yorkshire Terrier
Don’t let the petite size of the Yorkshire terrier fool you; their personality is larger than life. Throughout their existence, they earned the reputation of brave and tenacious companions. They are also very friendly and will let you style their human-like hair as much as you like.
Bernese Mountain Dog
Looking at these fluffy giants, you will have a hard time believing how shy Bernese mountain dogs can sometimes be. They bond well with all sorts of personalities, love kids, and are very patient. They also absolutely love staying close to their human at all times and are easy to train.
English Springer Spaniel
Like any spaniel, an English springer will be happy to do anything that pleases its owner. They have very outgoing personalities and love to be close to them as much as possible. Although well-suited to living indoors, they still need daily activities.
Shih Tzu
Shih tzus have vibrant personalities and don’t need a lot of exercise. They enjoy their time at home with the family, and will become an amazing companion for them. You can keep their coat long or give them a “puppy cut.”
Pomeranian
Pomeranians do well in families but will often bond with a single owner. They are very affectionate and readily give love to their owner, and are especially fond of older children who treat them gently. Some fundamental training and simple daily activity will do them lots of good.
Greyhound
Greyhounds love to run fast but will also be very gentle and loving with their household members, especially if you are just starting a family. However, keep in mind that they don’t mix well with tiny pets, so if you have one already, don’t leave them together unsupervised.
Boston Terrier
Any Boston terrier owner will tell you that representatives of this breed are friendly, amiable, and very cute. Being on the smaller side, they are easier to keep in an apartment, but at the same time, they have a robust stature and love goofing around.
Mixed Breed
Mixed breeds, especially when adopted from a shelter or picked up from the streets, will provide you with the most loyal and loving friend till the end of your life, forever grateful for the love you give them. When choosing a mixed breed dog, make sure you can take care of potential health issues they might have, as you want to give them the best.
Papillon
Papillons get really attached to their families and love playing with the kids. Unlike many other lap breeds that are not too keen on exercise, papillons love active playtime. Just be careful about the way you introduce them to other animals. As much as they like spending time with their owners, papillons are not always keen on hanging out with other pets.
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
This breed is named after royalty, and it definitely lives up to the title. Cavalier King Charles spaniels have a range of qualities that make them great pets for various types of owners, including seniors and those in need of a therapy dog. They are athletic but gentle, and also very high-spirited, adaptable, and smart.
Standard Poodle
They may look like they just came out of a beauty parlor, but poodles are actually great fans of athletic exercise, especially as pups. Plus, that fluffy coat of theirs is actually hypoallergenic. They are also very smart, which makes them a fantastic companion for the entire family.
Irish Setter
With their lovable, friendly attitude towards anyone who comes their way with well wishes, an Irish setter is sure to become a wonderful companion for you, your kids, or your elderly parents. They easily respond to training, especially with patience, so if you can provide enough room for their boisterous and playful nature, you will enjoy many precious moments together.
Boxer
Boxers make wonderful guards and exercising partners, but they are also super affectionate and will ask you for your attention. They get especially attached to young people and are very patient and protective with children.
Chihuahua
You might think that all Chihuahuas do is sit on a pillow, but these tiny dogs actually respond well to training. They are extremely intelligent and tend to demand their independence, but their larger-than-life personalities make them everyone’s favorite.
Italian Greyhound
As with any greyhound, Italian greyhounds are fast and love to run. Yet, they are very playful and enjoy spending time with their humans. They are fantastic companions and very gentle around people.
German Shepherd
Having a German shepherd is basically like having your own personal bodyguard. Their exceptional smartness means you won’t have a hard time training them, as any K-9 unit handler can tell you. But they are also gentle and loving and enjoy having a time-out with their owner.
Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier
As a true terrier, the wheaten terrier is agile, self-assured, and aware of its surroundings. This breed is also calm, less aggressive, and adapts to any living conditions, be it in the countryside or in an urban area. They also form great bonds with kids.
Mastiff
Of course, mastiffs require a bit more space, but in fact, they love staying indoors and cuddling with their owner, which makes them a great breed for urban dwellers. They are very laid-back and good-natured, bonding well with different personalities.
Basenji
Basenji might not be a very widespread breed, but you should definitely consider them as an owner if you work long hours and can’t stay at home with your pet. Not only is this breed quiet and adaptable, but it is also pretty independent and very smart.
Great Dane
While their grand posture and intimidating look make Great Danes perfect watchdogs (and they live up to this reputation), at home they are still very sweet, patient, and absolutely loyal to their owners. They are fantastic with kids and will guard them from any danger when left alone.
American Bulldog
Your first instinct upon seeing an American bulldog might be to take a step back, but in their minds, dogs of this breed are absolutely sure they are tiny lap dogs. This shows a lot in their behavior, as they love cuddling and giving kisses. But at the same time, they are very devoted to their owners.
Leonberger
Leonbergers are very intelligent, slow, and affectionate. They bond well with single owners, families, and children alike. However, they do require more space due to their sheer size, so keep your living conditions in mind when considering getting this breed.